Guida's Pizzeria Webster
No reviews yet
964 Ridge Road
Webster, NY 14580
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Brick Oven Style Pizza (Fresh hand pounded dough cooked to perfection in Guida's brick oven Order your pie: Regular, Thick or NYC Thin)
Small Pizza
4 slices, 10" Round. Extra topping $ .99 Each
Medium Pizza
8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each
Large Pizza
12 Slices, 11"x17" Half Sheet. Extra topping $ 1.79 Each
X-Large Pizza
20 slices, 18"x18". Extra topping $ 1.99 Each
Sheet Pizza
32 slices, 18" x 25" Full Sheet. Extra topping $ 2.79 Each
Small 1/2 & 1/2
Medium 1/2 & 1/2
Large 1/2 & 1/2
X-Large 1/2 & 1/2
Sheet 1/2 & 1/2
Small Specialty Pizza
Medium Specialty Pizza
Artichoke & Spinach Pizza Medium
Bacon Chicken Ranch Medium
Buffalo Chicken Medium
Greek Pizza Medium
Meat Lovers Medium
Philly Steak Medium
Pickle Pizza Medium
Schwartzkoff Pizza Medium
Sweet & Sour Chicken Medium
Taco Pizza Medium
Garbage Plate Pizza Medium
Large Specialty Pizza
Artichoke & Spinach Pizza Large
Bacon Chicken Ranch Large
Buffalo Chicken Large
Greek Pizza Large
Joe 'D' Pizza Large
Meat Lovers Large
Pickle Pizza Large
Schwartzkoff Pizza Large
Sweet & Sour Chicken Large
Taco Pizza Large
Garbage Plate Pizza Large
XL Specialty Pizza
Sheet Specialty Pizza
Extras
Appetizers (all sides served with marinara or Bleu Cheese or Ranch)
Battered Mushrooms
Battered Zucchini
Buffalo Breadsticks
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Cheese Fries
Cheese Tots
Chips Baked Lays
Chips Baked Lays
French Fries Small
French Fries Large
Fried Cauliflower
Fried Pickles
Fried Rigatonis
Fried Rigatonis
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread W/ Chz
Garlic Knots
6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce
Breadsticks
6 Homemade garlic breadstick or Buffalo Breadsticks
Homemade Chips
Homemade Chips
Homemade Meatballs (3)
Loaded Fries
with cheese and bacon, side of ranch dressing or sour cream
Loaded Skins (6)
Loaded with bacon and cheese
Loaded Tots
with cheese and bacon, side of ranch dressing or sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce
Onion Rings
Pizza Logs
Pizza fingers
Tater Tots Large
Tater Tots Small
Veggie Platter
battered broccoli, cheddar bites, mushrooms, zucchini, pickles and cauliflower
Wings
6 Wings
12 Wings
18 Wings
24 Wings
36 Wings
48 Wings
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings Basket
Boneless wings with fries. Substitute Onion Rings $ .75
Chicken Fingers Small
Chicken Fingers Large
Fingers Basket Small
Fingers Basket Large
Guida's Kid Basket
3 Chicken Fingers served with French Fries
Soup & Salads
Soup of The Day
Antipasto Salad
Assorted Olives, salami, capicola and provolone over a bed of chopped lettuce with italian style dressing
Asian Chicken Salad
Tossed greens and cabbage, sliced almonds, Asian Noodles, sliced Asian Chicken Breast with Asian dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Chicken, Celery, Buffalo style sauce, tortilla chips, bleu cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing
Caesar Salad with Chicken
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing
California Salad
Field greens with blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken breast, nuts, dried berries with a blueberry pomegranate dressing
Chef Salad Large
Chef Salad Small
Garden Salad Large
Garden Salad Small
Greek Salad
Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing
Greek Salad with Chicken
Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with cheddar, corn bean relish, fajita Chicken breast, tortilla style chips with a creamy style Southwest dressing
Spinach & Bacon Salad
Romaine, parmesan, Croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing
Spinach & Bacon Salad with Chicken
Taco Salad
Taco Meat over iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, taco chips, choice of dressing. Spice it up with Jalapenos Peppers (optional)
Chili
Specialty Subs
Officer Tony Sub
Italian Sausage patty with cappicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, spicy chili, all on a toasted roll In Memory of my father Anthony M. Guida: Lt Col. Retired U.S. Army
The Uncle Joe Sub
Italian Sausage Patty with Peppers, Onions and Provolone - In memory of my uncle Joseph Guida
Sunny's Chicken Millie Sub
A milanese-style cutlet with parmesan, cappicola, provolone, on a garlic toasted roll
Pittsburger Sub
your choice of burger or shaved steak or italian sausage patty topped with coleslaw, french fries, tomato & provolone cheese Rivera dressing
My Fair Chicken Sub
Slices of grilled chicken breast, lettuce, onion, roasted red peppers, cheddar & american cheese, jalapeno, ranch dressing - In memory of Doug Fair RFD
Schwartzkoff Sub
Ham, Chicken, Swiss Mozzarella, lettuce, onion, mayo sweet & sour, all melted on a toasted roll
The Dave Special Sub
Turkey bacon melt with lettuce, tomato, provolone & 1,000 island dressing - In memory of Dave Serenati, LFD
The Smiling Sergeant Sub
Grilled chicken with bacon, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, lettuce tomato - In memory of Sgt. John Flynn, RPD
The Italian Stallion Sub
Sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, cappicola, mozzarella, provolone & Romano baked with sauce
The Gladiator Sub
Eggplant, ham & tomato sauce and cheese, baked until golden brown
The Boss Hog Sub
Virginia baked ham topped with melted mozzarella & American on a toasted roll with spicy pickle relish & tangy dressing
The Hoffa Sub
Oven Baked Sub with Salami, provolone, cappicola, mozzarella, lettuce, italian dressing & olive salad
The Cheeseburger Sub
Cheeseburger on a sub with lettuce and tomato
The Chicken Zizzo Sub
Grilled Chicken Parmesan
The Chicken Elmer Sub
Cajun chicken breast, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato & tango dressing
The Chicken Philly Sub
Slices of grilled chicken with your choice pepper, mushrooms, or onions & melted cheese
Rick's Country Club Sub
Ham, Turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & BBQ all melted on a toasted roll - In memory of Rick Sacondino
Joe's Bleu Chicken Sub
Sliced chicken breast with melted American, Mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles & savory garlic sauce- In memory of Joe Schum
The Chicken Buckaroo Sub
Chicken Finger, Swiss, mozzarella, onion, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato & poppyseed dressing
The 64 Chicken Sub
House-made hard-breaded chicken cutlet Elmer style: provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato & tango dressing
The T.L.B. Sub
Tomato, lettuce, bacon & mayo
Mr B's Beef & Cheddar Sub
Steak, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalapenos & Bistro Sauce - In loving Memory of Laurane's father
Philly Steak Sub
Shaved Top round with your choice of peppers, mushrooms and onion & melted cheese
Bleu Cheese Steak Sub
Steak & your choice of creamy bleu cheese or bleu cheese crumbles
Steak Pizziola Sub
Steak, mozzarella, a touch of sauce& pepperoni
Cold & Hot Subs (Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Cheese, Hot Peppers, Sweet Red Peppers, Fresh Sweet Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives and Choice of Dressing)
Ham Sub (Cold Sub)
Genoa Salami Sub (Cold Sub)
Cappicola Sub (Cold Sub)
Turkey Breast Sub (Cold Sub)
Chicken Finger Sub (Cold Sub)
Assorted Sub (Cold Sub)
Tuna Sub (Cold Sub)
Grilled Chicken Salad Sub (Cold Sub)
Grilled Chicken Breast Sub (Cold Sub)
Veggie Sub (Cold Sub)
Four Cheese Sub (Cold Sub)
Italian Sausage Sub
Chicken Buffalo Sub (Hot Sub)
Chicken BBQ Sub (Hot Sub)
Pizza Sub (Hot Sub)
Four Cheese Melt Sub (Hot Sub)
Chicken Parm Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Meatball Parm Sub
Sausage Parm Sub
Sub Roll
Wraps (Served with a pickle and house-made chips OR Baked Lays)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine, parmesan, Caesar dressing
Chicken Buffalo Wrap
Crispy Buffalo-style chicken, lettuce, blue cheese, & cheddar
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy Chicken, lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
Asian Chicken Wrap
Crispy Sliced Chicken, lettuce, cabbage, Asian dressing, almonds and noodles
Haddock Wrap
Haddock, lettuce, coleslaw, cheese & tartar sauce
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato Add cheese: $ .75
Mr Willy Wrap
Turkey, Jack Cheese, 1,000 Island Dressing, bacon, coleslaw, lettuce and spicy pickles
The Dave Raymond Wrap
Roast Beef, Mozzarella Cheese,1,000 Island Dressing, coleslaw, lettuce, cherry peppers, melted In memory of Dave Raymond, famous Guida's delivery guy
The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
Veggie Wrap
Schwartzkoff Wrap
Make Your Own
From The Grill (All grill items are prepared with Certified Angus Beef OR Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast. Served on a roll with a pickle and 1/2 lb. of French fries, onion rings or tater tots) Make it your way OR choose from the following:
Build Your Own Burger Basket
Bucaroo Burger Basket
BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, crispy onion ring, lettuce tomato
Pittsburger Basket
Slaw, Fries, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, and Rivera Dressing
WOW Burger Basket
Jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato
Buffalo Burger Basket
Buffalo sauce, Bleu Cheese crumbles or creamy bleu cheese dressing
Empire Burger Basket
Bleu Cheese crumbles and Bacon
Beauty Burger Basket
Guida's own Special Sauce, lettuce, pickle, onion American Cheese
G - Wiz Burger Basket
Pesto mayo, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, melted provolone cheese
Lancer Burger Basket
Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions
Nutty Burger Basket
Peanut butter & pickles or jalapenos or both
Schwartzkoff Burger Basket
Pasta Dishes (All pasta dinners include bread and butter. • Add a dinner salad for 3.99 Add a homemade meatball or Italian sausage for 2.49)
1/2 lb. Pasta
With Meatball or Italian Sausage
Baked Ziti
With Cheese
Chicken Cutlet w/Sauce & Cheese
Side Chicken Cutlet
(No pasta) with sauce and cheese
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Served over pasta
Eggplant Parm Dinner
Served over pasta
Greens & Beans
Homemade Lasagna
A huge Piece
Kid-Sized Pasta Dinner
With red sauce or butter
Stuffed Rigatoni Dinner
Dinner Salad
Veggie Lasagna
Fish
Fish Sandwich
Beer Battered haddock, American Cheese, Tartar Sauce & Coleslaw
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Haddock Filets served with fries. Available with lemon, tartar sauce & Malt Vinegar
Everyday Fish Fry
10 oz beer battered haddock with fries, coleslaw, roll with butter, lemon, tartar sauce, & malt vinegar
Desserts & Beverages
Brick Oven Specialties
Calzone
Dough with Cheese and one filling inside, choose your fillings from our huge list of fresh pizza toppings Extra filling $ .99 each
Twists
Choose from: Pepperoni, Spinach, Veggie (Spinach, onion, mushroom), Artichoke, or Spinach Artichoke Add Grilled Chicken: $ 2.49
Pizza Rolls
Six over baked rolls with a side of sauce choose from: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Cappicola, Ham, or Spinach & Garlic
Old Fashion Sauce Pie
(Tomato Pie) 10
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
964 Ridge Road, Webster, NY 14580