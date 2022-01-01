Guida's Pizzeria imageView gallery

Guida's Pizzeria Webster

review star

No reviews yet

964 Ridge Road

Webster, NY 14580

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
12 Wings
Medium Pizza

Brick Oven Style Pizza (Fresh hand pounded dough cooked to perfection in Guida's brick oven Order your pie: Regular, Thick or NYC Thin)

Small Pizza

$9.99

4 slices, 10" Round. Extra topping $ .99 Each

Medium Pizza

$15.99

8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each

Large Pizza

$16.99

12 Slices, 11"x17" Half Sheet. Extra topping $ 1.79 Each

X-Large Pizza

$22.49

20 slices, 18"x18". Extra topping $ 1.99 Each

Sheet Pizza

$26.99

32 slices, 18" x 25" Full Sheet. Extra topping $ 2.79 Each

Small 1/2 & 1/2

$9.99

Medium 1/2 & 1/2

$15.99

Large 1/2 & 1/2

$16.99

X-Large 1/2 & 1/2

$22.49

Sheet 1/2 & 1/2

$26.99

Small Specialty Pizza

Artichoke & Spinach Pizza Small

$12.96

Bacon Chicken Ranch Small

$12.96

Buffalo Chicken Small

$11.97

Greek Pizza Small

$14.94

Meat Lovers Small

$13.95

Pickle Pizza Small

$11.97

Schwartzkoff Pizza Small

$13.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken Small

$11.97

Taco Pizza Small

$13.95

Garbage Plate Pizza Small

$14.94

Medium Specialty Pizza

Artichoke & Spinach Pizza Medium

$20.16

Bacon Chicken Ranch Medium

$20.16

Buffalo Chicken Medium

$18.77

Greek Pizza Medium

$22.94

Meat Lovers Medium

$21.55

Philly Steak Medium

$22.94

Pickle Pizza Medium

$18.77

Schwartzkoff Pizza Medium

$21.55

Sweet & Sour Chicken Medium

$18.77

Taco Pizza Medium

$21.55

Garbage Plate Pizza Medium

$22.94

Large Specialty Pizza

Artichoke & Spinach Pizza Large

$22.36

Bacon Chicken Ranch Large

$22.36

Buffalo Chicken Large

$20.57

Greek Pizza Large

$25.94

Joe 'D' Pizza Large

$22.36

Meat Lovers Large

$24.15

Pickle Pizza Large

$20.57

Schwartzkoff Pizza Large

$24.15

Sweet & Sour Chicken Large

$20.57

Taco Pizza Large

$24.15

Garbage Plate Pizza Large

$25.94

XL Specialty Pizza

Artichoke & Spinach Pizza XL

$28.46

Bacon Chicken Ranch XL

$28.46

Buffalo Chicken XL

$26.47

Greek Pizza XL

$32.44

Meat Lovers XL

$30.45

Pickle Pizza XL

$26.47

Schwartzkoff Pizza XL

$30.45

Sweet & Sour Chicken XL

$26.47

Taco Pizza XL

$30.45

Garbage Plate Pizza XL

$32.44

Sheet Specialty Pizza

Artichoke & Spinach Pizza Sheet

$35.46

Bacon Chicken Ranch Sheet

$35.46

Buffalo Chicken Sheet

$32.57

Greek Pizza Sheet

$40.94

Meat Lovers Sheet

$38.15

Pickle Pizza Sheet

$32.57

Schwartzkoff Pizza Sheet

$38.15

Sweet & Sour Chicken Sheet

$32.57

Taco Pizza Sheet

$38.15

Garbage Plate Pizza Sheet

$40.94

Extras

Small Blue Cheese

$0.49

Big Blue Cheese

$0.99

Big Ranch

$0.99

Small Ranch

$0.49

Side Sauce

$0.99

Side Dressing

$0.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

SIde Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Well Done

Appetizers (all sides served with marinara or Bleu Cheese or Ranch)

Battered Mushrooms

$5.49

Battered Zucchini

$5.49

Buffalo Breadsticks

$3.99

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$5.49

Cheese Fries

$4.59

Cheese Tots

$4.59

Chips Baked Lays

$0.99

Chips Baked Lays

French Fries Small

$2.99

French Fries Large

$4.99

Fried Cauliflower

$5.49

Fried Pickles

$5.49

Fried Rigatonis

$5.49

Fried Rigatonis

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Garlic Bread W/ Chz

$3.49

Garlic Knots

$3.99

6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce

Breadsticks

$3.99

6 Homemade garlic breadstick or Buffalo Breadsticks

Homemade Chips

$3.99

Homemade Chips

Homemade Meatballs (3)

$7.49

Loaded Fries

$5.79

with cheese and bacon, side of ranch dressing or sour cream

Loaded Skins (6)

$7.99Out of stock

Loaded with bacon and cheese

Loaded Tots

$5.79

with cheese and bacon, side of ranch dressing or sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with Marinara Sauce

Onion Rings

$3.99

Pizza Logs

$7.99

Pizza fingers

Tater Tots Large

$4.99

Tater Tots Small

$2.99

Veggie Platter

$9.99

battered broccoli, cheddar bites, mushrooms, zucchini, pickles and cauliflower

Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

12 Wings

$14.99

18 Wings

$22.50

24 Wings

$29.98

36 Wings

$44.97

48 Wings

$59.96

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Boneless Wings Basket

$13.99

Boneless wings with fries. Substitute Onion Rings $ .75

Chicken Fingers Small

$10.99

Chicken Fingers Large

$19.99

Fingers Basket Small

$12.99

Fingers Basket Large

$21.99

Guida's Kid Basket

$9.99

3 Chicken Fingers served with French Fries

Soup & Salads

Soup of The Day

$3.59Out of stock

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Assorted Olives, salami, capicola and provolone over a bed of chopped lettuce with italian style dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.99

Tossed greens and cabbage, sliced almonds, Asian Noodles, sliced Asian Chicken Breast with Asian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Chicken, Celery, Buffalo style sauce, tortilla chips, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$13.79

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing

California Salad

$13.79

Field greens with blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken breast, nuts, dried berries with a blueberry pomegranate dressing

Chef Salad Large

$11.99

Chef Salad Small

$9.49

Garden Salad Large

$10.99

Garden Salad Small

$8.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing

Greek Salad with Chicken

$13.79

Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.79

Mixed greens topped with cheddar, corn bean relish, fajita Chicken breast, tortilla style chips with a creamy style Southwest dressing

Spinach & Bacon Salad

$11.99

Romaine, parmesan, Croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing

Spinach & Bacon Salad with Chicken

$13.79

Taco Salad

$12.99

Taco Meat over iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, taco chips, choice of dressing. Spice it up with Jalapenos Peppers (optional)

Chili

$4.99Out of stock

Specialty Subs

Officer Tony Sub

$12.49

Italian Sausage patty with cappicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, spicy chili, all on a toasted roll In Memory of my father Anthony M. Guida: Lt Col. Retired U.S. Army

The Uncle Joe Sub

$12.49

Italian Sausage Patty with Peppers, Onions and Provolone - In memory of my uncle Joseph Guida

Sunny's Chicken Millie Sub

$12.49

A milanese-style cutlet with parmesan, cappicola, provolone, on a garlic toasted roll

Pittsburger Sub

$12.49

your choice of burger or shaved steak or italian sausage patty topped with coleslaw, french fries, tomato & provolone cheese Rivera dressing

My Fair Chicken Sub

$12.49

Slices of grilled chicken breast, lettuce, onion, roasted red peppers, cheddar & american cheese, jalapeno, ranch dressing - In memory of Doug Fair RFD

Schwartzkoff Sub

$12.49

Ham, Chicken, Swiss Mozzarella, lettuce, onion, mayo sweet & sour, all melted on a toasted roll

The Dave Special Sub

$12.49

Turkey bacon melt with lettuce, tomato, provolone & 1,000 island dressing - In memory of Dave Serenati, LFD

The Smiling Sergeant Sub

$12.49

Grilled chicken with bacon, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, lettuce tomato - In memory of Sgt. John Flynn, RPD

The Italian Stallion Sub

$12.49

Sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, cappicola, mozzarella, provolone & Romano baked with sauce

The Gladiator Sub

$12.49

Eggplant, ham & tomato sauce and cheese, baked until golden brown

The Boss Hog Sub

$12.49

Virginia baked ham topped with melted mozzarella & American on a toasted roll with spicy pickle relish & tangy dressing

The Hoffa Sub

$12.49

Oven Baked Sub with Salami, provolone, cappicola, mozzarella, lettuce, italian dressing & olive salad

The Cheeseburger Sub

$12.49

Cheeseburger on a sub with lettuce and tomato

The Chicken Zizzo Sub

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

The Chicken Elmer Sub

$12.49

Cajun chicken breast, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato & tango dressing

The Chicken Philly Sub

$12.49

Slices of grilled chicken with your choice pepper, mushrooms, or onions & melted cheese

Rick's Country Club Sub

$12.49

Ham, Turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & BBQ all melted on a toasted roll - In memory of Rick Sacondino

Joe's Bleu Chicken Sub

$12.49

Sliced chicken breast with melted American, Mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles & savory garlic sauce- In memory of Joe Schum

The Chicken Buckaroo Sub

$12.49

Chicken Finger, Swiss, mozzarella, onion, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato & poppyseed dressing

The 64 Chicken Sub

$12.49

House-made hard-breaded chicken cutlet Elmer style: provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato & tango dressing

The T.L.B. Sub

$12.49

Tomato, lettuce, bacon & mayo

Mr B's Beef & Cheddar Sub

$13.49

Steak, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalapenos & Bistro Sauce - In loving Memory of Laurane's father

Philly Steak Sub

$13.49

Shaved Top round with your choice of peppers, mushrooms and onion & melted cheese

Bleu Cheese Steak Sub

$13.49

Steak & your choice of creamy bleu cheese or bleu cheese crumbles

Steak Pizziola Sub

$13.49

Steak, mozzarella, a touch of sauce& pepperoni

Cold & Hot Subs (Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Cheese, Hot Peppers, Sweet Red Peppers, Fresh Sweet Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives and Choice of Dressing)

Ham Sub (Cold Sub)

$11.99

Genoa Salami Sub (Cold Sub)

$11.99

Cappicola Sub (Cold Sub)

$11.99

Turkey Breast Sub (Cold Sub)

$11.99

Chicken Finger Sub (Cold Sub)

$11.99

Assorted Sub (Cold Sub)

$11.99

Tuna Sub (Cold Sub)

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad Sub (Cold Sub)

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sub (Cold Sub)

$11.99

Veggie Sub (Cold Sub)

$11.99

Four Cheese Sub (Cold Sub)

$11.99

Italian Sausage Sub

$11.99

Chicken Buffalo Sub (Hot Sub)

$11.99

Chicken BBQ Sub (Hot Sub)

$11.99

Pizza Sub (Hot Sub)

$11.99

Four Cheese Melt Sub (Hot Sub)

$11.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.99

Sausage Parm Sub

$11.99

Sub Roll

$1.75

Wraps (Served with a pickle and house-made chips OR Baked Lays)

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, romaine, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Chicken Buffalo Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Buffalo-style chicken, lettuce, blue cheese, & cheddar

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing

Asian Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Sliced Chicken, lettuce, cabbage, Asian dressing, almonds and noodles

Haddock Wrap

$10.99

Haddock, lettuce, coleslaw, cheese & tartar sauce

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato Add cheese: $ .75

Mr Willy Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, Jack Cheese, 1,000 Island Dressing, bacon, coleslaw, lettuce and spicy pickles

The Dave Raymond Wrap

$10.99

Roast Beef, Mozzarella Cheese,1,000 Island Dressing, coleslaw, lettuce, cherry peppers, melted In memory of Dave Raymond, famous Guida's delivery guy

The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Schwartzkoff Wrap

$10.99

Make Your Own

$10.99

From The Grill (All grill items are prepared with Certified Angus Beef OR Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast. Served on a roll with a pickle and 1/2 lb. of French fries, onion rings or tater tots) Make it your way OR choose from the following:

Build Your Own Burger Basket

$12.99

Bucaroo Burger Basket

$12.99

BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, crispy onion ring, lettuce tomato

Pittsburger Basket

$12.99

Slaw, Fries, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, and Rivera Dressing

WOW Burger Basket

$12.99

Jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Buffalo Burger Basket

$12.99

Buffalo sauce, Bleu Cheese crumbles or creamy bleu cheese dressing

Empire Burger Basket

$12.99

Bleu Cheese crumbles and Bacon

Beauty Burger Basket

$12.99

Guida's own Special Sauce, lettuce, pickle, onion American Cheese

G - Wiz Burger Basket

$12.99

Pesto mayo, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, melted provolone cheese

Lancer Burger Basket

$12.99

Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions

Nutty Burger Basket

$12.99

Peanut butter & pickles or jalapenos or both

Schwartzkoff Burger Basket

$13.99

Pasta Dishes (All pasta dinners include bread and butter. • Add a dinner salad for 3.99 Add a homemade meatball or Italian sausage for 2.49)

1/2 lb. Pasta

$12.99

With Meatball or Italian Sausage

Baked Ziti

$12.99

With Cheese

Chicken Cutlet w/Sauce & Cheese

$8.99

Side Chicken Cutlet

$7.99

(No pasta) with sauce and cheese

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$13.99

Served over pasta

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$12.99

Served over pasta

Greens & Beans

$10.99Out of stock

Homemade Lasagna

$12.99

A huge Piece

Kid-Sized Pasta Dinner

$7.49

With red sauce or butter

Stuffed Rigatoni Dinner

$11.99

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Veggie Lasagna

$12.99Out of stock

Fish

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Beer Battered haddock, American Cheese, Tartar Sauce & Coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$10.49

Beer Battered Haddock Filets served with fries. Available with lemon, tartar sauce & Malt Vinegar

Everyday Fish Fry

$13.99

10 oz beer battered haddock with fries, coleslaw, roll with butter, lemon, tartar sauce, & malt vinegar

Desserts & Beverages

Pizza Fritta Fried Dough

$3.99

Granular sugar, confectionary sugar or Cinnamon sugar

Homemade Huge Cookies

$2.78

(2 Pack) Ask for Varieties

Mama's Little Bite

$1.95

2 Liter

$2.79

20 Oz

$1.99

Pure Leaf

$2.19

Bottle Water

$1.85

Baked Lays

$0.99

Dirty Chips

$1.29

1 Liter Tea

$2.89

Brownie

$4.29

Brick Oven Specialties

Calzone

$10.99

Dough with Cheese and one filling inside, choose your fillings from our huge list of fresh pizza toppings Extra filling $ .99 each

Twists

$8.99

Choose from: Pepperoni, Spinach, Veggie (Spinach, onion, mushroom), Artichoke, or Spinach Artichoke Add Grilled Chicken: $ 2.49

Pizza Rolls

$9.99

Six over baked rolls with a side of sauce choose from: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Cappicola, Ham, or Spinach & Garlic

Old Fashion Sauce Pie

$7.99

(Tomato Pie) 10

Extras

Small Bleu Cheese

$0.49

Big Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side Sauce

$0.99

Side Dressing

$0.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

SIde Pizza Sauce

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

964 Ridge Road, Webster, NY 14580

Directions

Gallery
Guida's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Webster Hots
orange star4.2 • 349
55 E Main Street Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Seasoning Thai Bistro - Webster NY
orange star4.5 • 152
657 Ridge Road Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Simply Crepes - Webster-Penfield
orange starNo Reviews
1229 Bay Road Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant - Webster
orange star4.8 • 335
1843 Empire Blvd Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Guida's Pizzeria - Empire Blvd
orange star4.3 • 422
404 Empire Blvd Rochester, NY 14609
View restaurantnext
East Ridge Family Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 48
1925 East Ridge Road Rochester, NY 14622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Webster

Webster Hots
orange star4.2 • 349
55 E Main Street Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant - Webster
orange star4.8 • 335
1843 Empire Blvd Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Seasoning Thai Bistro - Webster NY
orange star4.5 • 152
657 Ridge Road Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Webster
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston