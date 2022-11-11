Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
American

Guild Tavern Presents, FARMHOUSE GROUP TO-GO!

2,230 Reviews

$$

1633 Williston Rd

South Burlington, VT 05403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

LaPLATTE BEEF BURGER
WHIPPED POTATOES
ONION RINGS

APPS & SALADS

FARMER'S PLATE

$16.00

Maplebrook Farm burrata, roasted veggies with sea salt & olive oil, sweet potato hummus, grilled bread

AHI TUNA TARTARE

$16.00

preserved lemon aioli, crispy wontons, chili oil

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$17.00

sweet potato hummus, roasted cipollini onions, calabrese pepper chimichurri

CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

maple chili glaze, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, scallions

PLOUGHMEN'S PLATE

$18.00

red wine garlic salami, Cabot Clothbound cheddar, Champlain Valley Creamer Triple, cranberry chutney, grilled bread

SMALL MARKET SALAD

$11.00

greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, turnips, croutons: choice of sherry vinaigrette – or – blue cheese dressing on the side

LARGE MARKET SALAD

$17.00

greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, turnips, croutons: choice of sherry vinaigrette – or – blue cheese dressing on the side

FARM BEETS

$14.00

Doe's Leap feta, fig balsamic, crispy root veggie chips

ENTREE SALADS

LARGE SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$25.00

Grilled Adam's Farm Chicken breast, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, turnips, croutons

LARGE SALAD W/ STEAK

$28.00

Grilled sirloin steak, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, turnips, croutons (**take out steaks not available as RARE. Final steak resting temps may change as the product travels to your home.)

LARGE SALAD W/ SHRIMP

$28.00

Grilled shrimp, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, turnips, croutons

LARGE SALAD W/ SALMON

$28.00

Atlantic salmon filet, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, turnips, croutons

SMALL SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$19.00

Grilled Adam's Farm Chicken breast, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, turnips, croutons

SMALL SALAD W/ SIRLOIN STEAK

$22.00

Grilled sirloin steak, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, turnips, croutons (**take out steaks not available as RARE. Final steak resting temps may change as the product travels to your home.)

SMALL SALAD W/ SHRIMP

$22.00

Grilled shrimp, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, turnips, croutons

SMALL SALAD W/ SALMON

$22.00

Grilled salmon filet, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, turnips, croutons

SIDES

WHIPPED POTATOES

$7.00

BRAISED GREENS

$7.00

SIDE BROCCOLINI

$7.00

SIDE FRIES

$7.00

**Disclaimer - Fries may not travel perfectly to go**

ONION RINGS

$8.00

horseradish creme fraiche (try as we might, onion rings may not travel very well)

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$7.00

SMOKED GOUDA MAC

$9.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00

comes with choice of: fries or side green salad

KIDS PASTA WITH BUTTER & PARMESAN

$5.00

butter & grated parmesan cheese

KIDS BEEF BURGER

$9.00

LaPlatte beef burger with choice of fries or side green salad

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

LaPlatte beef burger with cheddar; choice of fries or greens salad

KIDS STEAK

$16.00

6oz sirloin steak, choice of fries or side greens salad

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN

$9.00

comes with choice of fries or side greens salad

DESSERT

NY CHEESECAKE

$11.00

with lemon curd

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.00

luxardo cherry, candied walnuts

APPLE RUM CAKE

$11.00

goat milk caramel, sea salt streusel

PEANUTBUTTER PIE

$11.00

chocolate sauce, whipped cream

ENTREES

WOOD GRILLED SHRIMP

$28.00

roasted pepper agrodolce, market salad, toasted almonds, preserved lemon aioli

ATLANTIC SALMON

$30.00

farro, roasted cipollini onions, braised greens, dill creme fraiche

LaPLATTE BEEF BURGER

$19.00

LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef, bacon, cheddar, pickled red onions, arugula, tarragon aioli **AVAILABLE MED RARE OR ABOVE**

WHITE BEAN VEGGIE BURGER

$18.00

sweet potato hummus, arugula, pickled red onions

STEAK FRITES - 6oz

$27.00

6oz Sirloin steak, tarragon aioli, hand cut fries

STEAK FRITES - 10oz

$38.00

10 oz Sirloin steak, tarragon aioli, hand cut fries

SURF & TURF

$38.00

sirloin steak, grilled shrimp, buttermilk whipped potatoes, asparagus, bearnaise sauce on the side (**take out steaks not available as RARE. Final steak resting temps may change as the product travels to your home.)

ADAMS FARM CHICKEN

$28.00

spit roasted dry-rubbed Adams farm chicken, polenta, roasted mushrooms, chicken jus

PRIME SIRLOIN STEAK 6oz

$31.00

PRIME SIRLOIN STEAK 10oz

$42.00

whipped potatoes, broccolini, bearnaise sauce (**take out steaks not available as RARE. Final steak resting temps may change as the product travels to your home.)

RIBEYE STEAK 14oz

$60.00

buttermilk whipped potatoes, broccolini, bearnaise sauce on the side (**take out steaks not available as RARE. Final steak resting temps may change as the product travels to your home.)

GARGANELLI MUSHROOM

$24.00

herb cream, lacinato kale, pecorino Romano, Maplebrook Farm burrata

BROILED COD

$32.00

fingerling potatoes, braised fennel, crispy bacon, mustard-fennel cream, garlic-parsley breadcrumbs

DUCK BREAST

$36.00

cranberry demi-glace, baby carrots, fingerling potatoes

ROASTED SQUASH

$23.00

farro, braised greens, sage creme fraiche, crispy parsnips

GRILLED MEATLOAF

$32.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood fired grill, classic cocktails.

Website

Location

1633 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403

Directions

