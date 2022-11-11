Steakhouses
Gastropubs
American
Guild Tavern Presents, FARMHOUSE GROUP TO-GO!
2,230 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wood fired grill, classic cocktails.
Location
1633 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near South Burlington