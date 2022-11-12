Guilford Hall Brewery imageView gallery
Guilford Hall Brewery

1 Review

1611 Guilford Ave

Baltimore, MD 21202

Popular Items

PRETZEL
Mozzerella Stick
ARUGULA & GRAPEFRUIT SALAD

SOUP

FRENCH ONION

$14.00

HUNGARIAN MUSHROOM

$10.00

FLATBREADS

MARGHERITA

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Parmesan

PROSCIUTTO & GOAT CHEESE

$15.00

Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Herb Aioli

Spring Burrata Flat

$13.00Out of stock

APPETIZER

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.00

Cornmeal crusted, Scampi Sauce, Marinara Sauce

LAMB KOFTA SLIDERS

$18.00

Seasoned Lamb, Pickled Onions, Herb Aioli, Naan

GRLD SAUSAGE BOARD

$16.00

Bratwurst, Andouille, Banger

Mozzerella Stick

$14.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

Cinnamon Sugar, House Spice Blend, Black Cherry Ketchup

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Fried Chickpeas, Harissa, Naan, Carrots

Cabbage Roll

$12.00
PRETZEL

$10.00

Giant House Pretzel, Bier Cheese Sauce, House Mustard

POMMES FRITES

$5.00

Classic Pommes Frites!

Single Sausage

$4.00Out of stock

Lobster Dip

$16.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Arcadia Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Carrot, Red Wine Vinaigrette

ARUGULA & GRAPEFRUIT SALAD

$12.00

Cucumbers, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Grapefruit, Herbes de Provence Vinaigrette

CAESAR

$9.00

Baby Romaine, Boquerones, Herb Croutons, Traditional Ceasar Dressing

Caprese

$16.00

ENTREES

JAGERSCHNITZEL

$22.00

Breaded Pork Tenderloin, Potato Dumplings, Red Cabbage, Lemon Parsley Butter

STEAK FRITES

$28.00

Grilled Sirloin Filet, Frites, Saffron Herb Aioli

BEEF STROGANOFF

$23.00

Braised Short Rib, Mushroom Cream, Egg Noodles, Smoked Paprika, Sour Cream

SMOKED CHICKEN

$21.00

Roasted Tri-Color Carrots, Fingerling Potatoes - available for one or for two people ($16 / $24)

CHICKEN PAPRIKASH

$20.00

Breaded Chicken, Potato Dumplings, Red Cabbage, Lemon Parsley Butter

GRILLED SALMON

$24.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, Seafood Fennel Broth, Dill Yogurt

SHEPHERD'S PIE

$21.00

Lamb, Peas, Carrots, Mashed Potatoes, Stout Gravy

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

English Bier Battered Cod, Frites, Spicy Tartar Sauce

BANGERS & MASH

$18.00

British Banger Sausage, Mashed Potatoes, Caramelized Onion Sauce

1.5 lb Lobster night

$29.99

SANDWICHES

GUILFORD BURGER

$16.00

House Blend Patty, Gruyere Cheese, Bier Battered Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pretzel Bun, Special Sauce

LAMB BURGER

$18.00

CHICKEN CAPRESE PANINI

$14.00
BRATWURST

$14.00

Warm Red Cabbage, Spicy Mustard, Crispy Shallots, Hoagie Roll

GRILLED VEGGIE PANINI

$12.00

SIDES

SPAETZLE

$8.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

Roasted Sprouts, Bacon, Honey, Maple Butter

ROASTED RED SKIN POT

$6.00

Braised Red Cabbage, Onions, Gala Apples, Apple Cider Vinegar

ROASTED HONEY CARROTS

$6.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

Cinnamon Sugar, House Spice Blend, Black Cherry Ketchup

POMMES FRITES

$5.00

Classic Pommes Frites!

Beer Cheese Side

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Beer Mustard

Marinara

Tartar Sauce

DESSERT

BIERAMISU

$9.00

Bourbon Glaze, Vanilla Whipped Cream

FLOURLESS CHOCO CAKE

$10.00

Asbach Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Whipped Cream

WHISKEY BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

APPLE COBBLER

$10.00

Brandy Caramelized Apples, Puff Pastry, Vanilla Cream

PRETZEL CHURRO

$10.00Out of stock

Pretzels with cinnamon sugar, butter, and vanilla ice cream on the side. Add chocolate sauce for $2!

Beer To-GO

Can

$8.00+

1 Liter Btl

$10.00

Kegs

$60.00+

Mead

Wildflower Mead

$7.00

WHISKEY

Pendleton

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Red Breast

$20.00

BOURBON

Angel Envy BBN

$14.00

Evan Williams BBN

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$10.00

Larceny Bourbon

$10.00

Paddys

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$12.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Michter's Small Batch

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

RYE

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.00

BSC Epoch Rye

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye 100

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Sagamore Signature

$11.00

Jim Beam Rye

$8.00

SCOTCH

Chivas Regal 12

$12.00

Craigellachie

$14.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Oban 14

$14.00

YAPPY HOUR

Pink Poodle- Frankly Strawberry

$10.00

Italian Greyhound-Frankly Grapefruit

$10.00

The Pomeranian-Frankly Pom

$10.00

The Regal Beagle-Frankly Apple

$10.00

YappyTini-Frankly Vodka

$10.00

EVENT COCKTAILS

Deep Eddy Crush

$14.00

Deep eddie slushie

$10.00

Snow Cone (N/A)

$2.00

Signature cocktail

$8.00

MIXED DRINKS

Long Island

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

White Wine

La Vielle (Chicken)

$8.00+

Monkey Bay Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

J. De Villebois

$12.00+

Bouchard Chardonnay

$12.00+

Pinot Grigio Primaterra

$10.00+

Ca' Montini Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

Grigio Bex Riesling

$12.00+

Elena Walch Dolomiti

$14.00+

Rose

La Vieille (Chicken)

$8.00+

Maison Marcel Rose

$15.00+

Clothing

Polo Shirt

$38.00Out of stock

Carhartt Hats

$25.00

LS Shirts

$28.00

Masks

$5.00

Full-Zip Hoodies (Blue)

$45.00

Dog Bandanas

$8.00

Fleece Vests

$55.00

Grey Beanies

$16.00

Hoodies (Cream w/ Gold)

$50.00

Mid-Pro Grey Leather Patch Hat

$25.00

Red & Black Logo Hat

$23.00

Oval Sticker

$2.00

Round G Sticker

$2.00

Black Rectangle Sticker

$2.00

Test

Short-Sleeve T Shirts

$18.00

GOLD XS

$18.00

GOLD S

$18.00

GOLD M

$18.00

GOLD L

$18.00

GOLD XL

$18.00

GOLD 2XL

$18.00

BLUE XS

$18.00

BLUE S

$18.00

BLUE M

$18.00

BLUE L

$18.00

BLUE XL

$18.00

BLUE 2XL

$18.00

Dog Biscuits

Spent Grain Dog Biscuits Bag

$8.00

Glassware

Half Liter Mug

$15.00

Liter Mug

$20.00

Vienna Glass

$10.00

Nano Glass

$12.00

Bottles

1942 Teq BTL

$500.00

ClaseAzul Teq BTL

$500.00

Casa Blanco BTL

$250.00

Casa Repasado BTL

$280.00

Patron Teq BTL

$250.00

D'Usse BTL

$300.00

Hennesey BTL

$250.00

Grey Goose VDK BTL

$250.00

Titos VDK BTL

$200.00

Crown Royal BTL

$200.00

Crown Royal Apple BTL

$260.00

Jameson BTL

$200.00

Coramino

$250.00

Marcel

$40.00

Football menu

PRETZEL

$10.00

Giant House Pretzel, Bier Cheese Sauce, House Mustard

GRILLED SAUSAGE BOARD

$16.00

Fried Wings

$25.00+
GUILFORD BURGER

$16.00

House Blend Patty, Gruyere Cheese, Bier Battered Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pretzel Bun, Special Sauce

BRATWURST

$14.00

Warm Red Cabbage, Spicy Mustard, Crispy Shallots, Hoagie Roll

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

English Bier Battered Cod, Frites, Spicy Tartar Sauce

STEAK FRITES

$28.00

Grilled Sirloin Filet, Frites, Saffron Herb Aioli

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202

