  Phoenix
  Guillermo's Tacos y Hot Dogs - 8302 w Indian school rd
Guillermo's Tacos y Hot Dogs 8302 w Indian school rd

No reviews yet

8302 w Indian school rd

phoenix, AZ 85037

TACOS

TACO DE ASADA

$2.85

TACOS DE PASTOR

$2.85

TACOS DE CABEZA

$2.85

TACOS DE TRIPA

$3.59

TACO DE REZ

$2.99

QUESI TACO

$3.99

TACO CAMPECHANO

$3.75

Eventos Guillermo

$3,850.00

QUESADILLA

CARAMELO

$8.99

CHIPILONA

$9.49

QUESABIRRIA

$3.99

QUESADILLA

$6.49

MULLITA

$6.99

ORDEN DE QUESIBIRRIAS

$7.99

LORENZA

Lorenza de asada

$3.89

Lorenza de pastor

$3.89

lorenza de cabeza

$3.89

Lorenza de tripa

$4.50

Lorenza de rez

$3.99

LORRENZA CAMPECHANA

$4.79

TACOS DORADOS

DORADO DE TRIPA

$3.60

DORADO DE CABEZA

$2.85

DORADO DE PASTOR

$2.85

DORADO DE ASADA

$2.85

DORADO DE REZ

$2.99

DORADO CAMPECHANO

$3.49

BURRITOS

burrito de asada

$10.49

burrito de pastor

$10.49

burrito de cabeza

$10.49

burrito de tripa

$11.49

burro de frijol y queso

$5.99

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$11.99

BURRITO DE REZ

$10.49

HOT-DOGS

SONORA

$4.59

QUESI-DOGO

$5.49

CAMARON

$5.49

CHILE-DOGO

$5.49

CHIPILON

$5.59

CHORI-DOGO

$5.59

PLAIN

$3.00

ORIGINAL

$4.49

BURRODOGO

$12.49

BOTANA

$6.99

Dogo asado

$5.49

Solo wini con tocino

$1.00

PAPAS

carne asada fries grande

$10.99

carne asada fries chicas

$9.49

papas regular

$3.25

papas c/queso

$3.75

Salchipapas

$5.99

birria fries grande

$10.99

birria fries chicas

$9.49

NACHOS

nachos c/ jalapeno

$4.49

nachos c/carne chicas

$9.99

nachos c/ carne grandes

$11.99

birria nachos chicos

$9.99

birria nachos grandes

$11.99

BEBIDAS

coca mex

$2.85

sangria

$2.85

jarritos

$2.85

coca lata

$1.50

sprite de lata

$1.50

coca zero

$1.50

botellas de aguas

$1.00

limonada grande

$4.15

limonada chica

$3.69

horchata grande

$4.15

horchata chica

$3.69

jamiaca grande

$4.15

jaimaca chcia

$3.69

Coca medio litro

$3.59

LIMONADA BOBA MANGO

$5.50

CHAMOYADA BOBA MANGO

$5.75

Vaso de Hielo Grande

$1.50

PROMOS

3 TACOS

$9.99

2 SONORAS Y 1 PAPAS CHICAS

$8.99

horchata m

jaimaca m

limonada m

Bichi

Bichi de rez Chico

$1.50

Cebolla y Chile asado

Cebolla asada

Chile asado

Cebolla y Chile

AROZ/FRIJOL

8 OZ DE AROZ

$2.50

8 OZ DE FRIJOL

$2.50

Refills

Refills grande

$3.00

Refills chica

$2.50

TAMALES Y CHAMPURRADO

Champurrado Grande

$7.00

Champurrado chico

$4.50

Docena de tamales

$28.00

Media docena de tamales

$15.00

Uno Tamales

$2.75

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Our delicious tacos and hotdogs obregon, sonora style

8302 w Indian school rd, phoenix, AZ 85037

