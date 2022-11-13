Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guilty Biscuit

$

3033 Anderson Ave

Manhattan, KS 66502

Special

BBQ Pork Burrito

$9.00

Citrus BBQ pulled pork, red beans, smoked mozzarella, roasted corn - dill pickle salsa, creole sour cream, flour tortilla.

El Pollo Football Package

$130.00Out of stock

***Order cut off of 12pm Friday for a Saturday only pick-up*** A complete package of Wood-fired Chicken, choice of Mac Bake or Pinquito Beans, Citrus BBQ sauce and Chimichurri sauce. Serves 10.

Champions Football Package

$110.00Out of stock

***Order cut off at 12:00pm Friday for Saturday only pick-up*** Egg Bake, Pecan Smoked Bacon, Sausage Gravy, Biscuits, Mixed Berry Jam. Serves 10.

Biscuit Bake

$7.00Out of stock

Buttermilk biscuit, chorizo, chopped dates, scrambled egg, mozzarella, spicy arbol-tomato sauce, crumbled pecan bacon, fresh cilantro.

Guilty Biscuit Favorites

GB B&G

$7.00

Sausage gravy, green onions, bacon bits, and diced tomatoes served on a buttermilk biscuit.

The Guilty Biscuit

$9.25

French toast biscuit, fried chicken, cream gravy, pecan bacon.

Risk It Biscuit

<