Guilty Sea Sports Pub

301 Gulf Boulevard

Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785

Fries Menu

Truffle Herb Fries

$8.50

Old Bay Fries

$7.50

Pub Style Fries

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

$13.00

Polish Style Dog

$13.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$13.00

Classic Dog

$13.00

Single Dog (No Sides)

$6.50

Greens

Guilty "Seaser" Salad

$13.50

Burnt Ends Wedge Salad

$17.00

Asian Chopped Poke Salad

$18.00

Beef & Cactus Chili

$9.50

Wings & Shrimp

10 Bone in Wings

$15.00

20 Bone in Wings

$28.00

1/2 lb Boneless Wings

$10.00

1 lb Boneless Wings

$18.00

10 Crispy Shrimp

$14.00

20 Crispy Shrimp

$26.00

Smash Burgers

Guilty Burger

$14.00

Truffle Swiss Burger

$15.50

BBQ Brisket Burger

$15.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Melt Sandwich

$15.50

Big Haddock Sandwich

$17.00

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$16.50

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Portabella Sandwich

$15.50

Entrée Plates

Smokey BBQ Meatloaf

$21.00

Roast Lemon Chicken

$22.50

Big Haddock Plate

$19.50

Moonshine Ribs

$28.00

Classic Shepard's Pie

$19.00

Side Dishes

SD Fries

$3.00

SD Thick Cut Wedge Cut Fries

$3.00

SD Slaw

$3.00

SD Baked Beans

$3.00

Kids Menu

KD Hot Dog

$9.00

KD Chicken Tenders

$9.00

KD Hamburger

$9.00

KD Cheeseburger

$9.00

KD Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Special Stuff Of The Week

BBQ'd Bacon on a Stick

$7.00Out of stock

Traditional English Breakfast

$16.00

Bacon Jam Scallop

$15.00

Sauces

2oz Blue Cheese

$1.50

2oz Ranch

$1.50

4oz Blue Cheese

$3.00

4oz Ranch

$3.00

2oz Wing Sauce

$2.00

4oz Wing Sauce

$4.00

Celery & Carrots

$4.00

Add-on $$

Bacon

$2.50

Guacamole

$3.00

Chips

$4.00Out of stock

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.00

Grilled Onions

$1.50

Beer Cheese

$3.00

American Cheese

$1.50

Swiss Cheese

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

SHIRTS

T-SHIRT MEN

$20.00

POLO SHIRT MEN

$30.00

POLO SHIRT LADIES

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

301 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785

