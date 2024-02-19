- Home
Guinness Open Gate Brewery The Taproom at OGB
No reviews yet
5001 Washington Blvd
Halethorpe, MD 21227
Beer Menu
Draft Beer
- Baltimore Blonde - 5.0% ABV$4.50+
Blonde Ale Guinness Baltimore Blonde is this brewery’s flagship beer. Introduced in 2013, this beer is now brewed right downstairs here at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery.
- Guinness Draught Stout - 4.2% ABV$5.00+
Dry Irish Stout The iconic nitrogenated stout from Dublin, made with our own roasted barley, legacy yeast, and 260 years of Irish brewing heritage.
- Guinness IPA - 6.5% ABV$5.75+
American India Pale Ale A mixture of West and East coast styles. Citrus and resin notes throughout. Features Centennial hops but also has Mosaic, Simcoe, and El Dorado
- Guinness Milk Stout - 5.3% ABV$5.25+
Milk Stout Made with unfermentable lactose (milk sugar) which gives it a distinctive sweetness compared to a dry stout.
- El Dorado Amber Ale - 4.8% ABV$5.25+
Amber Ale A brewery favorite for its distinct balance and brilliant auburn color, El Dorado Amber is a medium bodied ale with roasted caramel flavors. Hops lend light citrus and a crisp finish.
- Half & Half - 5.0% ABV$8.75
Blend of Baltimore Blonde & Guinness Stout - 20oz Bringing together a 1/2 & 1/2 mix of Baltimore Blonde and the iconic Guinness Draught Stout, direct from St. James' Gate in Dublin. * Other options available.
- Luck of the Dragon 5.0% ABV *NEW BREW*$5.75+
To celebrate the Year of the Dragon, we brewed a golden ale infused with dragon fruit powder and orange puree. The finished beer has a beautiful pink hue and a bright, citrus aroma. We proudly serve this beer for Lunar New Year and may the “Luck of the Dragon” be upon you.
- Batch 62 IPA - 7.0% ABV *NEW BREW*$5.75+
American India Pale Ale - Aromas of ripe fruit and pine. Flavor is crisp with a pleasant bitterness. This IPA is named after the 62nd batch of beer brewed in our old two barrel system across campus.
- Cranberry Cinnamon Amber Ale - 5.8% ABV$5.75+
American Spiced Fruit Beer At Guinness, we love experimenting by combining unique flavors with our traditional beers. For this beer, we combined our El Dorado Amber Ale with cranberry and cinnamon to produce a fantastic experience that everyone is sure to enjoy.
- Old Fashioned Inspired Ale - 10.8% ABV$12.75
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Ale - 10oz We love a cocktail-inspired beer here at the OGB. This time around, we bring back an experiment we launched initially more then two years ago- a Barrel-Aged Old fashion-Inspired Ale. We start with an English Barleywine, age it in bourbon barrels for six months, then finish the beer with sweet cherry and orange puree. the result is exactly what you'd expect - rich malt characters of toffee and raisin, warming vanilla and oak, and just a touch of the classic orange and cherry found in the cocktail.
- Toast to Midnight - 5.5%ABV$5.25+
American Fruit Beer Ring in 2024 with the taste of a classic holiday treat – A Golden ale featuring the flavors of Chocolate and Orange. Here's to the arrival of a New Year.
- Passionfruit Kiwi Lime Ale - 5.9% ABV$5.75+
American Fruit Beer Our latest American Fruit Beer is taking you to the tropics in this cold winter. The beer features healthy doses of passionfruit, kiwi, and lime puree added post fermentation. Hopefully this beer takes you to warm sunny beaches – enjoy!
- Patapsco Porter - 5.7% ABV$8.50
American Porter We love our relationship and proximity to the Patapsco State Park and this beer is an ode to that relationship. This porter features notes of dark chocolate and coffee with a lighter body and a subdued bitterness. Enjoy!
- Vintage Lager - 5.1% ABV$5.25+
American Lager Our version of the quintessential “Dad Beer”, Vintage Lager features 20% flaked corn in the grist, contributing a bit of corn sweetness alongside the crackery malt notes of 2-row barley. We toss in a bit of Cascade hops, but the corn and malt are the starts of this show. The result is a light golden, brilliantly clear, medium-bodied lager built for dad – and everyone else.
- Lemon Pepper Wit - 4.7% ABV$5.25+
Wibier Witbiers are traditionally spiced with citrus zest, coriander, and chamomile. For our version, we used lemon peel and black peppercorns for a citrusy-spicy kick. The finished product is a highly drinkable beer packed full of flavor. Don't miss this limited release!
- Italian Style Pilsner - 5.3% ABV$5.25+
Pilsner What's an "Italian-Style Pilsner"? Essentially, we take a German-Style Pils and dry hop it with a combination of American and German noble hops, creating a more aromatic hop profile. The aromas are a blend of the flowery, perfumey notes found in German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops, with the addition of the fruitier, pineapple and lemon-forward notes found in American Grungeist and Loral hops. The result is something truly unique - a dry, crisp lager that is more fragrant than you might expect. It's also just flat out delicious.
- Hazy IPA - 6.7% ABV$5.75+Out of stock
American India Pale Ale This gorgeous, bright daisy-colored beer is overflowing with aromas of coconut, pineapple, and sandalwood. The malt bill features a big dose of oats, contributing a rich haziness. Sabro, Grungeist, Citra, and Mosaic hops combine to create a tropical fruit explosion, backed up with just a touch of bitterness. A truly modern variation of a Hazy IPA
- Galaxy IPA - 5.5% ABV$8.50
American India Pale Ale Galaxy and Citra hops combine to create an explosive tropical fruit aromatic profile, with peach rings, passionfruit, and mango on the forefront. Light bitterness and a cereal-like malt profile make this new school IPA a brewer favorite. A great beginner's IPA.
- Experimental Flight - ABV Varies$22.00
A Sampling of our 4 Experimental Beers 4- 6 oz. pours, no substitutions Lemon Pepper Wit- 4.7% ABV Patapsco Porter - 5.7% ABV Italian-Style Pilsner - 5.3% ABV Old Fashioned Inspired Ale - 10.8% ABV
- Beer-Cocktail Flight - ABV Varies$22.00Out of stock
A sampling of our four Beer-Cocktails. Mixers provided by our friends over at Baltimore's own, CAnE Collective. 4- 6 oz. pours, no substitutions Galactic Guava - 5.5% ABV Hazy Chai Toddy - 6.7% ABV Pomegranate Pear Lager - 5.1% ABV Beermosa - 5.0% ABV
- Core Flight - ABV Varies$18.00
A Sampling of our Four Core Beers 4- 6 oz. pours, no substitutions Baltimore Blonde - 5% ABV Guinness IPA - 6.5 % ABV El Dorado - 4.8% ABV Milk Stout - 5.3% ABV
- IPA Flight$22.00Out of stock
A selection of India Pale Ales from out experimental tap list *No Substitutions* Guinness IPA - 6.5% ABV Galaxy IPA - 5.5% ABV Hazy IPA - 6.7% ABV Batch 62 IPA - 7.0% ABV
Beer Cocktails
- Half & Half - 5.0% ABV$8.75
Blend of Baltimore Blonde & Guinness Stout - 20oz Bringing together a 1/2 & 1/2 mix of Baltimore Blonde and the iconic Guinness Draught Stout, direct from St. James' Gate in Dublin. * Other options available.
- Mango Hibiscus Pilsner - 5.3% ABV$9.25
- Game Day Half & Half - 5.0% ABV$8.75Out of stock
- Hot Baltimore Beer Cider - 5.0% ABV$10.00Out of stock
- OGB Radler Cocktail - 5.3% ABV$9.25Out of stock
- Cinnamon Cider Blonde - 5.0% ABV$9.25
- Michelada - 5.0% ABV$9.00
- Beer-mosa - 5.0% ABV$9.25
- Galactic Guava- 5.5% ABV$9.25
- Pomegranate Pear Lager - 5.1% ABV$9.25
Bottled Beer
- Guinness Extra Stout - 5.6% ABV$7.00
Dry Irish Stout - 11.2oz Bottle A direct descendant of our archival recipes, Guinness Extra Stout is based on a beer first brewed in 1821. Loving this brew? Take it home with you. Available in Cans and Bottles in our retail Store. Sláinte!
- Guinness Foreign Extra Stout - 7.5% ABV$7.00
Import Stout - 11.2oz Bottle This recipe was (as far as we know) one of the first stouts brewed with higher ABV and hopping rates to remain fresh on a long sea-going journey. Loving this brew? Take it home with you. Bottles Available in our retail Store $11.99. Sláinte!
- Guinness Draught Stout 0 Non-Alcoholic$8.00
Non-Alcoholic Dry Irish Stout - 14.9oz Can All of the history of our most iconic beer, with less than .5% alcohol. Using a unique process that strips alcohol from the beer, our brewers in Dublin are able to create the same roasty, creamy, nitrogenated experience of Guinness Draught Stout in non-alcoholic form. And yes - there's even a Widget in the can. Cannot be Sold to Minors. Loving this brew? Take it Home with you. Cans Available in our Retail Store $8.99 Sláinte!
Taproom Food Menu
Starter
- 1/2 Dozen Fresh Oysters on the Shell$20.00
A Selection of three oysters. Served with Cocktail Sauce, Mignonette, Tabasco sauce, and Lemon. **Sweet Jesus** Hollywood, MD Flavor Profile:Â A tender texture and sweet brine with a smooth mineral finish. **Choptank Sweets** Dorchester, MD Flavor Profile: Creamy texture, Sweet Buttery flavor, crisp finish **Salt Shakers** Chincoteague Bay, MD Flavor Profile: full bodied oyster with a salt- brine finish. Contains: Shellfish, Fish, Gluten, Soy Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Best Paired with our Guinness Draught Stout - 4.2% ABV
- Dozen Fresh Oysters on the Shell$40.00
A Selection of three oysters. Served with Cocktail Sauce, Mignonette, Tabasco sauce, and Lemon. **Sweet Jesus** Hollywood, MD Flavor Profile:Â These oysters are buttery with celery hints. Think of it as a truffle in a shell. **Choptank Sweets** Dorchester, MD Flavor Profile: Creamy texture, Sweet Buttery flavor, crisp finish **Salt Shakers** Chincoteague Bay, MD Flavor Profile: full bodied oyster with a salt- brine finish. *\*Contains: Shellfish, Fish, Gluten, Soy* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Best Paired with our Guinness Draught Stout - 4.2% ABV
- Seafood Tower$67.00
A Selection of One Dozen Oysters, One Dozen Shrimp Cocktail, and MD Crab Salad. Served with Cocktail Sauce, Mignonette, Tabasco sauce, Old Bay Aioli, Lemon, and Saltine Crackers. **Sweet Jesus Oysters** Hollywood, MD Flavor Profile:Â These oysters are buttery with celery hints. Think of it as a truffle in a shell. **Choptank Sweets** Dorchester, MD Flavor Profile: Creamy texture, Sweet Buttery flavor, crisp finish **Salt Shakers** Chincoteague Bay, MD Flavor Profile: full bodied oyster with a salt- brine finish. *Contains: Shellfish, Gluten, Egg* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Best Paired with our Guinness Draught Stout - 4.2% ABV <br>
- Crudites & Hummus$18.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Hummus, Pita Chips, Olive Medley \*Contains Dairy, Soy, Shellfish, Sesame, Egg, Gluten <br> Best Paired with our Guinness IPA - 6.5% ABV
- Bavarian Pretzel$15.00
Large Bavarian Style Pretzel, Whole Grain House Mustard, Baltimore Blonde Beer Cheese *\*Contains - Dairy, Gluten, Soy, Egg*
- Meat & Cheese Board$24.00
Chefs Selection of Three Handcrafted Cured Meats, Three Assorted Artisan Cheeses, House Pickled Vegetables, Honey, Whole Grain Mustard, Served with a Pretzel *\*Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Soy, Eggs, Sesame* *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.* Best Paired with our Guinness IPA - 6.5% ABV
- Guinness Brown Bread$10.00
Served with Stout Butter \*Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Soy Best Paired with our Guinness Extra Stout - 5.6% ABV
- Old Bay Wings$18.00
Dozen Crispy Old Bay Wings *\*Contains: Dairy, Soy, Gluten* Best Paired with our Baltimore Blonde - 5.0% ABV
- "Borough Market" London Sausage Roll$14.00
Inspired by the magnificent Borough Market in London: normally eaten out of a brown bag while drinking a fresh Pint of Guinness Draught Stout. Roma Sausage, Puff Pastry, Mustard cream *Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Soy*
- Buffalo Wings$18.00
Dozen Buffalo Wings *\*Contains: Dairy, Soy, Gluten* Best Paired with our Baltimore Blonde - 5.0% ABV
Salad
- OGB Chopped Salad$17.00
Romaine, Shredded Mozzarella, Chickpeas Soppressata, Sherry Vinaigrette *\*Contains: Soy, Dairy, Egg*
- Beet & Burrata Salad$16.00
Braised Red and Golden Beets, Fresh Burrata, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze \**Contains: Dairy*
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Brown Butter Croutons, Grana Padano, Black Pepper *\*Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Soy, Fish, Egg*
Soup
Entrée
Sandwich
- 1817 Heritage Burger$22.00
Chapel Hill Farms Beef, Brioche Bun, Dijonaisse, American Cheese, House Made Bacon. Served with Barrel Cut Fries and House Ketchup *\*Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Soy, Eggs* *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.* Chapel Hill Farm, Berryville, Virginia Randall Linebacks Beef Burger 100% Pasture Born. 100% Pasture Raised. Visit [Chapel Hill Farm Randall Linebacks](https://randalllineback.com/) for more information on our Local Partner Gluten Free Bun available upon request. Vegetarian Black Bean patty upon request Best Paired with our El Dorado Amber Ale - 4.8% ABV
- Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Brioche Bun, Old Bay Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with House Slaw and Barrel Cut Fries. *\*Contains: Gluten, Shellfish, Eggs, Soy, Dairy* Best Paired with our Baltimore Blonde - 5.0% ABV
- The BLT$17.00
Italian Bread, Garlic Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, House Cured Thick Cut Bacon, Barrel Cut Fries, House Ketchup \**Contains: Soy, Dairy, Eggs, Gluten* <br>
- The Dubliner "French Dip"$17.00
Fresh Baguette, Roast Beef, Onions, Dubliner Cheddar, Beef Jus, Barrel Cut fries, Horseradish, House Ketchup <br> *\*Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg* <br>
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Spicy Fried Chicken, Honey Sriracha Aioli, House Slaw, Pickles, Barrel Cut Fries *\*Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Gluten*
- Smoked Turkey Panini$17.00Out of stock
House Smoked Turkey Breast, Aged White Cheddar, Apple, Horseradish, Arugula \* *Contains: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Dairy. May Contain Tree Nuts* <br>
- "Flammkuchen" Flatbread$17.00
Caramelized Onions, Creme Fraiche, House Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese *"In the early days, **Flammkuchen** was a simple domestic dish for peasants. In the 19th Century, German inn keepers started making it to keep drinkers in the taverns."* Gluten Free Cauliflower Pizza Crust upon request \**Contains: Soy, Dairy, Gluten, Egg*
Side
- Basket of Fries$9.00
Basket of Barrel Cut Fries, with our House Ketchup \**Contains: Gluten, Soy, Dairy*
- Basket Rosemary & Garlic Fries$10.00
Crispy Barrel Cut Fries, Fresh Rosemary and Garlic, Aged Parmesan with our House Ketchup *\*Contains: Gluten, Soy, Dairy*
- Side of Baltimore Blonde Beer Cheese$3.00
\*Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Soy
- Side of Blue Cheese$0.75
- Side of Ranch$0.75
Dessert Menu
Dessert
- Brown Bread Ice Cream$8.00
Guinness Open Gate Brewery's Brown Bread, House Malted Vanilla Ice Cream, Sugar cookie Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
- Milk Stout Smith Island Cake$9.00
Milk Stout, Chocolate Ganache, Strawberries *\*Contains- Soy, Eggs, Dairy, Gluten* *Prepared in a facility that processes tree nuts and peanuts* Best Paired with our Guinness Foreign Extra Stout - 5.6%ABV
- Guinness Stout Brownie Sundae$11.00
Warm House Brownie, Taharka Brothers Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Caramel, Whipped Cream Best Paired with our Guinness Foreign Extra Stout - 5.6%ABV *\*Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg*
- Guinness Draught Cheesecake$12.00Out of stock
Guinness Draught Stout, Milk Chocolate Ganache
- Milk & Cookies$12.00
2 house chocolate chunk cookies, 1 half pint of Milk Stout
Beer To Go
Growlers
- 32 oz Baltimore Blonde - 5.0% ABV$19.50
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 32 oz Milk Stout - 5.3% ABV$19.50
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 32 oz El Dorado Amber Ale - 4.8% ABV$19.50
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 32 oz Italian-style Pilsner - 5.3% ABV$19.50
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 32 oz Vintage Lager - 5.1% ABV$19.50
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 32 oz Patapsco Porter - 5.7% ABV$21.50
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 64 oz Baltimore Blonde - 5.0% ABV$29.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 64 oz Milk Stout - 5.3% ABV$29.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 64 oz El Dorado Amber Ale - 4.8% ABV$29.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 64 oz Italian-style Pilsner - 5.3% ABV$29.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 64 oz Vintage Lager - 5.1% ABV$29.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 64 oz Patapsco Porter - 5.7% ABV$33.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
Crowlers
- 32 oz Baltimore Blonde - 5.0% ABV$11.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 32 oz Milk Stout - 5.3% ABV$11.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 32 oz El Dorado Amber Ale - 4.8% ABV$11.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 32 oz Italian-style Pilsner - 5.3% ABV$11.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 32 oz Vintage Lager - 5.1% ABV$11.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 32 oz Patapsco Porter - 5.7% ABV$13.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
- 32 oz Old Fashioned Inspired Ale - 10.8% ABV$21.00
Please pick up at Retail counter.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery where we’re combining over 260 years of Irish brewing experience with American beer creativity. Our site features an experimental brewery, taproom, brand store, food truck and beer garden along with guided tours. Let us pour you a pint, serve you some food and tell you our stories. All ordering within the taproom is completed through QR codes, with our team on hand to assist in creating a great experience for you.
5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD 21227