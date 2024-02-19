Guinness Draught Stout 0 Non-Alcoholic

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Dry Irish Stout - 14.9oz Can All of the history of our most iconic beer, with less than .5% alcohol. Using a unique process that strips alcohol from the beer, our brewers in Dublin are able to create the same roasty, creamy, nitrogenated experience of Guinness Draught Stout in non-alcoholic form. And yes - there's even a Widget in the can. Cannot be Sold to Minors. Loving this brew? Take it Home with you. Cans Available in our Retail Store $8.99 Sláinte!