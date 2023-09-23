Food Menu

Appetizers

CALAMARES FRITOS

$13.00

BISTRO MONGUITO

$12.00

CROQUETAS DE QUESO

$10.00

EMPANADAS TRIO

$12.00

TABLA DE QUESO

$35.00

PINCHO WAWA-WA

$10.00

Soups

CALDO DE POLLO

$13.00

CALDO DE MARISCO

$30.00

Sandwiches

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.00

QUESADILLA

$10.00

SANDWICH DE JAMON Y QUESO

$10.00

SANDWICH DE QUESO

$6.00

PATACON

$14.00

POLLO ASADO CON QUESO

$10.00

Salads

CAPRESE

$16.00

CESAR

$14.00

ENSALADA VERDE

$10.00

AGUACATE RELLENO

$18.00

ENSALADA CHURRASCO

$16.00

Pollo

POLLO AL CARBON

$19.99

1/2 POLLO AL CARBON

$12.99

1/4 POLLO AL CARBON

$8.50

POLLO AL CARBON solo

$14.00

1/2 POLLO AL CARBON solo

$8.50

1/4 POLLO AL CARBON solo

$6.50

PECHUGA A LA PLANCA

$15.00

PECHURINAS

$15.99

A la Parrilla

COSTILLA DE CERDO

$18.00

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$18.00

CHURRASCO

$28.00

MAR Y TIERRA

$35.00

AIRE Y MAR

$25.00

CAMARONES A LA PLANCHA

$24.00

PULPO A LA PLANCHA

$26.00

Mofongos

LONGANIZA

$16.00

QUESO

$15.00

PECHURINA

$16.00

CHICHARRON DE CERDO

$14.00

CAMARONES

$22.00

CANGREJO

$25.00

PULPO

$23.00

MARISCOS

$35.00

LA CHAPIADORA

$45.00

SKIRT STEAK, SHRIMP, PORK & SAUSAGE

Mariscos

Atlantic City

$9.90

PULPO AL AJILLO

$17.00

SALMON A LA PLANCHA

$25.00

BOCA CHICA - PESCADO FRITO

$27.50

CAMARONES

$22.00

CANGREJO

$28.00

LANGOSTA

$45.00

SAMANA

$15.50

Frituras

PICATO (2 per.)

$30.00

PICATO (4 per.)

$45.00

CHICHARRON DE POLLO

$15.00

Kids Menu

PAPAS CON QUESO

$8.00

SANDWICH DE QUESO

$5.00

SALCHIPAPA

$8.00

PECHURINAS

$10.00

Pasta

PASTA ALFREDO c/ POLLO

$22.00

CAMARONES ALFREDO

$26.00

PASTA DE MARISCO

$35.00

Postres

Flan

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Sides

Arroz

$4.50

Pure de papa

$4.50

Habichuela

$3.00+

Maduros

$4.50

Yuca Frita

$4.50

Ensalada

$4.50

Vegetables

$4.50

Balata Frita

$4.50

Tostones

$4.50

Papa Frita

Empanadas

Queso

$1.50

Pollo

$1.50

Carne

$1.50

Jamon y Queso

$2.00

Huevo

$2.00

Cangrejo

$3.00

Beverages

Hot

Te

$2.00

Cafe

$2.50

Cafe Frio

$5.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Cold

Water

$1.50

Perrier

$5.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Mafia Energy Drink

$6.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Apple

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Limonada

$5.00

Agua de Coco

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cereza

$5.00

Tamarindo

$5.00

Chinola

$5.00

Morir Sonando

$6.00

Cranberry

Gingerale

Shakes

Chinola

$7.00

Guanabana

$7.00

Papaya

$7.00

Pineapple

$7.00

Mango

$7.00

Fresa

$7.00

Mora

$7.00

Hookah Menu

Hookah

Hookah de Menta

$25.00

Hookah Love

$30.00

Hookah Mixta

$40.00

Refill