Take Out Menu

Punjabi Samosa (v)
$12.00

stuffed, flaky & crispy spicy samosa. w/ tamarind & mint chutney. (2 pieces)

Dahi Bhalla (v)
$12.00

deep fried lentil fritters, sweet yogurt, tamarind & mint chutney, boondi, cilantro. (chilled Indian street food)

Aloo Tikki Chaat (v)
$14.00

potato cutlet, channa (chickpea) masala & yogurt

Hara Bhara Kebab (v)
$18.00

spinach, peas, potato patty w/ tandoori salad & mint chutney

Tandoori Kumbh Mushroom (v)
$18.00

button mushroom, zesty spices, lemon & laccha payaaz (onion)

Murgh Tikka (smokey chicken)
$19.00

smokey chicken tikka, kebab masala, mint & laccha payaaz (onion)

Lamb Seekh Kebab
$25.00
Tandoori Jhinga (grilled shrimp)
$25.00

grilled shrimp, tandoori salad, mint chutney. (3 pieces)

Tawa Macchi (red snapper fillet)
$24.00

red snapper fillet, tandoori salad, mint chutney

Paneer Tikka Masala (v)
$22.00

indian cottage cheese, peppers, in rich & creamy makhani gravy

Lauki Kofta (v)
$20.00

white pumpkin koftas (dumplings) in homestyle curry

Amritsari Wadi Aloo (v)
$20.00

sun-dried lentil dumplings in heritage grandmother style curry

Kadhi Pakoda (v)
$20.00

onion fried dumplings, yogurt curry

Dal Dhabba (v)
$15.00

trio of mixed lentils, rajma & channa slow cooked with butter

Pind da Chooza (boneless tandoori chicken)
$32.00

boneless tandoori chicken cooked in tomato & fenugreek gravy

Chule da Murgh (homestyle chicken curry)
$28.00

homestyle chicken curry

Param Singh da Meat (tender goat)
$32.00

tender goat cooked with mustard; chef's signature recipe

Keema Kaleji (lamb keema & chicken liver)
$22.00

slow cooked minced lamb keema & chunks of chicken liver

Garlic Naan (v)
$10.00

buttered Indian tandoori garlic bread

Tandoori Roti (v)
$7.00

buttered whole wheat Indian bread

Zeera Pulao (v)
$10.00

buttery cumin basmati rice

Indian Onion Salad (v)
$5.00

traditional onion salad

Raita (v)
$7.00

Indian yogurt w/ mix veg

The Gulaabo Dessert
$20.00

gulab jamun, rabaddi (thickened milk & clotted cream) (v)

Phirni Dessert
$15.00

creamy, slow cooked sweet rice pudding, laddo, boondi & soanpapdi kulfi (v)