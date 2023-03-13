Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gulf Drive Cafe & The Kokonut Hut

review star

No reviews yet

900 Gulf Drive N

Bradenton Beach, FL 34217

N/A Beverages

Soda

Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Pibb Extra

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Juice/Milk

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Bottled/Canned Beverages

Red Bull

$6.00

Can Soda

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.50

Bottled Water - Large

$7.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Aqua Panna - Large

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Perrier

$5.00

Breakfast

BreakFeasts

Famous Gulf Drive Breakfast

$18.00

Three silver dollar pancakes with two scrambled eggs, choice of meat and choice of home fries, steel-cut oatmeal or cheese grits

Eye Opener

$15.00

Two eggs any style with choice of meat, choice of home fries, steel-cut oatmeal, or cheese grits and toast, English muffin or buttermilk biscuit

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$16.00

Corned beef hash and two eggs any style with choice of home fries, steel-cut oatmeal, or cheesy grits, and toast, English muffin or buttermilk biscuit

A.M. Favorites

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Sausage patty, bacon or Canadian bacon on toast, English muffin, or buttermilk biscuit with a scrambled or fried egg and your choice of cheese with home fries substitute a bagel +2, add avocado +4

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$18.00

Toasted bagel served with smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, capers, tomatoes and fresh dill

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Ttwo buttermilk biscuits topped with two sausage patties, two eggs and sausage gravy

Benedicts & Quiche

Classic Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Two poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon and hollandaise

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$20.00

Two poached eggs on an English muffin with smoked salmon, hollandaise, capers and fresh dill

Country-Style Benedict

$17.00

Two poached eggs on a buttermilk biscuit with sausage patties and sausage gravy

Classic Quiche Lorraine

$15.00

With bacon, spinach, onions, chives, Swiss cheese and side of cream sauce

Coastal Seafood Quiche

$18.00

With scallops, shrimp, crab meat and side of cream sauce

Omelettes

Gulf Drive Omelette

$17.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, onions and cheddar cheese

Farmer's Market Omelette

$16.00

Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers and Provolone cheese

Caprese Omelette

$15.00

Tomato, basil, mozzarella cheese and an aged balsamic reduction

Spinach Feta Omelette

$15.00

Sautéed spinach and feta cheese

Bacon Tomato Cheddar Omelette

$16.00

Diced bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese

Seafood Omelete

$20.00

Sweets

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Dusted with powdered sugar

The Ultimate Belgian Waffle

$14.00

Choice of one topping with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Dusted with powdered sugar

French Toast

$11.00

Challah bread dipped in a batter of egg, cream, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg

Island French Toast

$13.00

Our French Toast topped with caramelized pineapple, toasted coconut and macadamia nuts

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

With sweet vanilla icing

Fresh Fruit Parfait

$11.00

With Greek yogurt, granola and honey

Small Fresh Fruit Plate

$10.00

A La Carte Breakfast

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

3 Eggs

$5.00

Side Homefries

$4.00

Side Oatmeal

$5.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Bagel and CC

$5.00

Toast

$3.50

Side Corn Hash

$7.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage Links

$4.00

Side Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Avacado

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Junior Breakfast Plate

$8.50

Junior Pancake & Egg

$8.50

Junior French Toast & Bacon

$8.50

Banana Nut Oatmeal

$7.50

Kids Fruit Cup

$4.50

Lunch/Dinner

Starters

"Fresh Catch" Fish Dip

$18.00

Seasoned fish spread, capers, red onion, tomatoes, fresh dill, lemon wedge, crackers

Calamari

$19.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded deep water squid, garlic aioli, Parmesan cheese, parsley, housemade marinara sauce

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Clams, potatoes and special seasonings in a thick creamy broth

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Fried coconut shrimp, mango papaya salsa, sweet apricot sauce

Grouper Bites

$23.00

Fried grouper bites, housemade tartar sauce, lemon wedge

Gulf Drive Wings

$19.00

Ten bone-in or boneless wings with carrots, celery and choice of sauce (buffalo mild, buffalo hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan, teriyaki) 50/50 sauce split +2

Hummus Platter

$15.00

Creamy hummus, Kalamata olives, stuffed grape leaves, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, toasted pita bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

Mozzarella sticks, housemade marinara sauce

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$20.00

Chilled jumbo shrimp, Old Bay, cocktail sauce, lemon wedge

Soup of Day

$8.00

Salads

Anna Maria

$20.00

Mixed field greens, grilled chicken, carrots, strawberries, mandarin oranges, celery, apples, candied walnuts, toasted coconut, housemade citrus dressing

Cobb

$20.00

Mixed field greens, ham, turkey, bacon, sliced egg, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$19.00

Mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, stuffed grape leaves, imported feta, Greek dressing

Large House Salad

$17.00

Mixed field greens, tomato, red onion, carrots, croutons, choice of dressing

Shrimp Avocado Mango

$24.00

Mixed field greens, grilled shrimp, avocado, mango, red onion, tomato, housemade citrus dressing

Small House Salad

$7.00

Mixed field greens, tomato, red onion, carrots, croutons, choice of dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Classic Burger

$19.00

Classic Club

$19.00

Grouper Sandwich

$24.00

Hummus Pita

$18.00

Impossible Burger

$19.00

Turkey Pita

$19.00

Tuna Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Entrées

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Fish Tacos

$24.00

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Island Grouper - Blackened

$34.00

Island Grouper - Grilled

$34.00

Salmon - Blackened

$30.00

Salmon - Grilled

$30.00

Sides

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Avacado

$4.00

Side Tomatos

$3.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Desserts

Double Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Florida Orange Citrus Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Coconut Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Junior Breaded Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Junior Cheese Burger

$10.00

Junior Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Junior Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Employee Menu

Employee Breakfast

Employee Breakfast Sandwich

Employee Biscuit and Gravey

Employee Pancakes

Employee Waffle

Employee Lunch/ Dinner

Employee Cheeseburger

Employee Small Ceaser w. Chicken

Employee Turkey Pita

Employee Fried Chicken Sandwich

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Established in 1981, Gulf Drive Café has been a part of Anna Maria Island’s unique history for over thirty years. It sits directly on the spectacular sugar white sands and turquoise-emerald views of the Gulf of Mexico on Anna Maria Island’s south end. A tropical family-friendly eatery that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, the Café was named one of the “Best Breakfasts in Florida” by Southern Living Magazine. Our restaurant, bar and event space covers 450 square feet of waterfront. Offering fresh Florida seafood, cocktails and other specialties, guests of this island hot spot relish the shimmering Gulf and multi-colored sunset backdrop.

Website

Location

900 Gulf Drive N, Bradenton Beach, FL 34217

Directions

