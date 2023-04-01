Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gulfstream Cafe

No reviews yet

1536 South Waccamaw Drive

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Popular Items

Fried Flounder Platter
Fried Shrimp Platter
Broiled Salmon Portobello


Appetizer

Chilled Seafood Platter

$49.95

Tuna Tartare

$12.95

Fried Pacific Calamari

$12.95

Lightly breaded & flash-fried.

Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2 LB)

$12.95

Seasoned and served with cocktail sauce. GF

Firecracker Prawns

$11.95

Homemade Hushpuppies

$6.95

Served with honey-butter

She Crab Soup

$8.95

A rich and creamy Charleston classic.

Crab Cake Appetizer

$14.95

Bread Basket

$1.00

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, chopped eggs, tomatoes, toasted almonds, ham and bacon. GF

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons

Entree

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$85.00

Blackened Tuna

$29.95

Broiled Salmon Portobello

$26.95

Topped with sautéed portobello mushrooms, served with choice of side

Crab Cakes

$32.95

Filet + Shrimp

$37.95

Filet Mignon 6oz

$30.95

8oz. barrel cut. GF

Gulfstream Seafood Pasta

$23.95

Low Country Boil

$24.95

Shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes, corn, witha signature garlic seafood butter

New York Strip 14oz

$35.95

Roasted Chicken

$22.95Out of stock

Half chicken, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal veggie.

Seafood Cioppino

$23.95

Shrimp + Grits

$21.95

Jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, Adluh Mills grits.

Whole Fried Fish Of The Day

$34.95

Served crispy with mashed potatoes and seasonal veggie.

Grouper Francaise

$27.95

Fried Seafood Platter

$29.95

Large shrimp, oysters and flounder, served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$21.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Flounder Platter

$22.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Oyster Platter

$25.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Scallops Platter

$25.95

Shrimp & Scallop Combo

$24.95

Flounder & Scallop Combo

$24.95

Scallop & Oyster Combo

$24.95

Kid Meal

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Corn Dog

$7.95

Served with a beverage and french fries.

Kid Pasta Marinara

$7.95

Kid Fried Fish

$7.95

Kid Apple Juice

Kid Chocolate Milk

Kid Coke

Kid Diet Coke

Kid Lemonade

Kid Milk

Kid Orange Juice

Kid Sprite

Kid Sweet Tea

Side

Baked Potato Side (After 4:00 PM)

$6.95

French Fries Side

$5.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Side

$5.95

Redskin Mashed Potatoes Side

$5.95

Seasonal Vegetable Side

$5.95

Fried Shrimp (5)

$6.95

Dessert

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$7.95

Served hot with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$7.95

Shipped direct from New York

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

six layers of dark chocolate cake with milk chocolate icing

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

recipe from joe's stone crab

Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

For more than 30 years, Gulfstream Cafe has been a sought-after spot for birthdays, anniversaries and more thanks to the picturesque waterfront view and authentic coastal cuisine. The laid-back atmosphere at this Garden City institution complements the fresh seafood and southern favorites, choice options include broiled Lobster Tail, creamy She-Crab Soup and jumbo lump Crab Cakes. Head back seasonal Oyster Roasts or watch the sunset on the rooftop deck, all wildly popular (and Instagram-worthy).

Website

Location

1536 South Waccamaw Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Directions

