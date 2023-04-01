Gulfstream Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
For more than 30 years, Gulfstream Cafe has been a sought-after spot for birthdays, anniversaries and more thanks to the picturesque waterfront view and authentic coastal cuisine. The laid-back atmosphere at this Garden City institution complements the fresh seafood and southern favorites, choice options include broiled Lobster Tail, creamy She-Crab Soup and jumbo lump Crab Cakes. Head back seasonal Oyster Roasts or watch the sunset on the rooftop deck, all wildly popular (and Instagram-worthy).
1536 South Waccamaw Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
