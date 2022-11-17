A map showing the location of Gulli Boys 1125 hatches pond lnView gallery
Indian

Gulli Boys 1125 hatches pond ln

No reviews yet

$$

1125 hatches pond ln

morrosville, NC 27560

APPETIZERS

AMRITSARI CHOLE KULCHE

$13.99

AMRITSARI FRIED FISH

$16.00

ASSORTED PAKORA

$8.00

CHICKEN 65

$13.00

CHOWPATI KI CHAAT PAPADI

$6.00

KURKURI ALOO TIKKI CHAAT

$8.00

PANI POORI SHOT

$8.00

PATIALA SHARHI PANEER PAKODA

$7.00

RAJASTHANI PAPAD PANEER

$8.00

RAJWADI SAMOSA

$6.00

SAMOSA CHAAT

$8.00

DESSERTS

APPLE JALEBI WITH MALAI KULFI

$10.00

GULAB JAMUN

$7.00

GULKAND KI PHIRNI

$7.00

MOONG DAL HALWA

$7.00

RASMALAI

$7.00

EXTRA CONDIMENTS

CARROT & CUCUMBER RAITA

$2.99

HOT MIXED VEGETABLE PICKLE

$3.00

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.00

MASALA PAPAD

$3.00

ROASTED PAPAD

$2.00

VEGETABLE GARDEN SALASA

$5.00

INDIAN BREADS

2 PIECE PURI

$4.00

AMRITSARI ALOO KULCHA

$5.00

AMRITSARI KULCHA

$3.99

Flour bread baked made from flour, milk and butter

ASSORTED BREAD

$12.00

BULLET NAAN

$4.00

CHEESE KULCHA

$4.00

CHICKEN TIKKA KULCHA

$5.00

CHUR CHUR LACCHA PARATHA

$3.99

PESHWARI KULCHA

$4.00

soft white flour bread stuffed with dried mixed fruits & nuts

TANDOORI ROTI (VEGAN)

$3.00

INDO-CHIINESE

ANARKALI GOBHI

$12.00

BINDAAS CHICKEN

$12.00

BINDAAS PANEER

$13.00

CHILLI CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

CHILLI POTATO

$12.00

FRIED RICE

$14.00

GREEN PEAS JEERA PULAV (GF)

$7.50

LAMB BIRYANI (GF)

$18.00

LUCKNOWI GOAT BIRYANI (GF)

$20.00

LUCKNOWI MURGH BIRYANI (GF)

$16.50

NOODLES

$14.00

VEG FRIED RICE

$12.00

KATHI ROLLS

ALOO KATHI ROLL

$11.00

TANDOORI CHICKEN TIKKA KATHI ROLL

$12.00

TANDOORI LAMB KATHI ROLL

$13.00

TANDOORI PANEER KATHI ROLL

$12.00

KIDS MENU

CHEESE STICKS WITH FRIES

$8.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS WITH FRIES

$8.00

LAMB AND GOAT SPECIALTIES

GOAT SAAG

$22.00

GOAT VINDALOO (GF)

$22.00

LAMB CURRY (GF)

$20.00

LAMB KADAI (GF)

$20.00

LAMB KORMA (GF)

$20.00

LAMB SAAG

$20.00

MALABAR FISH CURRY (GF)

$18.00

RAJASTHANI LAAL MAAS (GF)

$22.00

SHRIMP MASALA (GF)

$20.00

NON-VEG ENTRÉE

DHANIYA CHICKEN CURRY (GF)

$16.99

SAOJI CHICKEN CURRY (GF)

$16.99

MURGH KORMA (GF)

$16.99

MURGH KADAI (GF)

$16.99

AMRITSARI CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA (GF)

$18.00

MALABAR CHICKEN CURRY (GF)

$16.99

MURGH HANDI (GF)

$16.99

CHICKEN VIDALOO (GF)

$16.99

RICE AND BIRYANI

VEG DUM BIRYANI

$16.00

SHRIMP BIRYANI (GF)

$18.00

MURGH BIRYANI

$17.00

GOAT BIRYANI

$20.00

LAMB BIRYANI

$18.00

SOUPS

BHUNA TOMATO KA SHORBA (V, GF)

$6.00

LENTIL SOUP

$6.00

CHICKEN SOUP

$6.00

TANDOOR SPECIAL (NON VEG)

ANGOORI MURGH BOTI KEBAB

$18.00

ANGOORI TANDOORI CHOOZA (CHICKEN WITH BONE)

$18.00+

BUKHARA MURGH MALAI KEBAB

$20.00

PACHRANGA ZINGA

$20.00

ASSORTED GRILL KEBAB

$20.99

TANDOORI MACHLI TIKKA

$22.00

NARGHASI SEEKH KEBAB

$20.00

MURGH SEEKH KEBAB

$20.00

HARYALI MURGH TIKKA

$18.00

TANDOOR SPECIAL (VEG)

VEG SUBZ SEEKH KEBAB

$15.00

SUBZ GULLAR KEBAB

$8.99

AFLATOON SOYA SHAAP

$15.00

PANEER TIKKA SHASHLIK

$15.00

VEG ENTRÉE

ADRAKI ALOO GOBHI KA TUK

$16.00

PALAK PANEER (GF)

$16.00

PANEER MAKHANWALA (GF)

$16.00

PANEER SIRKA MASALA (GF)

$16.00

PANEER ACHARI MASALA (GF)

$16.00

VEGETABLE JALFREZI (GF)

$16.00

PANEER LABABDAR (GF)

$16.00

KADAI VEGETABLE MASALA (GF)

$15.00

PANEER SHAHI KORMA (GF)

$15.00

CHANA MASALA

$16.00

AMRITASARI SOYA CHAAP MASALA (GF)

$16.00

DAL LASONI TADKA (GF)

$14.00

TARKARI MALAI KOFTA (GF)

$16.00

DAL BUKHARA (GF)

$16.00

SUBZ KORMA (GF)

$15.00

ALOO KA JAADU (GF)

$13.00

BEVERAGES

MANGO LASSI

$4.00

SWEET/SALTED LASSI

$4.00

THUMS UP

$2.00

NIMBU SODA

$2.99

INDIAN MASALA TEA

$4.00

INDIAN STYLE COFFEE

$4.00

MINERAL WATER

$2.50

Rolls

Veg Samosa Roll

$7.99

Aloo Roll

$6.99

Aloo Baida Roll

$7.99

Chana Masala Roll

$6.99

Paneer Roll

$7.99

Paneer Baida Roll

$8.99

Chicken Tikka Roll

$8.99

Chicken Baida Roll

$9.99

Lamb Boti Roll

$10.99

Lamb Baida Roll

$11.99

Baida(egg) Roll

$6.00

Small Plates

Vada Pav

$5.00

Omelette Pav

$8.99

Burji Pav

$9.99

Chicken Keema Pav

$12.99

Lamb Keema Pav

$14.99

Baida Ghotala

$11.99

Baida fry

$8.99

Usal Pav

$10.99

Misal Pav

$11.99

Samosa

$5.99

Roti

$2.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Pav

$2.00

Samosa pav

$5.99

Chicken Patty Pav

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Patty

$6.99Out of stock

Chilli Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Chilli Paneer

$10.99Out of stock

Paneer Burji

$12.99Out of stock

Rice & Noodles

Vegetable Noodles

$10.99

Egg Noodles

$11.99

Paneer Noodles

$12.99

Chicken Noodles

$12.99

Lamb Noodles

$13.99

Shrimp Noodles

$13.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99

Egg Fried Rice

$10.99

Paneer Fried Rice

$12.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Lamb Fried Rice

$13.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.99

Wings

Lollipop wings

$14.99

Garlic wings

$14.99

Beverages

Water

$1.49

Soda

$1.49

Thums Up

$1.99

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Almond Milk

$5.99

Limbu Soda

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
1125 hatches pond ln, morrosville, NC 27560

