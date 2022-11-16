Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Gully

review star

No reviews yet

1137 Doss Ave

Orlando, FL 32809

Order Again

Popular Items

Changs Chicken Lollipops
Crispy Onion Blooms
Worli s Vada Paav

Chit chat aur chaat

Juhu Pani Poori

$8.00

Potato, peas, and spices wrapped in a shell and fried

Gully Samosa Chaat

$8.00

Black beans, corn, onions, jalapenos, garlic, cilantro, tomato sauce and spices

Baiguni Chaat

$10.00Out of stock

Three cheese blend, spinach, artichokes, & onions wrapped in a shell and fried

Kache Aam ka bhel

$8.00

Punjabi samosa, Mexican samosa, Italian samosa

Bahurani Chaat

$9.00

SP or DP

$8.00

PAV BHAJI

Cheese pav bhaaji

$12.00

Potatoes, peas, tomatoes, and onion curry topped with onion And tomatoes. Served with 2 pieces of buttered buns

Original Pav Bhaaji

$10.00

Potatoes, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, spices. Served with buttered buns

Ghatti Pav Bhaaji

$11.00

Vegetable curry with spices topped with cheese. Served with buttered bread

Gully Veg Appetizers

Baba s chili cheese toast

$8.00

Worli s Vada Paav

$8.00

Roti Canai

$8.00

Soya Keema Ghotola

$8.00

Khataas Katal

$9.00

Changs Chicken Lollipops

Changs Chicken Lollipops

$12.00

$12.00

Gully Non Veg Appetizers

Gurda Kaleji

$15.00

Tawa Murgh

$12.00

Mutton Sukha

$12.00

Chakna Chicken

$12.00

Baba s Tunda Murgh

$12.00

Krispy Treats

Punjabi Samosa

$8.00

Karare Bhindi Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Crispy Onion Blooms

$8.00

Lamb Samosa

$10.00Out of stock

Bandra Crispy Frankie

Bandra Crispy Frankie

$12.00

Hill Road Fusion

Gully Pizza Chicken

$12.00

Gully Pizza Paneer

$12.00

Gully Burgers

Crispy Charga Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Shammi Kabab Lamb Burger

$12.00

Paneer Malvani Burger

$12.00

Gully Tacos

Chicken Paratha Tacos

$12.00

Paneer Paratha Tacos

$13.00

On The Koyla : Flambee Table Side

Tandoori Chotte Murgh

$16.00

Bantod Murgh (SPICY)

$18.00

Goat Chops

$22.00

Gully Karare Seekh Kabab

$20.00

Angarey Paneer

$16.00

Aloo Bombs

$14.00

Ande Ka Fanda

Baida Paratha

$6.00

Bhurji Paav

$10.00

Masala Omelette

$10.00

Railway Egg Curry

$12.00

Lucky S. Biryani Pointe

Kader Bhai Kathal Biryani (Jackfruit)

$15.00

Soya Wadi Dum Biryani

$15.00

Lucky s Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Lucky s Goat Biryani

$20.00

Khada Tawa Pulao

$14.00

Uncle Changs Chinese Corner

Paneer

$12.00

Gobhi

$10.00

Veg

$12.00

Chicken

$14.00

Triple schezwan fried rice

$20.00

Tulsi fried rice

$14.00

Chilli Garlic Chowmein

$14.00

Schezwzn Chowmein

$15.00

Schezwan Mono

$18.00

Koliwada Momo

$18.00

Maa Ki Dal

Gully Classic

$15.00

Veg Cult Curries

Paneer Methi Chaman

$16.00

Paneer Butter Masala

$16.00

Soya Malai Kofta

$15.00

Mix Vegetable Kolhapuri

$15.00

Pindi Chole

$15.00

Bhuna Katal

$15.00

Baigan Khaas

$15.00

Non Veg Cult Curries

Butter Chicken

$19.00

Kunna Murgh

$18.00

Murgh Lazeez

$18.00

Murgh Kadai

$18.00

Goat Haleem

$22.00

Goat Hariyali Musalam

$22.00

Dum Ka Ghost

$22.00

Goat White Korma

$22.00

Parsi Goat Salli Boti

$22.00

Breads

Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Roti

$3.00

Paratha

$5.00

Cheese Naan

$4.00

Bullet Naan

$4.00

Metha Naan

$6.00

Raita

Classic Raita

$4.00

Smoked Chili Raita

$4.00

Kachumber Raita

$4.00

Chole bhature

Chole bhature

$15.00

Mocktails

Mumbai Sunset

$8.00

Monsoon

$8.00

Khatta Metha

$8.00

Tikhat Amigo

$8.00

Aam Panna

$8.00

Dhinchak karina

$8.00

Masala Thumbs Up

$8.00

Limca Mojito

$8.00

Lassi

$4.00

Lassi Di Gaddi

Flight

$10.00

Beer

Kingfisher

$6.00

Taj Mahal

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Good Island IPA

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Golla

Kacha Aam

$8.00

Kala Khatta

$8.00

Pineapple

$8.00

Rangeela

$8.00

Malai

$8.00

Wines By The Glass

Cabarnet

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Rioja

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Geurwaztiminer

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Bubble Tea

Mango

$10.00

Lychee

$10.00

Strawberry

$10.00

Pineapple

$10.00

Watermelon

$10.00

Ginger

$10.00

Deserts

Mango Bomba

$9.00

Thumbs Up Float

$9.00

Bombay Falooda (Royale ,Loaded)

$9.00

Chocolate Thunder Cake

$9.00

Sorbets

$9.00

Kesar Rasmalai

$9.00

Mango Peach Sorbetto

$9.00

Pistachio Flute

$9.00

Cassata Bomb

$9.00

Beverages

Aqua Panna

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

1137 Doss Ave, Orlando, FL 32809

Directions

