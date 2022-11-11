Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Gullifty's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1149 West Lancaster Avenue

Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Build Your Own Pizza or Flatbread
Gullifty's Caesar Salad

Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.25

Classic homemade onion soup topped with croutons and Austrian Gruyere cheese

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$6.00

A Gullifty's classic! Homemade baked potato soup topped with scallions, bacon, sour cream, and cheddar-jack

Vegetable Lentil

$5.00

Homemade classic vegetable soup with lentils.

Starters

Alligator Tacos

$10.50

Seasoned Louisiana alligator tail, sweet peppers, pickled cabbage, lemon caper remoulade, rolled tortillas

Chips & Pico

$5.00

Hand-cut and house-fried tortilla chips with a side of fresh homemade Pico de Gallo.

Creamy Garlic Potato Skins

$8.99

Bacon, cheddar jack, creamy garlic drizzle, sour cream, scallions

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.99

Fried Cheese

$9.99

Fried bite-sized cheese cubes, honey mustard or marinara

Gullifty's Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Pulled chicken, melted cheddar jack cheese, and hot cherry peppers on a flour tortilla topped with a chipotle crema and chopped scallions served with a side of sour cream.

Gullifty's Chicken Wings

Gullifty's Chicken Wings

$15.50

Gullifty's Buffalo, Bourbon Barbecue, Hot Barbecue, or Sweet Chili

Gullifty's Nachos

$14.50

Hand-cut tortilla chips, melted cheddar jack cheese, pulled chicken, Pico de Gallo, and hot cherry peppers drizzled with a creamy garlic sauce and topped with a dollop of sour cream

Popcorn Chicken

$12.50

Gullifty's Buffalo, Bourbon Barbecue, Hot Barbecue, or Sweet Chili

Roasted Tomato Hummus (plant-based)

Roasted Tomato Hummus (plant-based)

$9.25

Roasted tomato hummus, cucumber slices, kalamata olive, toasted pita

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Cajun mayo, scallions

Wasabi Chips

$3.99

Warm kettle chips / pickled ginger / wasabi aioli

Salads

Homemade quiche served with your choice of a side house or Caesar salad.

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.49

Roasted beets, goat cheese, romaine, apples, walnuts, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.49

Iceberg, romaine, blue cheese dressing, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, popcorn Buffalo chicken

Classic Wedge Salad

$9.99

Gullifty's Caesar Salad

$11.49

Romaine, Caesar dressing, roasted tomatoes, shaved parmesan, croutons, Balsamic glaze

Gullifty's Chopped Salad

$14.49

Blue cheese dressing, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, seasoned pulled chicken, iceberg lettuce, organic spinach

Jalapeno Steak Salad

$17.99

*Throwback Special: This was on our Outdoor Gaarden menu for years. Filet tips grilled to temperature, romaine, jalapeno vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, and red onions.

Lentil & Portobello Salad (plant-based)

$14.49

Romaine, Balsamic vinaigrette, roasted tomato hummus, lentils, roasted tomatoes, Portobello mushroom, toasted pita

Organic Spinach Salad

$14.49

Organic spinach, cranberry vinaigrette, honey roasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles

Quiche du Jour

$13.99

Italian Salad

$13.99

Romaine / homemade Italian dressing / julienned pepperoni / red onions / grape tomatoes / hot cherry peppers / shaved parmesan / croutons

Pizzas & Flatbreads

Build Your Own Pizza or Flatbread

Build your own flatbread made on our homemade dough with our San Marzano pizza sauce and Grande pizza cheese

Bourbon BBQ Chicken

Gullifty's Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, shredded chicken, red onions, cheddar-jack, mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

Brussels & Bacon

Brussels sprouts, bacon, roasted garlic, Balsamic glaze, blended pizza cheese

Chicken Diablo

Gullifty's Buffalo sauce, seasoned chicken, cheddar jack, mozzarella, red onion

Gullifty's White Pizza

Roasted garlic puree, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, and ricotta

Portobello & Roasted Tomatoes

Roasted garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, Portobello and button mushrooms, caremelized onions, and roasted tomatoes

Traditional Margherita

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Tuscan Chicken

Basil pesto sauce, seasoned chicken, roasted tomatoes, Crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, and parmesan

Upside-Down Pepperoni

Constructed upside-down with pepperoni on the bottom, then provolone, and finished with pizza sauce on top

Chicken Caesar Pizza

Roasted garlic / pizza cheese / roasted chicken / tomatoes / caramelized onions / shaved parmesan / crispy onions / balsamic glaze / Caesar dressing drizzle

Burgers*

Build Your Own

$12.49

Choose your protein and toppings to create the perfect burger or grilled sandwich

Signature Bourbon Barbecue

$15.99

Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, Vermont cheddar, bacon, crispy onions

Snake River Farms Wagyu Burger

$16.99

100% Wagyu beef, Austrian Gruyere, pickled ginger, wasabi aioli

The Veggie Burger

$12.99

Grilled veggie patty, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, brioche bun

Rosemont Turkey Burger

$13.99

Organic Grass-Fed Burger

$16.99

Buffalo Dill Burger

$15.99

George Wells Burger / Buffalo aioli / melted blue cheese crumbles / dill pickle slices / crispy onions / brioche bun / side kettle chips

Griddle, Sandwiches, & Handhelds

*Throwback Special: This was literally our most popular menu item in our Outdoor Gaarden for several years. Filet tips grilled to temperature, romaine, jalapeno vinaigrette, goat cheese, grape tomatoes, and red onions on a toasted pita. Served with a side of kettle chips.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Slow-roasted BBQ pork, crispy fried onions, brioche roll

BLT

$10.99

Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich on three layers of your choice of white or rye toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Buffalo marinated fried chicken breast, Gullifty's Buffalo Sauce, blue cheese crumbles, crispy fried onions, brioche roll

Chicken Caesar Grinder

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Handheld

$9.99

Romaine, shaved parmesan, grape tomatoes, pulled chicken

Chicken Gyro

$13.99

Mediterranean marinated grilled chicken / roasted tomato aioli / romaine / diced tomatoes / red onions / French fries (in sandwich)

Edinburgh* (501 Calories)

$13.99

Grilled Scottish salmon, toasted pita, roasted tomato aioli, organic spinach, diced red onion, side tomato slices with Balsamic glaze

French Onion Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Grilled 4 Cheese

$9.50

Classic grilled cheese on your choice of white or rye with American, Cheddar, Swiss, and Provolone cheeses

Grilled Haddie Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled haddock / red wine vinegar aioli / shredded iceberg/ sliced tomato / red onions / brioche roll

Gullifty's Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Fresh sliced chip steak or grilled chicken, caramelized onions, Italian long roll, and choice of American, provolone, or our Lachouffe Cheddar Ale Sauce

Kevito

$15.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Cayenne seasoned crispy fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun with spicy chipotle aioli and sliced dill pickles

Port & Pesto Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, nut-less basil pesto, provolone, brioche roll

Southwest Chicken Chipotle Handheld

$9.99

Pulled chicken, romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, chipotle aioli

Spinach & Cranberry Handheld

$9.99

Organic baby spinach, cranberry vinaigrette, honey roasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, apples, dried cranberries

Triple Decker Corned Beef Reuben

Triple Decker Corned Beef Reuben

$14.99

Corned beef pile high on three layers, sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and homemade Russian dressing on grilled marble rye

Pasta & Entrees

Cajun Chicken Linguine

$17.99

Cajun chicken, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, Cajun cream sauce, linguine

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, linguine, Gullifty's red sauce

Chicken Pesto Tortellini

$18.99

Sauteed chicken, roasted tomatoes, and tri-colored cheese tortellini in a basil cream sauce

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Wild haddie filet, Allagash beer batter, French fries, tartar sauce

Gullifty's Crispy Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Penne, La Chouffe Cheddar Ale Sauce, grape tomatoes, bacon, crispy fried chicken, and a Buffalo sauce drizzle

Hand-cut Salmon

$23.99

Grilled salmon, cucumber dill relish, and choice of any 2 sides

Small Chicken Christie

$11.99

Chicken breast, sherry cream sauce, mushrooms, and red onions with choice of 1 side

Large Chicken Christie

$19.99

Two chicken breasts, sherry cream sauce, mushrooms, and red onions with choice of 2 sides

Small Grilled BBQ Chicken Entree

$9.99

One grilled chicken breast, bourbon bbq sauce, one side

Large Grilled BBQ Chicken Entree

$18.99

Two grilled chicken breasts, bourbon barbecue sauce, 2 sides

Linguine la Verdura (plant-based)

$15.99

Bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, roasted tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, and spinach tossed with linguine in marinara sauce

Penne alla Vodka

$15.99

Vodka sauce, garlic, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese

Plain Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Side Pasta Large

$10.00

Popcorn BBQ Chicken Mashed Potato Bowl

$12.49

Gullifty's famous popcorn chicken / Bourbon BBQ Sauce / Cheddar-Jack Cheese / homemade mashed potatoes

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Kettle Chips

$3.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Sauteed Spinach and Tomatoes

$6.50

Side Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.50

Side Dressing

$0.25

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$7.00

Light and fluffy chocolate mousse laid into an Oreo cookie crust

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Made with real Key Limes and baked in a divine graham cracker crust and topped with a dollop of whipped cream

Homeade Ice Cream

$3.00

Made with locally sourced cream from Long Acres Modern Dairy of Boyertown and sweetened with organic cane sugar

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Takeout Kid's Menu

Kid's Popcorn Chicken

$8.50

Bite-size pieces of crispy chicken served with choice of 1 side

Kid's Organic Smash Burger

$9.50

Organic grass-fed ground beef burger with American cheese and choice of 1 side

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled on white bread with melted American cheese and choice of 1 side

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

Pulled chicken and cheddar jack cheese on flour tortillas with a side of sour cream

Kid's Grilled BBQ Chicken

$8.50

Antibiotic free grilled chicken breast with choice of 1 side

Kid's Organic Spinach Salad

$7.50

Organic Spinach, dried cranberries, honey roasted walnuts, julienned apples, blue cheese crumbles, cranberry vinaigrette

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Penne noodles in our rich and creamy cheese sauce

Kid's Penne

$6.50

Penne noodles with choice of red sauce or melted butter and choice of 1 side

Kid's Grilled Salmon

$9.50

Grilled salmon with choice of 1 side

Kid's Pizza

$7.50

Plain cheese pizza on our homemade dough

Kids Organic White Milk

$3.50

Kid's Organic Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Kid's Organic Appley Ever After

$3.50

Kid's Organic Berry Goodness

$3.50

Kid's Organic Super Fruit Punch

$3.50

Kid's Organic Goodness Grapeness

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

A Main Line tradition since 1975!

Website

Location

1149 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Directions

Gallery
Gullifty's Restaurant image
Gullifty's Restaurant image
Gullifty's Restaurant image
Gullifty's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Guppy's Good Times
orange star4.1 • 625
2 Maple Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
The Crossbar - Havertown
orange star4.4 • 249
2225 Darby Rd Havertown, PA 19083
View restaurantnext
Alessandro's Wood Fired Italian & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
133 N. Wayne Ave. Wayne, PA 19087
View restaurantnext
Sabrina's Cafe - Wynnewood
orange starNo Reviews
50 E Wynnewood Road Wynnewood, PA 19096
View restaurantnext
Marple Public House - 31 N. Sproul
orange starNo Reviews
31 N. Sproul Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
A Taste of Britain
orange starNo Reviews
503 W. Lancaster Ave Ste. 420 Radnor, PA 19087
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bryn Mawr

Fraschetta - 816 W Lancaster Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,206
816 W Lancaster Ave BRYN MAWR, PA 19010
View restaurantnext
Xolo Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,147
14 N. Merion Ave Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bryn Mawr
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Broomall
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston