Gullifty's Restaurant
No reviews yet
1149 West Lancaster Avenue
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soups
French Onion Soup
Classic homemade onion soup topped with croutons and Austrian Gruyere cheese
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
A Gullifty's classic! Homemade baked potato soup topped with scallions, bacon, sour cream, and cheddar-jack
Vegetable Lentil
Homemade classic vegetable soup with lentils.
Starters
Alligator Tacos
Seasoned Louisiana alligator tail, sweet peppers, pickled cabbage, lemon caper remoulade, rolled tortillas
Chips & Pico
Hand-cut and house-fried tortilla chips with a side of fresh homemade Pico de Gallo.
Creamy Garlic Potato Skins
Bacon, cheddar jack, creamy garlic drizzle, sour cream, scallions
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Fried Cheese
Fried bite-sized cheese cubes, honey mustard or marinara
Gullifty's Chicken Quesadilla
Pulled chicken, melted cheddar jack cheese, and hot cherry peppers on a flour tortilla topped with a chipotle crema and chopped scallions served with a side of sour cream.
Gullifty's Chicken Wings
Gullifty's Buffalo, Bourbon Barbecue, Hot Barbecue, or Sweet Chili
Gullifty's Nachos
Hand-cut tortilla chips, melted cheddar jack cheese, pulled chicken, Pico de Gallo, and hot cherry peppers drizzled with a creamy garlic sauce and topped with a dollop of sour cream
Popcorn Chicken
Gullifty's Buffalo, Bourbon Barbecue, Hot Barbecue, or Sweet Chili
Roasted Tomato Hummus (plant-based)
Roasted tomato hummus, cucumber slices, kalamata olive, toasted pita
Sweet Potato Fries
Cajun mayo, scallions
Wasabi Chips
Warm kettle chips / pickled ginger / wasabi aioli
Salads
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Roasted beets, goat cheese, romaine, apples, walnuts, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg, romaine, blue cheese dressing, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, popcorn Buffalo chicken
Classic Wedge Salad
Gullifty's Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, roasted tomatoes, shaved parmesan, croutons, Balsamic glaze
Gullifty's Chopped Salad
Blue cheese dressing, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, seasoned pulled chicken, iceberg lettuce, organic spinach
Jalapeno Steak Salad
*Throwback Special: This was on our Outdoor Gaarden menu for years. Filet tips grilled to temperature, romaine, jalapeno vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, and red onions.
Lentil & Portobello Salad (plant-based)
Romaine, Balsamic vinaigrette, roasted tomato hummus, lentils, roasted tomatoes, Portobello mushroom, toasted pita
Organic Spinach Salad
Organic spinach, cranberry vinaigrette, honey roasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles
Quiche du Jour
Italian Salad
Romaine / homemade Italian dressing / julienned pepperoni / red onions / grape tomatoes / hot cherry peppers / shaved parmesan / croutons
Pizzas & Flatbreads
Build Your Own Pizza or Flatbread
Build your own flatbread made on our homemade dough with our San Marzano pizza sauce and Grande pizza cheese
Bourbon BBQ Chicken
Gullifty's Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, shredded chicken, red onions, cheddar-jack, mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
Brussels & Bacon
Brussels sprouts, bacon, roasted garlic, Balsamic glaze, blended pizza cheese
Chicken Diablo
Gullifty's Buffalo sauce, seasoned chicken, cheddar jack, mozzarella, red onion
Gullifty's White Pizza
Roasted garlic puree, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, and ricotta
Portobello & Roasted Tomatoes
Roasted garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, Portobello and button mushrooms, caremelized onions, and roasted tomatoes
Traditional Margherita
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Tuscan Chicken
Basil pesto sauce, seasoned chicken, roasted tomatoes, Crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, and parmesan
Upside-Down Pepperoni
Constructed upside-down with pepperoni on the bottom, then provolone, and finished with pizza sauce on top
Chicken Caesar Pizza
Roasted garlic / pizza cheese / roasted chicken / tomatoes / caramelized onions / shaved parmesan / crispy onions / balsamic glaze / Caesar dressing drizzle
Burgers*
Build Your Own
Choose your protein and toppings to create the perfect burger or grilled sandwich
Signature Bourbon Barbecue
Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, Vermont cheddar, bacon, crispy onions
Snake River Farms Wagyu Burger
100% Wagyu beef, Austrian Gruyere, pickled ginger, wasabi aioli
The Veggie Burger
Grilled veggie patty, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, brioche bun
Rosemont Turkey Burger
Organic Grass-Fed Burger
Buffalo Dill Burger
George Wells Burger / Buffalo aioli / melted blue cheese crumbles / dill pickle slices / crispy onions / brioche bun / side kettle chips
Griddle, Sandwiches, & Handhelds
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted BBQ pork, crispy fried onions, brioche roll
BLT
Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich on three layers of your choice of white or rye toast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo marinated fried chicken breast, Gullifty's Buffalo Sauce, blue cheese crumbles, crispy fried onions, brioche roll
Chicken Caesar Grinder
Chicken Caesar Handheld
Romaine, shaved parmesan, grape tomatoes, pulled chicken
Chicken Gyro
Mediterranean marinated grilled chicken / roasted tomato aioli / romaine / diced tomatoes / red onions / French fries (in sandwich)
Edinburgh* (501 Calories)
Grilled Scottish salmon, toasted pita, roasted tomato aioli, organic spinach, diced red onion, side tomato slices with Balsamic glaze
French Onion Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled 4 Cheese
Classic grilled cheese on your choice of white or rye with American, Cheddar, Swiss, and Provolone cheeses
Grilled Haddie Sandwich
Grilled haddock / red wine vinegar aioli / shredded iceberg/ sliced tomato / red onions / brioche roll
Gullifty's Philly Cheesesteak
Fresh sliced chip steak or grilled chicken, caramelized onions, Italian long roll, and choice of American, provolone, or our Lachouffe Cheddar Ale Sauce
Kevito
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Cayenne seasoned crispy fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun with spicy chipotle aioli and sliced dill pickles
Port & Pesto Sandwich
Grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, nut-less basil pesto, provolone, brioche roll
Southwest Chicken Chipotle Handheld
Pulled chicken, romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, chipotle aioli
Spinach & Cranberry Handheld
Organic baby spinach, cranberry vinaigrette, honey roasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, apples, dried cranberries
Triple Decker Corned Beef Reuben
Corned beef pile high on three layers, sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and homemade Russian dressing on grilled marble rye
Pasta & Entrees
Cajun Chicken Linguine
Cajun chicken, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, Cajun cream sauce, linguine
Chicken Parmesan
Hand-breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, linguine, Gullifty's red sauce
Chicken Pesto Tortellini
Sauteed chicken, roasted tomatoes, and tri-colored cheese tortellini in a basil cream sauce
Fish & Chips
Wild haddie filet, Allagash beer batter, French fries, tartar sauce
Gullifty's Crispy Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese
Penne, La Chouffe Cheddar Ale Sauce, grape tomatoes, bacon, crispy fried chicken, and a Buffalo sauce drizzle
Hand-cut Salmon
Grilled salmon, cucumber dill relish, and choice of any 2 sides
Small Chicken Christie
Chicken breast, sherry cream sauce, mushrooms, and red onions with choice of 1 side
Large Chicken Christie
Two chicken breasts, sherry cream sauce, mushrooms, and red onions with choice of 2 sides
Small Grilled BBQ Chicken Entree
One grilled chicken breast, bourbon bbq sauce, one side
Large Grilled BBQ Chicken Entree
Two grilled chicken breasts, bourbon barbecue sauce, 2 sides
Linguine la Verdura (plant-based)
Bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, roasted tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, and spinach tossed with linguine in marinara sauce
Penne alla Vodka
Vodka sauce, garlic, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese
Plain Mac & Cheese
Side Pasta Large
Popcorn BBQ Chicken Mashed Potato Bowl
Gullifty's famous popcorn chicken / Bourbon BBQ Sauce / Cheddar-Jack Cheese / homemade mashed potatoes
Sides
Desserts
Chocolate Mousse Pie
Light and fluffy chocolate mousse laid into an Oreo cookie crust
Key Lime Pie
Made with real Key Limes and baked in a divine graham cracker crust and topped with a dollop of whipped cream
Homeade Ice Cream
Made with locally sourced cream from Long Acres Modern Dairy of Boyertown and sweetened with organic cane sugar
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Takeout Kid's Menu
Kid's Popcorn Chicken
Bite-size pieces of crispy chicken served with choice of 1 side
Kid's Organic Smash Burger
Organic grass-fed ground beef burger with American cheese and choice of 1 side
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled on white bread with melted American cheese and choice of 1 side
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
Pulled chicken and cheddar jack cheese on flour tortillas with a side of sour cream
Kid's Grilled BBQ Chicken
Antibiotic free grilled chicken breast with choice of 1 side
Kid's Organic Spinach Salad
Organic Spinach, dried cranberries, honey roasted walnuts, julienned apples, blue cheese crumbles, cranberry vinaigrette
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Penne noodles in our rich and creamy cheese sauce
Kid's Penne
Penne noodles with choice of red sauce or melted butter and choice of 1 side
Kid's Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon with choice of 1 side
Kid's Pizza
Plain cheese pizza on our homemade dough
Kids Organic White Milk
Kid's Organic Chocolate Milk
Kid's Organic Appley Ever After
Kid's Organic Berry Goodness
Kid's Organic Super Fruit Punch
Kid's Organic Goodness Grapeness
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
A Main Line tradition since 1975!
1149 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010