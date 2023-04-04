Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gulu Gulu Cafe

2,485 Reviews

$$

247 Essex Street

Salem, MA 01970

Popular Items

BARCELONA (NOT MINNESOTA)
TGBT
SCRAMBLED EGG SANDWICH

BREAKFAST MENU

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Egg sandy
SCRAMBLED EGG SANDWICH

SCRAMBLED EGG SANDWICH

$6.00
VEGAN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

VEGAN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.00

Tofu, arugula & vegan cheddar

BEC SANDY

BEC SANDY

$9.31

Scrambled eggs, bacon & cheddar cheese

SHROOM SANDY

SHROOM SANDY

$10.64

Scrambled egg, portobello mushroom, onions & cheddar cheese

OINKER SANDY

OINKER SANDY

$10.64

Scrambled egg, ham, bacon & cheddar cheese. OINK OINK!!

WAFFLES

BELGIAN WAFFLE

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$8.00
THE LUMBERJACK

THE LUMBERJACK

$13.00

Belgian waffle stacked with 2 scrambled eggs, real maple syrup, butter, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or tofu

BREAKFAST BITES

BAGEL

BAGEL

$3.00

Baked Daily at Jim's Bagels in Gloucester

PARFAIT

PARFAIT

$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries & bananas layered with home made vegan granola. your choice of vanilla yogurt, Greek yogurt, or vegan yogurt (May contain nuts)

BAGEL AND LOX

BAGEL AND LOX

$15.00

Build your own style with/ lox, vegan or regular cream cheese, tomatoes, red onion, capers and mixed greens with bagel of your choice

FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$6.00

Strawberries, bananas, apples, oranges, & blueberries

BEVERAGES

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.00
DECAF COFFEE

DECAF COFFEE

$3.50
MINDSWEEPER

MINDSWEEPER

$4.75

Coffee with a shot of espresso

ICED MINDSWEEPER

ICED MINDSWEEPER

$5.75

Cold Brew coffee with a shot of espresso

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$5.00
DECAF ICED COFFEE

DECAF ICED COFFEE

$3.50
CAFÉ AU LAIT

CAFÉ AU LAIT

$3.50
ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.00

MACCHIATO

$4.00
CARAMEL MACCHIATO

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.75
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.25
LATTE

LATTE

$4.25
ANDES LATTE

ANDES LATTE

$5.50

Chocolate & peppermint latte

BEE GEES LATTE

BEE GEES LATTE

$5.50

Honey, vanilla, & cinnamon latte

COCONUT CREAM LATTE

COCONUT CREAM LATTE

$5.50

Coconut & caramel latte

COZY MORNING LATTE

COZY MORNING LATTE

$5.50

Lavender & vanilla latte

CREME BRULÉE LATTE

CREME BRULÉE LATTE

$5.50

Vanilla & caramel latte

MOCHA LATTE

MOCHA LATTE

$5.50

Chocolate. Just chocolate.

NUTTY PROFESSOR LATTE

NUTTY PROFESSOR LATTE

$5.50

Chocolate & toffee nut latte

PUMPKIN' SPICE LATTE

PUMPKIN' SPICE LATTE

$5.50

Latte w/ pumpkin spice

RUSSELL STOVER LATTE

RUSSELL STOVER LATTE

$5.50

Chocolate & coconut latte

WHITE CLOUD MOCHA LATTE

WHITE CLOUD MOCHA LATTE

$5.50

White chocolate & whipped cream

TEA

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$4.00
CHAI LATTE

CHAI LATTE

$5.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00
HOT LOOSE TEA

HOT LOOSE TEA

$4.00
LONDON FOG

LONDON FOG

$5.50

MARIE'S CHAI (OAT)

$5.75
MATCHA TEA LATTE

MATCHA TEA LATTE

$5.50

BAR NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

GINGER BEER

GINGER BEER

$3.00
GLASS OF MILK

GLASS OF MILK

$3.00
HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00
ITALIAN SODA

ITALIAN SODA

$3.00
JUICE

JUICE

$2.50
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00
SHIRLEY TEMPLE

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SODA

$3.00
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

Water. It's cold. It's wet.

BAKERY ITEMS

BAKERY

MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$4.00

Fresh daily from Jim's Bakery

WALNUT BANANA BREAD

WALNUT BANANA BREAD

$5.00

Warm and yummy in the tummy!

BUBLANINA

BUBLANINA

$6.00

Homemade Czech-style berry cake

STICKY BUN

STICKY BUN

$5.75

From our pals at A&J King!

CROISSANT

CROISSANT

$4.00

Fresh from our friends at A&J King! Ooh La La!

DONUT

DONUT

$4.00

Fresh daily from Jim's Bakery

VEGAN CHOC CHIP COOKIES (2 PACK)

VEGAN CHOC CHIP COOKIES (2 PACK)

$3.00

Baked in house daily!

OATMEAL COOKIE

OATMEAL COOKIE

$3.00

Our cookie of the day! Made in house daily!

TURNOVER

$4.00
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$8.00

The classic Italian dessert. A layer of creamy custard set atop espresso- soaked ladyfingers

WARM BROWNIES

WARM BROWNIES

$6.00

Served with whipped cream & chocolate sauce

CHOCOLATE OVERLOAD CAKE

CHOCOLATE OVERLOAD CAKE

$8.00

Chocolate cake with chocolate chips, and fudgy chocolate icing dusted with chocolate shavings

CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY

CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY

$8.00

Yada yada yada. Cheesecake is good. Yada.

MAIN MENU

BITS & BITES

HERMELIN (MARINATED BRIE)

HERMELIN (MARINATED BRIE)

$12.00

TWO wedges of Czech marinated brie served with toasted sourdough bread

HUMMUS PLATE

HUMMUS PLATE

$12.00

Homemade hummus served with celery, green peppers, cucumbers, and sourdough

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$11.00

Classic mac & cheese topped with vegan bread crumbs

VEGAN/GF MAC & CHEESE

VEGAN/GF MAC & CHEESE

$11.00

Vegan / GF mac & cheese topped with vegan bread crumbs

SOFT PRETZEL

SOFT PRETZEL

$3.00

soft Bavarian-style pretzel served warm with a side of dijon mustard

SPICED PICKLED EGGS

SPICED PICKLED EGGS

$4.00

2 spiced pickled eggs cut in half. Served with a side of toasted sourdough

GOLDFISH

GOLDFISH

$3.00

Yep. That's right. Goldfish. The tasty snack cracker!

SOUP FOR YOU

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00+

Made in house daily

SOUP & GRILLED CHEESE

SOUP & GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

A cup of the soup of the dayorr our home made Czech goulash paired with a cheddar grilled cheese

SALADS

CLEOPATRA

CLEOPATRA

$13.00

Mixed greens, vegan caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese

CRANASAURUS REX

CRANASAURUS REX

$13.50

Dried Cranberries, goat cheese & walnuts served over mixed greens & dressed with balsamic vinaigrette

MAD ABOUT BLEU

MAD ABOUT BLEU

$13.00

Blue cheese, walnuts & diced apples served on a bed of mixed greens & dressed with balsamic vinaigrette

HALF CLEOPATRA

HALF CLEOPATRA

$7.00

Mixed greens, vegan caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese

HALF CRANASAURUS

HALF CRANASAURUS

$7.25

Dried Cranberries, goat cheese & walnuts served over mixed greens & dressed with balsamic vinaigrette

HALF MAD ABOUT BLEU

HALF MAD ABOUT BLEU

$7.00

Blue cheese, walnuts & diced apples served on a bed of mixed greens & dressed with balsamic vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

BARCELONA (NOT MINNESOTA)

BARCELONA (NOT MINNESOTA)

$14.00

turkey, cheddar cheese, apple butter, dijon mustard & arugula. Pressed panini

BOB'S (BEYOND) BURGER

BOB'S (BEYOND) BURGER

$15.00

Beyond burger, pickles, red onions & tomato on a burger roll

CAESAR AUGUSTUS

CAESAR AUGUSTUS

$13.00

Mixed greens, vegan caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese

CHEESUS SAVES!

CHEESUS SAVES!

$11.00

A tasty grilled cheese sandwich! Gouda, cheddar & mozzarella or vegan cheddar cheese

CLUCK NORRIS

CLUCK NORRIS

$15.00

Buffalo spiced grilled chicken with blue cheese. Served with sautéed red onion, tomato, green peppers and mixed greens

DELTA FORCE

DELTA FORCE

$12.00

Tofu, vegan cheddar cheese, sautéed red onion, tomato, green peppers and mixed greens

DIP HOP

DIP HOP

$16.00

Roast beef, red onion, swiss cheese, horseradish mayo w/ goulash Dip. Pressed panini

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

A wonderful plain 'ol cheddar and sourdough grilled cheese sandwich

HUMMUSIDE

HUMMUSIDE

$11.00

Hummus, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers with feta cheese

ISTANBUL (NOT CONSTANTINOPLE)

ISTANBUL (NOT CONSTANTINOPLE)

$14.00

Turkey with fresh mozzarella, tomato and pesto. Pressed panini

PRETTY FLY FOR A FUNGI

PRETTY FLY FOR A FUNGI

$14.00

Portobello mushroom, fresh mozzarella, tomato and pesto. Pressed panini

RUBENESQUE

RUBENESQUE

$14.00

Roast Beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing. Pressed panini

SHIITAKE HAPPENS

SHIITAKE HAPPENS

$11.00

Grilled chopped portobello mushroom, tomatoes, red onion and hummus

TGBT

TGBT

$14.00

Turkey, Bacon, mixed greens & tomatoes with Spicy mayo

TOFU-RIFFIC

TOFU-RIFFIC

$12.00

Tofu, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & russian dressing. Pressed panini

VIVA LA REVOLUTION

VIVA LA REVOLUTION

$14.00

Ham, chicken breast, swiss cheese, homemade pickles, & spicy mayo. Pressed panini

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Gulu Gulu Cafe is a bohemian outpost offering hard-to-come-by beer, coffee, and light fare. Marie Feldmannova and her husband, Steve Feldmann, named their quirky place after the cafe in Prague where they met. Recalling the inspiration drawn from that Prague Cafe, Feldmann notes, “When we first started out, I don’t think people knew what to make of us. We have music, but we aren’t a club, we have food, but we aren’t really a restaurant, and when people used to say ‘cafe,’ they would think Starbucks. We definitely aren’t Starbucks.” .. Gulu Gulu is more comparable to Hemingway’s Closerie des Lilas. – North Shore Magazine

247 Essex Street, Salem, MA 01970

