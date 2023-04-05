A map showing the location of GUMAA's bar and grill 342 lincoln streetView gallery

GUMAA's bar and grill 342 lincoln street

review star

No reviews yet

324 lincoln street

Manchester, NH 03103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

White Rice

$5.99

House Salad

$5.99

Fries

$5.99

Beans

$5.99

Fried Sweet Plantains

$5.99

Cabbage

$5.99

Collard Greens

$5.99

Rice and beans

$5.99

Fufu

$5.99

Appetizers

Wings

$12.00

Samosas

$2.00

Beans

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Fried Rice

$4.00

Cassava Leaf

$4.00

Fried Sweet Plantains

$4.00

shrimp kabob Platter

$18.00

chicken kabob Platter

$18.00

Mac and cheese

$6.99

Steak kabob Platter

$18.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99

Falafel

$4.00

Fried shrimp

$10.00

Entrees

BBQ Ribs

$19.99

Curry Chicken

$15.99

Spicy Okra Stew

$17.99

Oxtail

$24.99

CheeseBurger

Cows Feet Stew

$15.99

Fried Tilapia

$22.99

Goat Meat

$19.99

Jerk Chicken

$17.99

Lasagna

$10.00

Baked Chicken

$12.00

Boneless fried talapia

$16.99

white rice

$50.00

baked chicken

$50.00

mac and cheese

$50.00

garden salad

$50.00

service charge

$50.00

talapia

$50.00

Plantains

$50.00

jerk chicken

$25.00

okra

$25.00

Alanas drinks

Alanas drink 1

$4.00

alanas drink 2

$4.00

Dessert

Jamaican Rum Cake

$5.99

Coconut Cranberry Bread

$5.99

Puff Puff

$5.99

chocolate cake

$5.99

Cheese cake

$5.99

Carrot cake

$5.99

Options

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Samuel Adams

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Bucket Beer

$20.00

Budlight

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Michelos Ultra

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Presidente

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Beer special

$2.00

Beer bucket special

$20.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Options

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Cabernet bottle

$70.00

Options

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Hawaiin Punch

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Passionfruit

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Malta Goya

$2.00

cocktails

Margarita

$11.00

Sex on The Beach

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Fish bowl

$30.00

Long Island Iced Tead

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Syni’s Seduction

$12.00

D’s Paradise

$12.00

Green Jolly Rancher

$12.00

Synclare’s Lit

$12.00

$2 Well Special Tuesday's

$2.00

Ladies Night 50% off

$6.00

Halloween special

$160.00

Tequila

Milagro

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos joven

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Hornitos reposado

$10.00

House tequila

$6.00

Patron

$10.00

Don julio

$12.00

Don Julio anejo

$13.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Azul

$15.00

1942

$15.00

Teremano

$10.00

Rum

House

$6.00

Malibu

$9.00

Malibu black

$9.00

Bcardi

$10.00

Bacardi coconut

$10.00

Bacardi tropical

$10.00

Bacardi gold

$10.00

Captain morgan

$10.00

Vodka

House

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Grey goose

$9.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc red berry

$10.00

Ciroc coconut

$10.00

Ciroc pineapple

$10.00

Ciroc peach

$10.00

Ciroc apple

$10.00

Ciroc mango

$10.00

Absolute

$8.00

Skyy

$9.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Smirnoff pink lemonade

$9.00

Smirnoff vanilla

Smirnoff watermelon

$9.00

Smirnoff cherry

$9.00

Firefly

$9.00

Gin

House

$6.00

Tanqueray orange

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Amsterdam

$9.00

Whiskey

House

$6.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack fire

$10.00

Jack honey

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Bucannons

$10.00

Monkey shoulder

$12.00

Chivas

$10.00

Jim bean

$10.00

Jim bean honey

$10.00

Black label

$12.00

Congac

Hennesyy

$10.00

Dusse

$11.00

Imperial

$11.00

Brandy

Gazdina

$9.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$5.00

Espresso martini

$10.00

Pins colada

$10.00

Mint mojito

$12.00

Fruit smoothie

$5.00

Mami Special

$10.00

Mango margarita

$12.00

Plates

Breakfast samosa

$6.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Charcuterie board

$15.00

Omelet plate

$15.00

Surf & Turf

$20.00

Sides

Toast

$3.00

Sausage

$5.00

Turkey sausage

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Turkey bacon

$5.00

Fruit salad

$5.00

Home fries

$5.00

Pancakes

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

entrees

Curry chicken

$200.00

mac and cheese

$200.00

white rice

$50.00

service charge

$500.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

324 lincoln street, Manchester, NH 03103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Elm House of Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
102 Elm St. Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Pizza By Rocco - Manchester - 210 lowell street
orange starNo Reviews
210 lowell street Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Boards & Brews - Boards and Brews
orange starNo Reviews
941 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Diz's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.5 • 23
860 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Mint Bistro
orange star4.6 • 806
1105 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston