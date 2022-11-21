Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gumba

1733 NE Alberta

Portland, OR 97211

Popular Items

Pappardelle
House Made Burrata
Ceasar Salad

Starters

Fry Bread

Fry Bread

$7.00

Neapolitan Style. Parmigiano. Garlic - Rosemary Oil

Fry Bread with Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Fry Bread with Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00
House Made Burrata

House Made Burrata

$15.00

Served with Fry Bread

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$13.00

Oregon Albacore. Saffron Aioli. Roasted Tomato. Basil.

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$10.00+

Endive & Radicchio. Pistachio Brittle and Pickled Red Onions

Delicata Squash

Delicata Squash

$8.00

Roasted Delicata. Whipped Ricotta. Candied Almonds. Agrumato. Saba.

Pasta

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$25.00

Braised Beef. Toasted chilies. Garlic. Tomato. Olives. Pecorino cheese. Bread crumbs.

Lasagne Rotolo

Lasagne Rotolo

$30.00+

Layered with Summer Pepper Whipped Goat Cheese and Mushroom Duxelle. Sweet Corn Bechamel. Roasted Seasonal Musshrooms. Sunny Egg.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$22.00+

Carbonara Style. Celery Root Cream. Gremolata. Egg Yolk. Parmesan. Sumac Candied Shallots

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

Entrees

Rainbow Trout

$30.00

Whole Rainbow Trout. Stuffed with Pecorino Bread Crumbs. Bacon Jam. Roasted Parsnips & Celery Root. Tomato Vinaigrette.

Specials

Ribeye Slider

$4.00
Porkchop

Porkchop

$26.00

Seared Pork Chop. Whipped Feta, Mascarpone, Beet. Roasted Maple Rosemary Potatoes. Beet Chips. Sauteed Chanterelles.

Dessert

Eggplant Olive Oil Cake

Eggplant Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

Eggplant With Coffee Caramel. Buttermilk and Brown Sugar Olive Oil Cake.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

Fried Shells Filled with Whipped Cream. Chocolate. Pistachio. Butterfingers.

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$10.00

Warm Banana Bread. Amaro Ice Cream. Strawberry & Saba. Pecan Chocolate Toffee.

NA Beverages

Mineral Water

$4.00

Virgil's Rootbeer

$4.00Out of stock

Limonata

$4.00

Reed's Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Wine by the Bottle

Marchesi Di Gresy - Nebbiolo

$40.00

Luteraia - Sangiovese

$30.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian restaurant specializing in handmade pasta, and rotating specials.

Website

Location

1733 NE Alberta, Portland, OR 97211

Directions

