A map showing the location of Gumbo Pot Catering 3401 Halls Ferry Road Suite 5

Gumbo Pot Catering 3401 Halls Ferry Road Suite 5

No reviews yet

3401 Halls Ferry Road Suite 5

Vicksburg, MS 39180

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Liquor

Crown

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

1800

$8.00

Jose

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$3.00

Moscato

$3.00

Chardonnay

$3.00

PInot Noir

$3.00

Cabernet

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Food

Red Beans & Rice

$7.00

Jambalaya

$8.00

Sausage Dogs

$6.00

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Tea

$2.00

Service Charge

$25 per person

$25.00

Casseroles

Sweet Potato-1/2 Pan

$35.00

Sweet Potato-Whole Pan

$65.00

Potato-1/2 Pan

$35.00

Potato-Whole Pan

$65.00

Green Bean-1/2 Pan

$35.00

Grean Bean-Whole

$65.00

Dressings

Cornbread-1/2 Pan

$40.00

Cornbread-Whole Pan

$70.00

Seafood-1/2 Pan

$50.00

Seafood-Whole Pan

$80.00

Dessert

1/2 Pan Bread Pudding

$30.00

Whole Pan Bread Pudding

$60.00

Turkey

Fried Turkey

$60.00

Smoked Turkey

$50.00

Ham

1/2 Ham-Glazed

$65.00

Whole Ham-Glazed

$90.00

Misc

Turducken

$130.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

3401 Halls Ferry Road Suite 5, Vicksburg, MS 39180

Directions

