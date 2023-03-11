Main picView gallery

Gumbo Xpress 12027 Chessington Dr

12027 Chessington Dr

Houston, TX 77031

Food

Gumbo

$13.00

Shrimp Gumbo

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Pulled Pork Fries

$14.00

Waffles & Chicken

$14.00

Lobster Rolls

$20.00

Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Southern Comfort Cajun Cuisine!

12027 Chessington Dr, Houston, TX 77031

