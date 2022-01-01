  • Home
Gunks Gaming Guild Cafe - New Paltz 17 Church Street

17 Church Street

New Paltz, NY 12561

Order Again

Hot Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot of espresso

Latte

$5.25+

Cappuccino

$4.75

Mocha

$6.00+

Americano

$3.70

Cortado

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Pour Over

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Drip

$3.70

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Shaken espresso

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Japanese Iced

$7.50

Vietnamese Ka Fe

$6.00

Cold brew

$5.50

Iced Mocha

$5.50+

Black Shaken Espresso

$5.50

Iced Americano

$4.50

Iced Dirty Vanilla Spice

$6.50

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Iced Vanilla Spice

$6.00

Autumn Delight

$5.50

Hot Vanilla Spiced

$5.50

Matcha

$5.50

Soda

Dirty Soda

$4.00

Float

$7.00

Soda

$3.00

Apple Cider

Cold Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.50

Drink Specials

Pumpkin Steamer

$5.00

Mocktail

Bloody Shirley Temple: Syringe

$6.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$6.00

Little Vampire Punch

$6.00

Pixie Dust: Blue Rasberry

$6.00

Muddled Cauldron Brew: Blackberry

$6.00

Small Bites

French Fries

$7.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Hummus Platter

$8.50

Vegan Dino Nuggets

$8.00

GF Dino Nuggets

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kimchi BBQ Chix Sliders

$12.50

BBQ Chic Max and Cheese

$12.00

Nacho's

$12.00

VEGAN Nacho

$14.00

Small Chips, Guacamole, and Salsa

$4.50

Taco Salad

$13.00

Vegan Taco Salad

$14.50

Vegan BBQ Kimchi "Chix" Sliders

$14.00

Korean Sweet Potato Soup

$6.00

Vegan Chili

$8.00

Vegan chili fries

$12.00

Baked Goods

Brownie

$3.00+

Coffee Cake

$3.75+

Cookie

$3.00+

Croissant

$4.50+

Cinnabon

$4.50

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.75

Macaroons

$2.75

Muffin

$3.50+

Rolled Oat Balls

$3.00

Scone

$4.00+

Sticky Bun

$5.50

Tart

$4.75+

Tiramisu Verrine

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Cookie Sundae

$8.00

Apple Cider Donut

$3.00

Gluten Free Donut Sundae

$8.00

Apple Danish

$4.00

Cheese Danish (Fromage Blanc Danish)

$4.00

Mini Pie

$4.00

Mini Pie Sundae

$8.00

Vegan Cheesecake

$4.50

GF Chocolate Covered Pretzel

$1.00

Vegan Moster S'mores Pastry

$4.50

Vegan Rice Crisp's

$2.50

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.50

Brunch

Egg and Cheese

$6.00+

Bacon Egg Cheese

$7.50+

Egg Breakfast

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00+

Vegan chili fries

$12.00

Garbage plate

$10.00

Korean Sweet Potato Soup

$6.00

Pay to Play

Week Day Pass

$5.00

Tue-Thur

AM Weekend Pass

$5.00

PM Weekend Pass

$10.00

Kids under 5

Student Pass + Under 18

$5.00

2 HR Pass

$5.00

One Shots

One Shot

$20.00

Draught and Draft

Draught and Draft

$35.00

MTG Draft

$20.00

Kid's Campaign

Kid's Campaign

$30.00

Special Event

Paint and Sip

$35.00

Halloween

Pumpkin Painting

$3.00+

Halloween Party

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to our cozy board gaming cafe, where you can enjoy a variety of small bites and speciality coffee while playing one of our 150+ board games.

17 Church Street, New Paltz, NY 12561

Directions

Main pic

