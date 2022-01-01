The Gunrock Pub 482 Hutchison Dr.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info
UC Davis' only campus sports pub featuring rotating local craft brews and wine.
Location
482 Hutchison Dr., Davis, CA 95616
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Davis Barbecue Pit [ Do Not Use ] - 640 W. Covell Blvd. Ste D Davis, CA 95616
No Reviews
640 W. Covell Blvd Suite D Davis, CA 95616
View restaurant