  The Gunrock Pub - 482 Hutchison Dr.
The Gunrock Pub 482 Hutchison Dr.

No reviews yet

482 Hutchison Dr.

Davis, CA 95616

Order Again

Draft Beer

Sudwerk: People's Pilsner

$7.00

Sudwerk: Gunrock Hazy IPA

$7.00

Sudwerk: Regrowth West Coast IPA

$7.00

Sudwerk: Rotating Funhouse Sour Series

$7.00

Sudwerk: Rotating Sherbie Milkshake IPA Series

$7.00

Sudwerk: Solar Haze Low-Cal Hazy IPA

$7.00

Sudwerk: Märzen Amber Lager

$7.00

Sudwerk: Hefe Bavarian Wheat

$7.00

Sudwerk: Rotating Imperial Series

$9.00

Sudwerk: Rotating LIH Seltzer Series

$7.00

Sudwerk: Pilot Series

$7.00

Sudwerk: Backyard Hero American Lager

$7.00

3 Mile: Side Walk Standoff

$7.00

Super Owl: Atomic Karate Cousin

$9.00

Sierra Nevada: Powder Day IPA

$7.00

Drake's: Hefe

$7.00

Lagunitas: Hazy Wonder

$7.00

Dunloe: Hula Skirt

$7.00

Funhouse tigers blood watermelon strawberry coconut

$9.00

Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Mighty Dry Golden State

$7.00
$7.00

Oktoberfest Beer

Sudwerk: Suds Buds

$7.00

Sudwerk: Suds Buds 4x16oz

$15.99

Packaged Beer

Corkage

$5.00

Sudwerk: People's Pilsner 6x12oz Can

$11.99

Sudwerk: Solar Haze Low-Cal Hazy IPA 6x12oz Can

$11.99

Sudwerk: Hefe Bavarian Wheat 6x12oz Can

$11.99

Sudwerk: Regrowth West Coast IPA 4x16oz Can

$14.99

Sudwerk: UC Davis Gunrock Hazy IPA 4x16oz Can

$17.99

Sudwerk: Rotating Funhouse Sour Series 4x16oz Can

$17.99

Sudwerk: Rotating Sherbie Milkshake IPA Series 4x16oz Can

$16.99

Sudwerk: Rotating Imperial Series 4x16oz Can

$16.99

Sudwerk: Pilot Series 4x16oz Can

$14.99

Sudwerk: Rotating LIH Seltzer Series 4x16oz Can

$12.99

Sudwerk: Backyard Hero American Lager 4x16oz Can

$10.99

Sonoma Cider: The Pitch Fork 4x16oz

$13.99

Bravos Non Alcohol 12oz Single Can

$4.50

Sonoma Cider Single Can

$7.00

Doggy Daze

$16.99

Golden state cider mighty dry

$12.99

Golden cider single mighty dry

$7.00

Golden state hamaica

$12.99

$14.99

Oktoberfest beer 4pack cans

Bottled Wine

Turkovich Family Wines: The Boss

$13.50

Turkovich Family Wines: Albarino

$12.50

Glassware

Pint Glass

$5.00

Tulip Glass

$5.00
Sunday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
UC Davis' only campus sports pub featuring rotating local craft brews and wine.

482 Hutchison Dr., Davis, CA 95616

Directions

