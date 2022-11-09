Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gunselmans To>Go

21800 Center Ridge Rd

Rocky River, OH 44116

Just Plain Jane

Main Appetizers

Pierogi Lady Pierogi

$12.00

4 Potato & Cheese Pierogi + Grilled Onions + Sour Cream

Buffala Rogies

$12.00

4 Deep Fried Pierogi Lady Pierogi Tossed In Buffalo Sauce

Gunny Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Og Deep-Fried Marinated Chicken Tenders + Served With Honey Mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks + Marinara + Parmesan Cheese

Garlic Parm Fries

$9.00

Garlic Parm Fries (Garlic Butter + Parmesean)

Ten Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

Choose From: Gunny Spicy Bbq, Gunny Buffalo, Gunny Garlic Parmesan, Gunny Buffalo Ranch, Teriyaki Zing, Sweet Bbq, Atomic Hot, Cajun Dry Rub, Or Six Pepper Dry Rub

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Choose From: Gunny Spicy Bbq, Gunny Buffalo, Gunny Garlic Parm, Gunny Buffalo Ranch, Teriyaki Zing, Sweet Bbq, Atomic Hot, Cajun Dry Rub, Or Six Pepper Dry Rub

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.00

Button Mushrooms Breaded And Deep Fried + Cilantro Cajun Ranch

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Main Entrees

Irish Kevin’s Paprikash Over Spaetzel

$15.00

Unique Vegetable & Sour Cream Sauce + Spanish Paprika + Chicken Thighs

Irish Kevin’S Paprikash Over Pierogi

$18.00

Unique Vegetable & Sour Cream Sauce + Spanish Paprika + Chicken Thighs

Westside Kielbasa & Pierogi

$15.00

J&J Czuchraj Kielbasa + Pierogi Lady Potato & Cheese Pierogi + Grilled Onions + Sour Cream + Cleveland Kraut

12oz Ribeye Steak

$22.00

12Oz Hand Cut Ribeye Steak + Chef’S Veg + Grilled Mushroom & Onions + Redskin Mashed Potatoes

Grace Family Meatloaf

$15.00

Family Recipe Meatloaf Served With Redskin Mashed Potatoes + Topped With Brown Gravy + Chef'S Vegetable

Buffalo Mac ‘N’ Cheese

$14.00

White Cheddar Mac + Buffalo Fried Chicken + Crumbled Bleu Cheese

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Beer Battered Cod Loins + Fries + Tartar Sauce + Coleslaw + Lemon

Main Salads

Gunny Cobb

$13.00

Spring Mix + Grilled Chicken + Crumbled Bacon + Egg + Tomato + Crumbled Bleu Cheese + Avocado + House-Made Derby Dressing

Classic Caesar

$7.00

Chopped Romaine + Parmesan Cheese + Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Grilled Chicken + Chopped Romaine + Parmesan Cheese + Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Steak Caesar

$16.00

6 oz Strip Steak + Chopped Romaine + Parmesan Cheese + Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine + Buffalo Chicken + Tomatoes + Celery + Bleu Cheese

Main Soups

Steak Soup

$6.00

Main Burgers

Just Plain Jane

$11.00

Choose From Our Award Winning Burger, Grilled Chicken Or The All-Vegetable “Impossible” Burger (+$4)

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Grilled Mushrooms & Onions + Swiss Cheese

Buffalo Burger

$14.00

House Buffalo Sauce + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Pepperjack + Scallions + Jalapeño + Bacon

Gunny BBQ Bacon

$14.00

Spicy Gunny Bbq Sauce + Hickory Smoked Bacon + Cheddar + Onion Straws

All-American

$15.00

Sunny Side Up Egg + American Cheese + Hickory Smoked Bacon

Black & Bleu

$14.00

Cajun Dry Rub + Spicy Bleu Cheese Butter + Onion Straws + Gunny House-Made Steak Sauce

California Style

$14.00

Avocado Slices + Hickory Smoked Bacon + Swiss Cheese

The Beast Burger

$16.00

Wagyu Beef + Bison + Wild Boar + New Zealand Elk + Lto + Beast Sauce

Patty Melt

$13.00

Toasted Rye + Grilled Onions + Swiss Cheese

The Big G Burger

$16.00

Two 1/2 Lb All Beef Patties + Special Sauce + Lettuce + Cheese + Pickles + Onions + Tomato + Brioche Bun

The Guardian Burger

$14.00

Salami + pepperoni + capicola + banana peppers + provolone cheese + herbed olive oil + LTO

Main Sandwiches

Gunnyfried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Deep-Fried Breaded Chicken Breast + Lettuce + Tomato + Siracha Aioli

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Meatloaf + Onion Straws + Gunny Bbq Sauce

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.00

½ Pound Sliced Corned Beef + Swiss Cheese + Rye Bread + Side Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard

Jumbo Corned Beef Sandwich

$17.00

One Pound Sliced Corned Beef + Swiss Cheese + Rye Bread + Side Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard

The Reuben

$14.00

½ Pound Sliced Corned Beef + Swiss Cheese + Cleveland Kraut + 1000 Island + Rye bread + Side Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard

World Famous Steak Sandwich

$16.00

6Oz Strip Steak + Grilled Peppers & Onions + Grilled Mushrooms

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shaved Ribeye + Grilled Mushrooms + Grilled Peppers & Onions + Provolone Cheese

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Grilled Chicken + Shaved Ribeye + Grilled Mushrooms + Grilled Peppers & Onions + Provolone Cheese

Main Sides

Side French Fries

$6.00
Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Red skin mashed potatoes

Side Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00
Side Bertman Brussel Sprouts

$6.00
Side Chef's Vegetable

$6.00
Side Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00
Side White Cheddar Mac

$6.00
Side House Salad

$6.00
Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke: Fountain

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke: Fountain

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper: Fountain

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite: Fountain

$2.00

Sweet Iced Tea: Fountain

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Soda: Fountain

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade: Fountain

$2.00Out of stock

Bottle Drinks

Sprite: 20 oz.

$3.00

Coke: 20 oz.

$3.00

Diet Coke: 20 oz.

$3.00

Coke Zero: 20 oz.

$3.00

Dasani: 20 oz.

$3.00

Smart Water: 20 oz.

$6.00

Body Armor: Strawberry Banana 16 oz.

$3.00

Gold Peak: Sweet Tea 18.5 oz.

$3.00

Monster Energy Drink: Original 16 oz.

$3.00

Minute Maid: Lemonade 20 oz.

$3.00

Vitamin Water: Dragon Fruit 20 oz.

$3.00

Vitamin Water: Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate 20 oz.

$3.00

Vitamin Water: Squeezed Lemonade 20 oz.

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
21800 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116

