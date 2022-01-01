Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gunter Brew House

review star

No reviews yet

515 North Preston Road

Gunter, TX 75058

Coffee

House Drip

$1.69

Cafe au Lait

$2.29

Espresso Shot

$1.99

Americano

$2.29

Cold Brew

$2.39

Cappuccino

$3.19

Macchiato

$3.19

Latte

$3.19

Frappe (Blended)

$3.19

Specialty Drinks

Tea

$1.89

Chai/Tea Latte

$3.19

Steamer

$1.49

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Fruit Smoothie

$3.19

Root Beer Float

$2.29

Blue Bell Milkshake

$2.29

Soda

$1.00

Bar

FROZEN Margarita - BLUE

$7.99+

FROZEN Margarita - WHITE

$7.99+

Cocktail FLIGHT

$17.99

Beer

$2.99

Mimosa

$5.99

Shot

$3.99

JELLO SHOT

$1.00

Liquor FLIGHT

$10.99

Wine

$5.99

MONDAY $5 Bloody Mary (16 oz.)

$5.00

WEDNESDSAY $5 Crown & Coke (16 oz.)

$5.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$3.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.29

Egg Bites

$4.79

Yogurt Parfait

$4.79

Muffin

$2.19

Bagel

$2.19

Croissant

$2.19

Snacks

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Queso

$3.99

Potato Chips

$0.99

Cake Pops

$2.00

Lunch & Dinner

Acai Bowl (16 oz.)

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.29

Fresh Salad

$7.99

Cold Sandwich

$4.99

Soup

$4.29

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.29

Corky's Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Sandwich

$5.29

Frito Pie

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.79

Monte Cristo

$7.29

Quesadilla

$5.99

TEAM BOX LUNCH

$8.00

Reuseable Items

LOYALTY CUP

$20.00
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
COFFEE ~ BAR ~ CAFE

515 North Preston Road, Gunter, TX 75058

