Gunther Toody's - Thornton - Larkridge 16755 Washington St
16755 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80023
Popular Items
savory
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
2 Egg Combo
with hashbrowns and toast
Anthony Quinn
2 jalapeno cheddar biscuits with chorizo patties, cheddar cheese, topped with fried eggs & served with hashbrowns
Big Bopper (Take Out)
2 eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat & toast
Big Rascal
3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, hashbrowns & a hotcake
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, link & polish sausage in a flour tortilla topped with green chili, cheddar & jalapenos
Cali Burrito
eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with green chili, avocado, sour cream & fresh jalapeno slices
Chicken fried chicken
buttermilk battered and hand breaded chicken breast, fried & smothered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs, hashbrowns and toast
Chicken Fried Steak
huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast
Corned Beef Hash Breakfast
2 basted eggs, hashbrowns & toast
Country Scramble
3 eggs, bacon & sausage layered over hash browns topped with sausage gravy & cheddar cheese. Served with toast
Dagwood Breakfast Sandwich
2 fried eggs, ham, bacon, american & swiss, tomatoes & mayo on a brioche bun with hashbrowns
Grace Kelly
2 slices of brioche french toast stuffed with ham, turkey & swiss, topped with hollandaise sauce & covered with a sunny-side up egg.
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs served over hashbrowns and a flour tortilla, topped with green chili & cheddar cheese. SErved with refried beans & jalapenos
Oatmeal
Omelette
3 large eggs with choice of enhancements, served with hashbrowns and toast
Pork Chop Breakfast
2 grilled pork chops, eggs, hashbrowns and toast
Red Hot Scramble
3 eggs, polish sausage & mushrooms over hashbrowns, topped with green chili & shredded cheddar. Served with fresh jalapeno slices & a tortilla
Breakfast Quesadilla
tortilla stuffed with three scrambled eggs and your choice of sausage links or chorizo. Served with a side of sour cream and green chili
relleno brkfst
griddle
Belgian Waffle
One Belgian waffle served with two eggs and choice of meat.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
2 hotcakes with cinnamon roll center, topped with cream cheese icing
French Toast
2 hearty slices of egg-battered brioche bread topped with powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs and choice of meat.
Hotcakes
Buttermilk short stack of 2 hotcakes, served with 2 eggs and choice of meat.
Parfait Waffle
belgian waffle topped with greek vanilla yogurt, fresh fruit and granola
Apple French Toast
2 slices of our thick brioche bread, topped with warm apple cinnamon topping and powderedsugar
breakfast sides
1 Cake
1 Egg
2 Cakes Only
2 egg
2 Hash Brown Cakes
Bacon
Crispy Bacon
Bacon 2 Slices
Belgian Waffle Only
Side Yogurt
Chorizo
Corned Beef Hash side
French Toast 1 Slice
French Toast 2 Slices
Fresh Fruit
Fried whole Jalapenos
Ham
pork chop 1
chicken breast
Hash Browns
Jal Cheddar Biscuit
Polish Sausage
Split Polish sausage
Refried Beans
Sausage Links
Sausage Links 2 Pieces
Side Chili Browns
Side Cheese Browns
Side Elvis Browns
Toast
Turkey Sausage
side relleno
breakfast starters
starters
potato chips
choice of french onion or cheese sauce
Mozzarella sticks
6 breaded mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce
Fried pickles
8 buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded dill pickle spears, served with ranch
Gunther's brussel sprouts
flash-fried brussel sprouts topped with balsamic glaze & bacon bits
Beer battered shrooms
topped with shredded cheddar and ranch
chicken tenders
6 buttermilk battered & hand-breaded fresh chicken tenders, served with dipping sauce
appetizer sampler
buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded chicken tenders, atomic tenders, mozzarella and fried pickles, served with ranch & marinara sauce
Buzz Aldrin
Funicello, Clint Eastwood, John Wayne meatballs with marinara, chipolte bbq and jalapeno crema
burgers
BYO Burger
create a burger your way
Cheeseburger
Chili Burger
smothered with choice of red or green chili and topped with cheddar & jalapenos
Diner Dbl Burger
2 of 6 ounce burger patties, choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onions
Ernest Hemingway
smoked cheddar, bacon slics, fried hash brown cake, lettuce, tomato, red onion & a sunny-side up egg
Funicello Burger
jalapenos, cheese curds, tomatoes, red onion, leaf lettuce, chipolte bbq sauce & jalapeno cream cheese
John Wayne
cheddar cheese, diced green chilis, fried chili relleno, pico de gallo & cilantro crema
Dr Kildare burger
two hamburger patties, pepperjack, swiss, american and cheddar cheeses on our thick brioche bread
Eastwood burger
fried spaghetti, marinara sauce and provolone cheese tops one of our signature burgers
Gunthers Burger
topped with grilled mushrooms, two strips of bacon and swiss cheese
Hamburger
classic burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion slices and pickle chips
Patty Melt
grilled marble rye, pepper jack & cheddar cheese with grilled red onions
sandwiches
jackie gleason
sourdough bread, grilled red onions, arugula, thin-sliced prime rib, swiss cheese & spicy horseradish cream served with au jus for dipping
four cheese grill
pepper jack, cheddar, swiss and american cheeses on grilled sourdough
gunther dog
7" grilled hot dog on a soft roll with tomato, onion, pickle spear, & relish
chili dog
blt
bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted whole grain bread with mayo
grilled chicken wrap
grilled chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato with ranch in a flour tortilla
double decker club
turkey, ham, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted whole grain bread
monte cristo
ham, turkey, swiss & American cheeses between 3 sliced of buttered bread, deep-fried & topped with powdered sugar. Served with strawberry jam for dipping
Johnny Cash
our version of a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, served with pickles
blue plate
pork chops
two tender grilled pork chops
fish & chips
hand-breaded and deep-fried cod
chicken fried steak
huge angus steak, deep fried and topped with sausage gravy
chicken tenders
fresh chicken tenderloins, hand-breaded and buttermilk battered
chicken parmesan
spaghetti topped with our buttermilk battered, hand breaded fried chicken breast topped with provolone cheese
chicken fried chicken
buttermilk battered & hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and smothered in sausage gravy
soups and salads
dinner salad
soup of the day cup
soup of the day bowl
red chili cup
red chili bowl
green chili bowl
green chili cup
soup & dinner salad
chili & dinner salad
chef salad
spring mix topped with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar & swiss cheeses, tomatoes, ccumber & croutons with choice of dressing
hamburger salad
6 ounce hamburger patty served on spring mix with bacon, cheddar, hard-boiled egg, tomato & avocado, with choice of dressing
cobb salad
spring mix topped with turkey, egg, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato & red onion with choice of dressing on the side
sides
2 fried hash brown cakes
applesauce
aretha franklin
bamm broccoli
broccoli topped with cheese sauce & bacon bits
Bette Davis
bowl of soup
cheese curds
cheese fries
cole slaw
cottage cheese
cup of chili
cup of soup
dinner salad
elvis fries
fries topped with sausage gravy & cheddar cheese
fingerling potatoes
french fries
fresh fruit
frings
Gunther's brussel sprouts
jerry lee lewis
tater tops topped with green chili & cheddar cheese
mama cass
fingerling potatoes topped with cheese sauce, bacon bits & sour cream
mashed potatoes
mick jagger
fries topped with green chili and cheddar cheese
onion rings
potato chips
steamed broccoli
sweet potato fries
tater tots
yogurt
kids
dessert
Seasonal Pie
peach pie is our current flavor
Banana Split
Brownie Sundae
IC Sundae
Fried oreos
4 oreos battered and deep-fried, served with your choice of caramel or chocolate dipping sauce
Funnel cake fries
funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar and served with your choice of caramel sauce, chocolate sauce or icing for dipping
Scoop ice cream
na beverage
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Mountain Dew
Root beer
club soda
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
sweet tea
Juice
milk chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Hot Tea
kids drink
shake
family breakfast
family meal
family add ons
Bacon Bits 4oz
Blue Cheese 4oz
Guacamole 4oz
Sour Cream 4oz
Pint Brown Gravy
Pint Cheese Sauce
Pint Green Chili
Pint Red Chili
Pint Sausage Gravy
Quart Brown Gravy
Quart Cheese Sauce
Quart Green Chili
Quart Red Chili
Quart Sausage Gravy
Season salt bottle
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
16755 Washington St, Thornton, CO 80023