  • Home
  • /
  • Broomfield
  • /
  • Gunther Toody's - Thornton - Larkridge - 16755 Washington St
Main picView gallery

Gunther Toody's - Thornton - Larkridge 16755 Washington St

review star

No reviews yet

16755 Washington St

Thornton, CO 80023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Omelette
double decker club
Chili Burger

savory

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$4.95
2 Egg Combo

2 Egg Combo

$6.95

with hashbrowns and toast

Anthony Quinn

Anthony Quinn

$11.95

2 jalapeno cheddar biscuits with chorizo patties, cheddar cheese, topped with fried eggs & served with hashbrowns

Big Bopper (Take Out)

Big Bopper (Take Out)

$10.45

2 eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat & toast

Big Rascal

Big Rascal

$11.95

3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, hashbrowns & a hotcake

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.95
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, link & polish sausage in a flour tortilla topped with green chili, cheddar & jalapenos

Cali Burrito

$12.95

eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with green chili, avocado, sour cream & fresh jalapeno slices

Chicken fried chicken

Chicken fried chicken

$13.95

buttermilk battered and hand breaded chicken breast, fried & smothered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs, hashbrowns and toast

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$11.95

2 basted eggs, hashbrowns & toast

Country Scramble

Country Scramble

$12.45

3 eggs, bacon & sausage layered over hash browns topped with sausage gravy & cheddar cheese. Served with toast

Dagwood Breakfast Sandwich

Dagwood Breakfast Sandwich

$11.45

2 fried eggs, ham, bacon, american & swiss, tomatoes & mayo on a brioche bun with hashbrowns

Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly

$14.45

2 slices of brioche french toast stuffed with ham, turkey & swiss, topped with hollandaise sauce & covered with a sunny-side up egg.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

2 eggs served over hashbrowns and a flour tortilla, topped with green chili & cheddar cheese. SErved with refried beans & jalapenos

Oatmeal

$7.00
Omelette

Omelette

$12.00

3 large eggs with choice of enhancements, served with hashbrowns and toast

Pork Chop Breakfast

$13.95

2 grilled pork chops, eggs, hashbrowns and toast

Red Hot Scramble

Red Hot Scramble

$12.95

3 eggs, polish sausage & mushrooms over hashbrowns, topped with green chili & shredded cheddar. Served with fresh jalapeno slices & a tortilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.95

tortilla stuffed with three scrambled eggs and your choice of sausage links or chorizo. Served with a side of sour cream and green chili

relleno brkfst

$11.95

griddle

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$11.95

One Belgian waffle served with two eggs and choice of meat.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$10.95

2 hotcakes with cinnamon roll center, topped with cream cheese icing

French Toast

French Toast

$11.95

2 hearty slices of egg-battered brioche bread topped with powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs and choice of meat.

Hotcakes

Hotcakes

$11.95

Buttermilk short stack of 2 hotcakes, served with 2 eggs and choice of meat.

Parfait Waffle

Parfait Waffle

$10.95

belgian waffle topped with greek vanilla yogurt, fresh fruit and granola

Apple French Toast

$10.95

2 slices of our thick brioche bread, topped with warm apple cinnamon topping and powderedsugar

breakfast sides

1 Cake

$4.00

1 Egg

$2.00
2 Cakes Only

2 Cakes Only

$8.00

2 egg

$4.00

2 Hash Brown Cakes

$5.00

Bacon

$3.00

Crispy Bacon

$3.00

Bacon 2 Slices

$2.00

Belgian Waffle Only

$8.00

Side Yogurt

$3.00

Chorizo

$3.00

Corned Beef Hash side

$5.00

French Toast 1 Slice

$4.00
French Toast 2 Slices

French Toast 2 Slices

$8.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Fried whole Jalapenos

$2.00

Ham

$3.00

pork chop 1

$4.00

chicken breast

$6.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Jal Cheddar Biscuit

$2.00

Polish Sausage

$3.00

Split Polish sausage

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Sausage Links

$3.00

Sausage Links 2 Pieces

$2.00

Side Chili Browns

$5.00

Side Cheese Browns

$5.00

Side Elvis Browns

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

side relleno

$5.00

breakfast starters

Beignets

Beignets

$5.95

5 fresh-baked Gunther style donuts stuffed with berry or hazelnut filling, sprinkled with powdered sugar

Parfait

Parfait

$5.95

Green vanilla yogurt layered with fresh fruit with granola on the side

Cinnamon Roll

$5.45

large sweet roll topped with cream cheese icing

starters

potato chips

potato chips

$7.95

choice of french onion or cheese sauce

Mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella sticks

$8.95

6 breaded mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce

Fried pickles

Fried pickles

$8.95

8 buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded dill pickle spears, served with ranch

Gunther's brussel sprouts

$6.00

flash-fried brussel sprouts topped with balsamic glaze & bacon bits

Beer battered shrooms

Beer battered shrooms

$8.95

topped with shredded cheddar and ranch

chicken tenders

chicken tenders

$10.95

6 buttermilk battered & hand-breaded fresh chicken tenders, served with dipping sauce

appetizer sampler

appetizer sampler

$12.95

buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded chicken tenders, atomic tenders, mozzarella and fried pickles, served with ranch & marinara sauce

Buzz Aldrin

$12.95Out of stock

Funicello, Clint Eastwood, John Wayne meatballs with marinara, chipolte bbq and jalapeno crema

burgers

BYO Burger

$11.00

create a burger your way

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chili Burger

$13.45

smothered with choice of red or green chili and topped with cheddar & jalapenos

Diner Dbl Burger

$14.95

2 of 6 ounce burger patties, choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onions

Ernest Hemingway

Ernest Hemingway

$14.95

smoked cheddar, bacon slics, fried hash brown cake, lettuce, tomato, red onion & a sunny-side up egg

Funicello Burger

Funicello Burger

$13.95

jalapenos, cheese curds, tomatoes, red onion, leaf lettuce, chipolte bbq sauce & jalapeno cream cheese

John Wayne

$14.95

cheddar cheese, diced green chilis, fried chili relleno, pico de gallo & cilantro crema

Dr Kildare burger

$14.95

two hamburger patties, pepperjack, swiss, american and cheddar cheeses on our thick brioche bread

Eastwood burger

$12.95

fried spaghetti, marinara sauce and provolone cheese tops one of our signature burgers

Gunthers Burger

$12.95

topped with grilled mushrooms, two strips of bacon and swiss cheese

Hamburger

$11.00

classic burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion slices and pickle chips

Patty Melt

$12.45

grilled marble rye, pepper jack & cheddar cheese with grilled red onions

sandwiches

jackie gleason

jackie gleason

$13.45

sourdough bread, grilled red onions, arugula, thin-sliced prime rib, swiss cheese & spicy horseradish cream served with au jus for dipping

four cheese grill

four cheese grill

$9.45

pepper jack, cheddar, swiss and american cheeses on grilled sourdough

gunther dog

$9.45

7" grilled hot dog on a soft roll with tomato, onion, pickle spear, & relish

chili dog

$11.45
blt

blt

$9.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted whole grain bread with mayo

grilled chicken wrap

grilled chicken wrap

$10.95

grilled chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato with ranch in a flour tortilla

double decker club

$12.45

turkey, ham, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted whole grain bread

monte cristo

$12.95

ham, turkey, swiss & American cheeses between 3 sliced of buttered bread, deep-fried & topped with powdered sugar. Served with strawberry jam for dipping

Johnny Cash

$11.95

our version of a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, served with pickles

blue plate

pork chops

pork chops

$13.95

two tender grilled pork chops

fish & chips

$13.95

hand-breaded and deep-fried cod

chicken fried steak

chicken fried steak

$14.95

huge angus steak, deep fried and topped with sausage gravy

chicken tenders

$13.95

fresh chicken tenderloins, hand-breaded and buttermilk battered

chicken parmesan

$13.95

spaghetti topped with our buttermilk battered, hand breaded fried chicken breast topped with provolone cheese

chicken fried chicken

$13.95

buttermilk battered & hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and smothered in sausage gravy

soups and salads

dinner salad

dinner salad

$5.00

soup of the day cup

$3.00

soup of the day bowl

$5.00

red chili cup

$4.00

red chili bowl

$6.00

green chili bowl

$6.00

green chili cup

$4.00
soup & dinner salad

soup & dinner salad

$9.00

chili & dinner salad

$10.00

chef salad

$11.95

spring mix topped with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar & swiss cheeses, tomatoes, ccumber & croutons with choice of dressing

hamburger salad

$11.95

6 ounce hamburger patty served on spring mix with bacon, cheddar, hard-boiled egg, tomato & avocado, with choice of dressing

cobb salad

$11.95

spring mix topped with turkey, egg, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato & red onion with choice of dressing on the side

sides

2 fried hash brown cakes

$5.00

applesauce

$3.00

aretha franklin

$6.00
bamm broccoli

bamm broccoli

$6.00

broccoli topped with cheese sauce & bacon bits

Bette Davis

$6.00

bowl of soup

$5.00

cheese curds

$5.00
cheese fries

cheese fries

$6.00

cole slaw

$3.00

cottage cheese

$3.00

cup of chili

$5.00

cup of soup

$3.00

dinner salad

$5.00
elvis fries

elvis fries

$6.00

fries topped with sausage gravy & cheddar cheese

fingerling potatoes

$3.00

french fries

$3.00

fresh fruit

$3.00

frings

$5.00

Gunther's brussel sprouts

$5.00

jerry lee lewis

$6.00

tater tops topped with green chili & cheddar cheese

mama cass

$7.00

fingerling potatoes topped with cheese sauce, bacon bits & sour cream

mashed potatoes

$3.00
mick jagger

mick jagger

$6.00

fries topped with green chili and cheddar cheese

onion rings

$5.00

potato chips

$5.00

steamed broccoli

$3.00

sweet potato fries

$5.00

tater tots

$3.00

yogurt

$3.00

kids brkfst

Kid's French Toast

$5.00

Kid's Little Bopper

$5.00

Kid's M&M Pancake

$5.50

Kid's Pancake

$5.00

kids

Kid's Burger

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Mini Corndogs

$6.00

Kids spaghetti

$5.00

spaghetti and marinara sauce - a classic

dessert

Seasonal Pie

$5.95

peach pie is our current flavor

Banana Split

$5.95

Brownie Sundae

$6.45

IC Sundae

$5.95

Fried oreos

$5.00

4 oreos battered and deep-fried, served with your choice of caramel or chocolate dipping sauce

Funnel cake fries

$7.95

funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar and served with your choice of caramel sauce, chocolate sauce or icing for dipping

Scoop ice cream

$2.40

na beverage

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

club soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

sweet tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

milk chocolate

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

kids drink

shake

Banana Shake

$7.45

Brownie Shake

$7.45

Bttrfngr Shake

$7.45

Choc Chry Shake

$7.45

Chocolate Shake

$6.45

kids shake

$5.50

King's Shake

$7.45

M & M's Shake

$7.45

Oreo Shake

$7.45

PB Cup Shake

$7.45

Root Beer Shake

$6.45

Strawbrry Shake

$6.45

Vanilla Shake

$6.45

seasonal

$8.45

banana split shake

$7.45

family apps

Fam App Sampler

$42.00

Fam Chk Tnd App

$32.00

Fam Mushrooms

$30.00

Fam Pickles

$28.00

family breakfast

Fam Brkfst Burr

$40.00

Fam Country Scr

$40.00

Fam Eggs & Cinn

$35.00

Fam Eggs Combo

$40.00

Fam Red Hot Mam

$42.00

family meal

Fam Chk Frd Chk

$45.00

Fam Chk Frd Stk

$45.00

Fam Chk Tndrs

$45.00

Fam Ham

$45.00

Add a Meal

$12.00

family add ons

Bacon Bits 4oz

$5.00

Blue Cheese 4oz

$5.00

Guacamole 4oz

$5.00

Sour Cream 4oz

$5.00

Pint Brown Gravy

$6.00

Pint Cheese Sauce

$6.00

Pint Green Chili

$6.00

Pint Red Chili

$6.00

Pint Sausage Gravy

$6.00

Quart Brown Gravy

$12.00

Quart Cheese Sauce

$12.00

Quart Green Chili

$12.00

Quart Red Chili

$12.00

Quart Sausage Gravy

$12.00

Season salt bottle

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16755 Washington St, Thornton, CO 80023

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taste of Philly - North Thornton
orange starNo Reviews
16603 Washington Street Thornton, CO 80023
View restaurantnext
FourSides Pizza Cafe - in the Larkridge Village Shops
orange starNo Reviews
16603 Washington Street Thornton, CO 80023
View restaurantnext
Lazy Dog Bar and Grill - Erie
orange starNo Reviews
3100 Village Vista Dr Erie, CO 80516
View restaurantnext
Charm Thai Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
14648 Delaware St. Westminster, CO 80023
View restaurantnext
Elevated Que
orange starNo Reviews
14613 Orchard Parkway Westminster, CO 80023
View restaurantnext