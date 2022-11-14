  • Home
  • /
  • San Jose
  • /
  • Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gunther's Restaurant and Catering 1601 Meridian Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1601 Meridian Ave

San Jose, CA 95125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bakers Dozen of Cookies
Soup
Lemon Bar

Egg Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.95

One Ingredient Omelette

$15.95

Special Omelette

$17.95

Choice of 4 Ingredients

Egg White Omelette

$18.95

Choice of 4 Ingredients

Mixed Vegetable Omelette

$18.95

Choice of Cheese

Meat Lover's Omelette

$19.95

Includes cheese and onions

Lox & Onion Omelette

$20.95

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Pancakes, etc.

Pancakes (3) Full Stack

$12.95

Short Stack (2 Pancakes)

$10.95

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$10.95

French Toast (3)

$12.95

3 slices of sourdough in vanilla batter

Short Stack French Toast (2 slices)

$10.95

Oatmeal

$8.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

two eggs and cheese, choice of bread. Includes fried potatoes or fruit

Waffles

$8.95

Matzo Brei

$18.95

Breakfast Combinations

Pancake Combo

$16.95

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 sausage

French Toast Combo

$16.95

2 french toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 sausage

Waffle Combo

$15.95

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$6.95

Side Sausage

$6.95

Side Ham

$6.95

Side 2 Eggs

$5.95

Side 1 Egg

$3.95

Toast

$3.95

Side Avocado

$2.50

Home Fried Potatoes

$5.95

Side CB Hash

$14.95

Side NY Deli Hash

$15.95

Single Pancake

$5.95

Side Single French Toast

$5.95

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$18.95

Eggs Florentine

$18.95

Eggs Primavera

$18.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.95

Cheeseburger

$13.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.95

Pastrami Cheeseburger

$17.95

Philly Cheeseburger

$14.95

sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, melted monterey jack cheese

Patty Melt

$13.95

sauteed onions, melted swiss, 1000 island on grilled rye

Philly's- Gunther's Style

Tri-Tip Philly

$16.95

served on grilled french roll, jack cheese, loaded w. sauteed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers

Chicken Philly

$15.95

fresh chicken breast filets char-broiled, jack cheese w. sauteed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers

Corned Beef Philly

$17.95

sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, swiss

Pastrami Philly

$17.95

sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, swiss

CB & Pastrami Philly

$17.95

Vegetarian Philly

$14.95

sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, grilled zucchini, avocado, jack cheese

Philly Burger

$14.95

1/2lb Sausage Sandwiches

Bratwurst Sandwich

$14.95

veal and pork

Knockwurst Sandwich

$14.95

smoked beef and pork

Polish Sandwich

$14.95

pork

Louisiana Hot Link Sandwich

$14.95

beef

German Specialties

The German Special

$19.95

one bratwurst (veal & pork), one knockwurst (beef & Pork), saurkraut, german potato salad, red cabbage

(2) Knockwurst w/ Saurkraut

$17.95

(2) Bratwurst w/ German Potato Salad

$17.95

Stuffed Cabbage

$22.95

two cabbage rolls filled w/ ground sirloin & rice, simmered & served in our sweet n sour cabbage sauce

Wienerschnitzel

$29.95

breaded veal cutlets w/ lemon wedges. Served w/ potato pancakes & red cabbage

Jaegerschnitzel

$29.95

Wienerschnitzel dressed w/ hunter-mushroom sauce. Served w/ potato pancakes and red cabbage

Grilled Calves Liver & Onions

$24.95

Entrees

Turkey Breast

$21.95

roasted on bone for flavor and tenderness, then hand trimmed and carved fresh for you. don't forget the gravy

Meatloaf

$21.95

housemade meatloaf served in our garlic, mushroom, and onion gravy

BBQ Lamb Shank

$29.95

new zealand lamb shark with our bbq sauce. favorite of our regulars

Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken

$21.95

thin sliced, grilled chicken breast filets. Served with butter, lemon, caper sauce

Tri-Tip Steak

$24.95

marinated red wine, garlic, olive oil, and spices. Char-broiled to order

Beef Stew

$22.95

USDA choice beef tips braised for hours w/ potatoes and carrots in rich old fashioned gravy

Half Pint Beef Stew

$7.95

Pint Beef Stew

$14.95

Quart Beef Stew

$26.95

Mac -n- Cheese Entree

$14.95

Goulash

$22.95

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$24.95

Brisket Entree

$29.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Entree Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Chef Salad

$14.95

Large Dinner Salad

$9.95

Specialty Sides

Potato Pancakes

$14.95

4 latkes w/ sour cream and apple sauce

Cheese Blintzes

$12.95

3 crepes served w sour cream and jam

Potato Knish

$5.95

real mashed potatoes, sauteed onions and cabbage baked in pie dough

NY Deli Fries

$19.95

grilled housemade corned beef, pastrami, sauteed onions/ melted swiss cheese. Served w/ sides of deli mustard, 1000 island dressing and kosher dill spears

Philly Fries

$19.95

Garlic Fries

$9.95

Sides | Salads | Soups

Baked Mac-N-Cheese

$5.95+

French Fries

$5.95

Small Garden Salad

$5.95

Real Mashed Potatoes

$5.95+

Hot German Potato Salad

$5.95+

Sauerkraut

$5.95+

Red Cabbage

$5.95+

Vegetable du Jour

$5.95+

Soup

$5.95+

Cucumber Salad

$5.95+

Potato Salad

$5.95+

Macaroni Salad

$5.95+

Cole Slaw

$5.95+

Red Potato Salad

$5.95+

Pasta Bianca Salad

$5.95+

4 Bean Salad

$5.95+

Chips

$2.00

Rice

$5.95+

Potato Pancakes - 2pcs.

$6.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Six pack of Cookies

$17.50

Bakers Dozen of Cookies

$35.00

Apple Strudel

$7.95

Strip of Apple Strudel

$79.00

Chocolate Babka

$5.95

Cinnamon Babka

$5.95

Cinnamon Crumb Cake

$4.95

Carrot Cake

$8.95

German Chocolate Cake

$8.95

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.95

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Rice Pudding

$5.95+

Chew Fudge Brownie

$3.95

Pecan Bar

$3.95

Lemon Bar

$3.95

Special Dessert Bar

$3.95

Chocolate Dipped Macaroon

$3.95

Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.95

Black and White Cookie

$3.95

Pound Cake

$4.95

Bottled Beer

Beer Special

$5.00

Domestic Bottled Beer

$7.00

Imported | Microbrew Bottled Beer

$7.00

Draft Beer

Stella Artois Draft

$7.00

Space Dust IPA

$7.00

Wine

Wine Glass Special

$5.00

House Wine GLS

$7.00

House Wine BTL

$25.00

Liquor/Cocktails

Cocktail Special

$5.00

Well Drink

$8.00

Call

$8.50

Premium Cocktail

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.95

Mimosa

$9.95

Irish Coffee

$10.95

White Claw

$5.00

NA Bevs

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Fountain Sodas

$3.50

Canned Sodas

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Dr. Brown's Soda

$4.50

Bottle Juice

$3.95

Small Orange Juice

$4.95

Large Orange Juice

$6.95

Milk

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate Egg Cream

$6.95

Chocolate Phosphate

$6.95

Bottled Water

$2.50

V8

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Small Soda Bottles

$2.95

Snapple

$3.95

Deli Salad

Half Pint POTATO SALAD

$5.95

Pint Potato Salad

$9.95

Quart Potato Salad

$18.95

Half Pint Pasta Salad

$5.95

Pint Pasta Salad

$9.95

Quart Pasta Salad

$18.95

Half Pint Cole Slaw

$5.95

Pint Cole Slaw

$9.95

Quart Cole Slaw

$18.95

Half Pint Fruit Salad

$5.95

Pint Fruit Salad

$9.95

Quart Fruit Salad

$18.95

Half Pint 4 Bean Salad

$5.95

Pint Bean Salad

$9.95

Quart Bean Salad

$18.95

Half Pint Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Pint Cucumber Salad

$9.95

Quart Cucumber Salad

$18.95

Deli Meat

Bratwurst

$6.95

Chopped Liver

Corned Beef

$5.75+

Ham

$5.75+

Knockwurst

$6.95

Pastrami

$5.75+

Turkey

$5.75+

Hot Food

Stuffed Cabbage (1 pc.)

$9.95

Single Bratwurst

$7.95

Single Knockwurst

$7.95

Goulash

$8.95+

Meatloaf (1 pc.)

$7.95

Lamb Shank

$24.95

Beef Stew

$7.95+

Brisket of Beef in Pan Gravy

$28.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated since 1971! - New York Style Deli Favorites - Breakfast & Lunch - Catering for All Occasions

Location

1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95125

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dry Creek Grill - 1580 Hamilton Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1580 Hamilton Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens
orange star4.6 • 3,807
3001 Meridian Ave San Jose, CA 95124
View restaurantnext
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
orange star4.2 • 1,212
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Orchard City Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 7,474
1875 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - Campbell
orange star4.5 • 15,280
1875 S Bascom Ave. #550 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Be.Steak.A
orange star4.5 • 1,118
1887 S BASCOM AVE CAMPBELL, CA 95008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Westgate
orange star4.6 • 7,444
5399 Prospect Road San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston