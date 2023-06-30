Guntry 10705 Red Run Boulevard

A map showing the location of Guntry 10705 Red Run BoulevardView gallery

Handhelds

Toasted Turkey & Bacon

$9.00

Smoked turkey Breast bacon, roasted red pepper

Smoked Brisket & Asiago

$11.50

Twelve Hour Smoked Brisket, carmelized Onions, Asiago cheese, Horseradish Pickles and BBQ Sauce on a toasted sourdough Bread

Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Toasted Chicken & Bacon

$10.00

Smash Burger

$12.00

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

GUNTRY Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.75

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Large broken gulf shrimp rolled in zesty mayonnaise served on your choice of bread

GUNTRY BLT

$8.00

Bacon , lettuce, tomato and MORE Bacon on white toast

Grilled Cheese

BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Crabmeat Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Tomato & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Turkey, Swiss & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Prosciutto, Brie & apple Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Pulled Pork and cheddar Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

BBQ Wings

$12.00

Old Bay Wings

$12.00

Thai Chili

$12.00

Flatbreads

Shrimp Dip Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.00

BBQ Chicken Ranch & Bacon Flatbread

$11.00

Bacon Tomato & Arugula

$9.00

Seafood Flatbread

$13.00

Roasted Red Pepper Flatbread

$9.00

Strawberry , Chicken and Avocado Flatbread

$9.00

Ribs & Crab Cakes

Single Crab Cake

$22.00

Double Crab Cake

$35.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$21.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$13.00

1/2 Rack & Crab Cake

$36.00

Full Rack & Crab Cake

$41.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Homemade chips

$3.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.50

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Greek Salad

$8.00

Apple Cranberry Nut salad

$8.00

Asian Salad

$7.50

Spinach Salad

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10705 Red Run Boulevard, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

