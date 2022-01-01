Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Gunwhale Ales Costa Mesa

review star

No reviews yet

2960 Randolph Ave

Unit A

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Gunwhale Ales is an independently owned and operated brewery & blendery, with taprooms in Costa Mesa and Orange, California. Our beers strike a balance between the raw, wild spirit of farmhouse brewing, and the pioneering hop forward styles of California. We have an obsession with yeast driven Saisons, hoppy IPAs, and other rustic, wild and sour beers. This gives our beers uncommon qualities that are both surprisingly delicate and nuanced, yet refined and robust in their simplicity. From bright, billowy summer ales to rustic, fortifying stormers that stand up to the rougher seas, Gunwhale makes beers that reflect the culinary and cultural heritage of the West Coast.

Location

2960 Randolph Ave, Unit A, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Directions

