Gunwhale Ales - Orange

1501 W. Orangewood Ave

Orange, CA 92868

Crowler

Ranch Water Seltzer Crowler

$11.00

Shellmaker Crowler

$13.00

Camp Mug Crowler

$13.00
Raspberry Soiree Crowler

$13.00

Desperado Crowler

$13.00

Maibock Crowler

$13.00

Blackberry Seltzer Crowler

$13.00

Happy Camper Crowler

$13.00

Cold IPA Crowler

$13.00

Cans (Copy)

Bait Ball- 4 Pack

$14.00

West Coast IPA- Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe Hops. Pasionfruit, Grapefruit, Resinous

Surf Bird- 4 Pack

$11.00

Golden Ale- Easy Drinkin, Crushable Ale. Dry, with some honey sweetness. low in bitterness

Bait ball 6er

$14.00

Hayshaker 4 Pack

$13.00

Chocorrado 4 Pack

$18.00

Fukuoka 4 Pack

$15.00

Bonanza 4 Pack

$15.00

Tropical Downpour 4 Pack

$18.00

Sparkling water

Lime

$3.00

Regular Sparkling water

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Gunwhale Ales is an independently owned and operated brewery & blendery, with taprooms in Costa Mesa and Orange, California. Our beers strike a balance between the raw, wild spirit of farmhouse brewing, and the pioneering hop forward styles of California. We have an obsession with yeast driven Saisons, hoppy IPAs, and other rustic, wild and sour beers. This gives our beers uncommon qualities that are both surprisingly delicate and nuanced, yet refined and robust in their simplicity. From bright, billowy summer ales to rustic, fortifying stormers that stand up to the rougher seas, Gunwhale makes beers that reflect the culinary and cultural heritage of the West Coast.

Location

1501 W. Orangewood Ave, Orange, CA 92868

Directions

