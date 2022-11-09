Restaurant header imageView gallery

GupShup

review star

No reviews yet

115 E 18 STREET

NEW YORK, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Naan
Butter Chicken
Saag Paneer

Small

Crispy Okra & Guacamole

Crispy Okra & Guacamole

$20.00

pickled onion, wasabi sesame seed

Pulled Jackfruit Taco

Pulled Jackfruit Taco

$18.00

Pulled Jackfruit, pickled onion, malabar parotta

Tandoori Cauliflower

Tandoori Cauliflower

$18.00

mustard, onion, ginger honey glaze, sesame, cilantro

Butter Chicken Wings

Butter Chicken Wings

$10.00+

chicken wings, makhani sauce, sesame

Amritsari Chole Tikki

Amritsari Chole Tikki

$18.00

crispy potato fritters, curried chickpea, green apples, tamarind

Paneer Cheese Rolls

Paneer Cheese Rolls

$18.00

coriander pesto, chili mango chutney

Salmon Tikka

$20.00
Tiger Prawns

Tiger Prawns

$18.00+

gongura chutney

Gupshup Fried Chicken

Gupshup Fried Chicken

$24.00

chili honey glaze

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$25.00

mint chutney, chili onion

Gurda Kaleji

$22.00
Keema Pav

Keema Pav

$22.00

minced goat, salli, buttered pav

Extra Pav (2 pieces)

Extra Pav (2 pieces)

$3.00
Mutton Seekh Kabab

Mutton Seekh Kabab

$20.00

minced goat, amul cheese

Butter Garlic Crab with Pav

$29.00

South Indian Crab Cake

$24.00Out of stock

Mutton Kofta

$24.00Out of stock

Classics

Paneer Makhani

$18.00+
Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$17.00+
Black Dal

Black Dal

$15.00+

Curried Chicpeas

$15.00+
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$19.00+

Delhi Butter Chicken

Paneer Butter Masala

$18.00+

Large

Srilankan Jackfruit Curry

$29.00
Himalayan Morels

Himalayan Morels

$34.00

wild mushroom, chives

Achari Chicken

Achari Chicken

$32.00

Chicken Tika Morsel, panch phoron masala, fennel, micro green

Awadhi Lamb Chops

Awadhi Lamb Chops

$36.00

3 grilled double or triple lamb chops, served with lime, chili onion

Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$36.00

Mutton Biryani. Good for 4 or more folks. Please note the biryani for delivery/pick up does not come in a pastry lid

Lamb chops Barberry Pulao

Lamb chops Barberry Pulao

$42.00

rack of lamb chops, barberry, almond

Lucknowi Chicken Biryani

Lucknowi Chicken Biryani

$32.00

Lucknowi Chicken Biryani, Burani raita

Lobster Moilee

$40.00

Branzino Moilee

$40.00

DAL GOSHT

$34.00Out of stock

RAHRA MUTTON

$36.00

Gucchi Gushtaba

$32.00Out of stock

Kulcha

Onion Chili Cheese

Onion Chili Cheese

$12.00

black garlic butter

Sides

Steamed Basmati SM

$5.00

Steamed Basmati LG

$9.00

Magic Masala Fries

$6.00

Avo and Pomegranate Raita

$6.00
Boondi Raita

Boondi Raita

$6.00

Ghost Chilli Chutney

$3.00

Mint Cilantro Chutney

$3.00

Naan

$6.00+
Laccha Paratha Plain

Laccha Paratha Plain

$6.00
Laccha Paratha Butter

Laccha Paratha Butter

$6.00+

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$8.00

Non Alcoholic

SARATOGA NATURAL

$9.00

SARATOGA SPARKLING

$9.00

Soda

$5.00

THUMBS UP (CAN)

$5.00

LIMCA (CAN)

$5.00

LONDON ESSENCE GINGER BEER

$6.00

MANGO CHILLI LASSI

$6.00

H & T

$10.00

KOKUM COLA

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Dramatic modern Indian hangout serving craft cocktails and Bombay food in a bi-level uber chic setting.

Location

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
GupShup image
GupShup image
GupShup image

Similar restaurants in your area

Caffè Panna
orange starNo Reviews
77 irving place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
orange starNo Reviews
2 East 15th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Giorgio's of Gramercy
orange star4.4 • 1,558
27 East 21st Street New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext
PLANTA Queen - NoMad
orange starNo Reviews
15 W 27th Street New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
scen - 1165 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1165 Broadway New York City, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
HITW Flatiron - HITW Flatiron
orange star4.4 • 268
37 W 24th St New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in NEW YORK

Rosa Mexicano - Union Square
orange star4.4 • 5,126
9 E 18th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Dos Toros - Union Square
orange star4.1 • 2,061
137 4th Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Joe Coffee - 13th St
orange star5.0 • 1
9 E 13th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NEW YORK
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Washington Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston