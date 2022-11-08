Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Gastropubs

Guru Burgers & Crepes

review star

No reviews yet

2268 Texas Dr

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Popular Items

Your Way Bowl
Hand Cut Guru Fries
Royale w/ Cheese

Gift Cards

100 Dollar Gift Card

$100.00

Nibblers/Crispers

Wings (6pc)

Wings (6pc)

$11.00

choose PB&J, chipotle, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, curry lime or spicy buffalo

Buddha Fries

Buddha Fries

$7.50+

guru fries topped w/ cilantro - fried egg - Korean BBQ sauce - jalapeno puree - sriracha mayo - choose Regular or Large

Cannonballs

Cannonballs

$10.50

ground certified angus with minced jalapeno, stuffed with pepper jack wrapped in jalapeno bacon - garlic aioli - guru sauce

Tequenos (Guru Sticks)

Tequenos (Guru Sticks)

$8.50

mozzarella wrapped in a soft wonton skin with Guru's pink dipping sauce

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.50

toasted pretzel bread - guacamole - goat cheese - candied pecans

Hand Cut Guru Fries

Hand Cut Guru Fries

$6.00+

choose regular or large

Beet Chips

Beet Chips

$6.00+

choose regular or large

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00+

choose regular or large

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00+

choose regular or large

Side Kid Mac

Side Kid Mac

$4.00
Cabbage Patch Sprouts

Cabbage Patch Sprouts

$9.50

Pan roasted Brussels sprouts, Hickory smoked bacon bits, Garlic, Gluten free soy sauce, Honey

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Edamame

$7.50

Lets Rodeo

$7.50+

Burgers

Al Capone

$7.00+

all natural chicken breast - walnut pesto - spinach - sun dried tomato - provolone

Bruce Lee

$7.00+

bleu cheese - caramelized onions - arugula

Captain Planet

Captain Planet

$7.00+

vegan patty with black bean, quinoa, corn, mushroom and flaxseed - avocado - spinach - tomato - (specify) optional provolone

Double Burner

Double Burner

$7.00+

habanero sauce (Very Spicy!) - grilled red onions - hickory smoked bacon - tomato - lettuce

Fig Newton

$7.00+

home made fig spread - goat cheese - hickory smoked bacon - arugula

Chuck Norris (Hart Stopper)

Chuck Norris (Hart Stopper)

$13.95+

cheddar - chipotle butter - hickory smoked bacon - lettuce - tomato - red onion - onion ring

Hot Chick

$7.00+

all natural beer battered chicken breast - spicy sauce - citrus aioli - lettuce - tomato - red onions

Japaneiro’s

Japaneiro’s

$7.00+

chimichurri - sweet plantains - lettuce - tomato - caramelized onions

The Guru Burger (JJ-Watt-a-Burger)

The Guru Burger (JJ-Watt-a-Burger)

$15.95+

swiss - cheddar - hickory smoked ham - hickory smoked bacon - lettuce - tomato - fried egg - fries - guru sauce

The King

The King

$7.00+

creamy peanut butter - hickory smoked bacon - sweet plantains - grape preserve

LoCal

$7.00+

all natural grilled chicken breast - spinach - tomato - beets - alfalfa sprouts - onions - guacamole

The Pancho

The Pancho

$7.00+

jalapeno bacon - pepperjack cheese - roasted jalapeno - guacamole - tomato - lettuce - pickles

Plain Burger

$5.00+

Beef Only

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$7.00+

jalapeno bacon - mozzarella - sautéed mushrooms - purple cabbage

Royale w/ Cheese

Royale w/ Cheese

$7.00+

sharp cheddar - lettuce - tomato - pickles

Salmon Sammich

Salmon Sammich

$15.00

Sushi Grade Salmon Fillet, Spinach, Tomato, Topped with Citrus Aioli.

Sloppy Pilgrim

$7.00+

all natural lean ground turkey - swiss cheese - sautéed mushrooms - caramelized onions - arugula - tomato

The Tesla Burger

The Tesla Burger

$15.00+

impossible pattie - vegan cheese - lettuce - tomato - avocado - red onions - corn salsa - vegan pretzel bun

True Grit

$7.00+

hickory smoked bacon - green leaf lettuce - tomatoes - red onion - cheddar cheese - Mexican coca cola BBQ sauce

Turkey

$7.00+

all natural lean ground turkey - goat cheese - spinach - tomato - hickory smoked bacon - caramelized onions - honey Dijon

Ukulele

Ukulele

$13.95+

hickory smoked ham - swiss cheese - grilled pineapple - lettuce - tomatoes - fried egg

Super Toad

$7.95+

beef - swiss - parmesan - mushrooms - pickles - lettuce - tomatoes - truffle mayo

Open Season (Joe Rogan)

Open Season (Joe Rogan)

$15.95+

Grass fed elk - arugula - alfalfa sprouts - onion ring - gouda cheese - truffle pickle mayo

Surf & Surf

$24.00

Salmon filet on a bed of crawfish risotto topped with crawfish scampi sauce and walnut pesto.

‘Merica Burger

$13.00+

beef - double hickory bacon - american cheese - fried pickles - lettuce

Dave

$14.00+

beef - caramelized onions - jalapeno bacon - fried egg - gouda - spinach - korean bbq sauce

Poke Bowls

The Original

The Original

$14.00

sushi rice - spicy salmon - spicy tuna - pokemamba sauce - seaweed salad - cilantro - green onion - avocado - masago - sesame seeds - chili powder - nori strips - tempura flakes

Hunt & Gather

Hunt & Gather

$14.00

fried rice - Korean BBQ beef - citrus yuzu sauce - pokemamba sauce - boiled egg - carrots - green onion - cilantro - chia seeds - hemp seeds - nori strips

Kahu Garden

$12.00

spring mix - falafel - citrus yuzu sauce - ginger vinaigrette - avocado - edamame - seaweed salad - carrots - mango - jalapeno - cucumber - sprouts - hemp seeds

Chimi-Moa

Chimi-Moa

$13.00

fried rice - chimichurri chicken - garlic cilantro sauce - pico de gallo - sweet plantains - corn - cilantro

Town Square

$14.00

fried rice - spicy mayo salmon - spicy tuna - pokemamba sauce - ka mana mayo - cilantro - cucumber - avocado - crispy onion - hemp seeds

Beef & Celli

$14.00

vermicelli - Korean BBQ beef - hoisin sauce - sriracha sauce - carrots - corn - cilantro - jalapeno - sesame seeds

Fire Bowl

$14.00

fried rice - spicy mayo tuna/salmon - fire sauce (Very Spicy!) - green onion - avocado - cilantro - masago - chili powder - sesame seeds

Your Way Bowl

$13.95

choose: base - protein - sauce - toppings - extras and enjoy your creation

Shaggy Dog

Shaggy Dog

$14.00

sushi rice - kani mix - shrimp tempura - japanese mayo - sriracha - cream cheese - green onions - tempra flakes

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

hickory smoked bacon - lettuce - tomato - garlic aioli - texas toast

Prytania Grilled Cheese

Prytania Grilled Cheese

$11.00

shrimp - crawfish - arugula - cheddar cheese - texas toast

Mac & Cheese

Boucher

$11.00

andouille sausage - crawfish smoked gouda

Jack In The Mac

$9.00

chicken - jalapeno smoked bacon - jalapenos - cilantro - pepper jack

Darjeeling

Darjeeling

$11.00

spicy curried shrimp - muenster jack cheese - roasted peppers - green onions

Handy Mac

Handy Mac

$9.00

ground beef - hickory smoked bacon - mushrooms - cheddar

Plain Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Salads

Green Salad (Summer)

Green Salad (Summer)

$5.00+

spinach - candied walnuts - strawberries - feta cheese - balsamic vinaigrette

Sidekick Salad

Sidekick Salad

$4.00+

spring mix - cherry tomatoes - crispy wonton chips - ginger sesame dressing

Kid's Meals

Cheeseburger Slider

$6.00

Served with your choice of Hand cut fries or Apple slices.

Plain Burger Slider

$6.00

Served with your choice of Hand cut fries or Apple slices.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with your choice of Hand cut fries or Apple slices.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Served with your choice of Hand cut fries or Apple slices.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Served with your choice of Hand cut fries or Apple slices.

Savory Crepes

Third Coast

$13.00

shrimp - crawfish - red onion - chipotle aioli - provolone - avocado - garlic

Chicken Mushroom

Chicken Mushroom

$12.00

chicken - mushrooms - provolone - parmesan - pesto

Salmon Spinach

Salmon Spinach

$13.00

salmon - spinach - sundried tomatoes - pesto - munster pepper jack

Vegan

$14.00

impossible ground meat - vegan cheese - garlic - mushrooms - bell peppers - grilled jalapenos - garlic cilantro sauce

Sweet Crepes

Yin Yang Crepe

$8.00

fried crepe - crushed oreos - nutella - vanilla filling - vanilla ice cream

Oompa Loompa Crepe

$8.00

marscapone cream filling - berry reduction sauce - strawberries - vanilla ice cream

Dulce De Leche Crepe

$8.00

dulce de leche - strawberries - candied walnuts - powdered sugar - vanilla ice cream

Banatella Crepe

Banatella Crepe

$8.00

banana - nutella - strawberries - chocolate sauce - powdered sugar - vanilla ice cream

Sweetie Pie

$8.00

Sauces

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Guru Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Jalapeño Puree

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Garlic aioli

$0.50

Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Citrus Aioli

$0.50

Garlic cilantro

$0.50

Jelly

Peanut Butter

Honey

Online Drinks

Mexican Coke Bottled

$3.75

BTL Dublin Orange Dream Soda

$3.75

St. Arnolds root beer

$3.75

Topo Chico Mineral Water Botle

$3.75

Evian Bottled Water

$3.00

Coca Cola Fountain Drink

$2.75

Diet Coke Fountain Drink

$2.75

Dr. Pepper Fountain Drink

$2.75

Sprite Fountain Drink

$2.75

Pink Lemonade Fountain Drink

$2.75Out of stock

Peach Tea Fountain Drink

$2.75

Iced Tea Fountain Drink

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers & Bowls!

Website

Location

2268 Texas Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Directions

Gallery
Guru Burgers & Bowls image
Guru Burgers & Bowls image
Guru Burgers & Bowls image
Guru Burgers & Bowls image

