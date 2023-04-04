Main picView gallery

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill 002 4210 Bluegrass Way

review star

No reviews yet

4210 Bluegrass Way

St. George, UT 84790

Popular Items

Prime Rib Sand
8oz. Sirloin
California Chicken Melt

FOOD

Starters

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$11.99

4 Chicken Tenders | Choice of Sauce | Fries

Chips & Salsa

$8.99

Crispy Calamari

$12.49

Breaded Calamari | Marinara Sauce | Tartar Sauce

House Guacamole & Chip

$9.99

House Made Guacamole | Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Crisp Garlic Butter Breading | Mozzarella | Parmesan Cheese | Marinara Sauce

Potato Skins

$11.49

Fried Potato Skins | Jack + Cheddar Cheese | Bacon | Green Onion | Sour Cream | Ranch

Quesadilla

$11.49

12" Flour Tortilla | Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak | Mixed Cheese | Sour Cream | House Made Guacamole

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99Out of stock

Spinach | Artichokes | Cream Cheese | Parmesan Cheese | Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips

Wings

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Wings | Choice of Sauce | Celery Sticks | Carrot Sticks | Ranch Wing Sauce: Hot, Mild, BBQ, BBQ Habanero, Plain

Onion Rings

$9.49

Salads

Buffalo Salad

$12.75

Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Cucumber | Diced Tomato | Mix Cheese l Choice of Dressing on the side

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.25

Entrée Size Salad | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Tomato Wedges | Tossed with Cesar Dressing Add Chicken for Only $1.99

Honey-Crisp Chicken Salad

$12.75

Romaine Lettuce | Crispy Chicken | Roasted Almonds | Cucumbers | Corn | Diced Tomato | Honey Mustard Dressing on the side

Oriental Salad

$12.75

Romaine Lettuce | Charbroiled Chicken l Mandarin Orange Wedges | Chinese Crispy Noodles | Diced Tomato | Sesame Seeds | Sliced Roasted Almonds | Oriental Dressing on the side

Salmon Salad

$15.75

Romaine Lettuce l Salmon Garnished with Teriyaki Sauce l Tomato Wedges l Almonds l Parmesan Cheese l Croutons l Choice of Dressing on the side

Santa Fe Salad

$13.25

Romaine Lettuce | Grilled Chicken Breast | Red Onion | Red Bell Pepper | Jack & Cheddar Cheese | Avocado | Corn | Diced Tomato | Croutons | Ranchero Dressing on the side

Steaks

8oz Fillet Mignon

$24.99

8oz. Sirloin

$14.49

NY 10oz. Traditional Cut

$18.99

10oz. Ribeye

$19.99

12oz. Ribeye

$21.99

20oz. Porterhouse Steak

$28.49

Gurus Combos

8oz. Sirloin Combo

$18.49

Grilled BBQ Chicken Combo

$19.49

10oz. Ribeye Combo

$23.99

12oz. Ribeye Combo

$25.99

Lobster Combo

$21.99

Half Rack Ribs Combo

$16.99

10oz. Prime Rib Combo

$24.50

12oz. Prime Rib Combo

$26.50

10oz. New York

$23.00

Rib Lovers

Half Rack Ribs

$13.99

Full Rack Ribs

$22.49

Chicken Lovers

Smothered Chicken

$14.49

Charbroiled Chicken | Topped with Sauteed Mushroom | Sauteed Onions | Jack Cheese Choice Two Sides

BBQ Chicken Breast

$15.49

Charbroiled Chicken Breast | Smothered in Smoked BBQ Sauce | Cheddar Cheese | Fried Onion Rings Choice of Two Sides

Portobello Mushroom Chicken

$15.49

Charbroiled Chicken l Portobello Mushroom Sauce l Swiss Cheese l Parmesan Cheese l Parsley

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

Seaside Specials

4oz Lobster

$16.50

Alaskan Salmon

$18.49

8 oz Grilled Alaskan Salmon | Topped with Sauteed Garlic Spinich Choice of Two Sides

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Skewers

$18.99

Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp | Buttery Lemon Garlic Sauce | Served over Seasoned Rice Choice of Two Sides

New Orleans Tilapia

$20.49

Grilled New Orleans Tilapia | Signature White Sauce | 5 Jumbo Shrimp Choice of Two Sides

Sides

Sides a la Carte

$2.99

Dressings

$0.25

Sauces

Salad Extras

Salsa

$4.49+

Guacamole

$6.49+

Extra Chips

$1.25

Extra Tortillas

$1.00

Extra Meats

Side of Garlic Bread

$1.25

Side of Onion Rings

$3.49

Side Sour Cream

$0.69

Soup Of Day

$3.99+

TOGO Sauce 16oz

$8.99+

Carrots & Celery Sticks

$2.50

jalapenos

$0.99

side of black beans

$1.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Guru's B.L.T.T.

$12.49

Pita Flat Bread | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Turkey Breast

California Chicken Melt

$12.99

Toasted Sourdough Bread | Grilled Chicken | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Jack Cheese | Bacon | Avocado

Chicken Melt

$11.99

Toasted Sourdough Bread | Grilled Chicken | Jack Cheese | Bacon

Guru's BBQ Wrap

$12.49

Sliced Chicken Breast | BBQ Sauce | Mixed Cheese | Lettuce | Ranch | Wrapped in 12" Spinach Tortilla

Prime Rib Sand

$13.49

Shrimp Wrap

$13.49

Shrimp | Mixed Cheese | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Ranch | Wrapped in a 12" Spinach Tortilla

Buffalo Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

House Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | American Cheese | Bacon | Mayo

BBQ Chicken Burger

$12.99

Charbroiled Chicken Breast | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Smoked BBQ Sauce | Fried Onion Rings

Bleu Cheeseburger

$13.49

Open Faced | 1/2 lb Angus Beef | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Onion Peels | Signature Sauce

California Burger

$14.49

1/2 lb Angus Beef | Fresh Avocado Spread | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Monterey Jack Cheese | Bacon | Mayo

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Impossible Burger

$14.49

Lettuce l Tomatoes l Mayo l Onions

Mushroom Burger

$13.49

1/2 lb Angus Beef | Lettuce | Tomato | Sauteed Mushroom | Swiss Cheese | Mayo

Smokehouse Burger

$13.49

1/2 lb Angus Beef | Caramelized Onion | Pickles | Cheddar Cheese | Smoked BBQ Sauce | Mayo

Trailblazer Bison Burger

$16.99

Seasoned l Lean Ground Bison l Pepper Jack Cheese l BBQ Sauce l Lettuce l Tomatoes l Bacon l Onions l Mayo

Jalapeño Burger

$13.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef l Mayo l Lettuce l Tomatoes l Jalapeños l Pepper Jack Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger (Copy)

$12.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | American Cheese | Bacon | Mayo

Pasta Favorties

Chicken Broccoli Pasta

$15.49

Penne Pasta | Alfredo Sauce | Grilled Chicken Breast | Broccoli | Diced Tomato | Parsley | Parmesan Cheese Served with Garlic Cheese Bread

Chicken & Shrimp Carbonara Pasta

$18.99

Chicken Parmesan

$15.49

Penne Pasta | Fried Chicken | Alfredo Sauce | Touch Marinara Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Diced Tomato | Parsley Served with Garlic Cheese Bread

Veggeterian Pasta

$14.99

Linguine Pasta | Broccoli | Carrot | Diced Tomato | Parsley | Parmesan | Choice of Marinara Sauce or Alfredo Sauce Served with Garlic Cheese Bread

Creamy Chicken Spinach Pasta

$16.50

Penne Pasta l Creamy Alfredo Sauce l Chicken l Spinach l Tomatoes l Parsley l Parmesan Cheese l Garlic Cheese Bread

Pasta Bolognese

$16.50

Desserts

Double Choc. Cake w/Ice Cream

$5.99

Lava Cake w/ Ice Cream

$5.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.49

3 leches cheesecake

$5.49

Breakfast

Vegetarian Omelet

$11.99

Diced Tomato l Bell Peppers l Pepper Jack Cheese l Includes Hash Brown and Choice of Toast l

Denver Omelet

$12.99

Diced Ham l Bell Peppers l Onions l Topped with Cheddar Cheese l Includes Hash Brown and Choice of Toast l

BMS Omelet

$9.49

Bacon l Sausage l Mix Cheese l Includes Hash Brown and Choice of Toast l

BSS Omelet

$10.49

Bacon l Sausage l Mix Cheese l Includes Hash Brown and Choice of Toast l

Spanish Omelet

$11.49

Chicken l Bell Peppers l Onions l Pepper Jack Cheese l Includes Hash Brown and Choice of Toast

California Omelet

$12.49

Chicken l Avocado l Mushrooms l Bacon l Jack Cheese l Includes Hash Brown and Choice of Toast l

Country Scrambler

$11.49

Diced Ham l Bell Peppers l Onions l Diced Tomatoes l Sausage l Bacon l Swiss Cheese l Includes Hash Brown and Choice of Toast l

Guru's Scrambler

$11.49

Chicken l Onions l Diced Tomatoes l Mix Cheese l Includes Hash Brown and Choice of Toast l

Fajita Scrambler

$10.99

Chicken l Bell Peppers l Onions l Diced Tomatoes l Mix Cheese l Includes Hash Brown and Choice of Toast l

8oz Top Sirloin l 2 Eggs

$15.99

2 Sausage l 2 Eggs l 2 Bacon l Pancakes

$13.99

2 Sausage l 2 Eggs l 2 Bacon

$11.49

2 Sausage l 2 Eggs

$9.99

2 Bacon l 2 Eggs

$8.99

Ham l 2 Eggs

$10.49

Pancakes (2cakes)

$5.99

Seasoned Fruit Bowl

$2.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Extra Egg Side

$1.75

2 Extra Eggs Side

$3.50

2 Sausage Side

$2.25

2 Bacon Side

$1.75

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.99

Grab n Go

Hot Dog Carte

$3.99

Hot Dog W/Chips

$5.99

Hot Dog W/Fries

$5.99

DRINKS

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.25

Decaff

$3.25

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Juices

Apple

$3.49

Cranberry

$3.99

Orange

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Soft Drinks

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.69

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.69

Mug Root Beer

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Squirt

$2.69

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.69

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.69
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4210 Bluegrass Way, St. George, UT 84790

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

