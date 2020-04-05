Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill St. George, UT

548 Reviews

$$

1091 N Bluff St

Suite 1400

St. George, UT 84770

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Appetizer
Quesadilla
Oriental Salad

Starters

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$11.99

4 Chicken Tenders | Choice of Sauce | Fries

Chips & Salsa

$8.99

Crispy Calamari

$12.49

Breaded Calamari | Marinara Sauce | Tartar Sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.49

Guru's Appetizer Combo

$17.99

Wings | Choice of Sauce | Spinach & Artichoke Dip | Mozzarella Sticks | Potato Skins Wing Sauces: Hot, Mild, BBQ, BBQ Habanero, Plain

House Guacamole & Chip

$9.99

House Made Guacamole | Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Crisp Garlic Butter Breading | Mozzarella | Parmesan Cheese | Marinara Sauce

Nachos

$10.99

Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips | Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak | Mixed Cheese | Queso Sauce | Tomatoes | Onion | Olives | Jalepenos | Sour Cream | House Made Guacamole

Onion Rings

$10.99

Freshly Cut Onion | House Batter | Fried | Ranch | BBQ Sauce

Potato Skins

$11.49

Fried Potato Skins | Jack + Cheddar Cheese | Bacon | Green Onion | Sour Cream | Ranch

Quesadilla

$11.49

12" Flour Tortilla | Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak | Mixed Cheese | Sour Cream | House Made Guacamole

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Spinach | Artichokes | Cream Cheese | Parmesan Cheese | Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips

Wings

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Wings | Choice of Sauce | Celery Sticks | Carrot Sticks | Ranch Wing Sauce: Hot, Mild, BBQ, BBQ Habanero, Plain

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.49

8 Jalapenos l Stuffed Cream Cheese l Bacon Bits l Ranch

Salads

Buffalo Salad

$12.25

Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Cucumber | Diced Tomato | Mix Cheese l Choice of Dressing on the side

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.75

Entrée Size Salad | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Tomato Wedges | Tossed with Cesar Dressing Add Chicken for Only $1.99

Honey-Crisp Chicken Salad

$12.25

Romaine Lettuce | Crispy Chicken | Roasted Almonds | Cucumbers | Corn | Diced Tomato | Honey Mustard Dressing on the side

Oriental Salad

$12.25

Romaine Lettuce | Charbroiled Chicken l Mandarin Orange Wedges | Chinese Crispy Noodles | Diced Tomato | Sesame Seeds | Sliced Roasted Almonds | Oriental Dressing on the side

Salmon Salad

$15.25

Romaine Lettuce l Salmon Garnished with Teriyaki Sauce l Tomato Wedges l Almonds l Parmesan Cheese l Croutons l Choice of Dressing on the side

Santa Fe Salad

$12.75

Romaine Lettuce | Grilled Chicken Breast | Red Onion | Red Bell Pepper | Jack & Cheddar Cheese | Avocado | Corn | Diced Tomato | Croutons | Ranchero Dressing on the side

Steaks

8oz. Sirloin

$13.99

10oz. Sirloin

$16.99

NY 8oz. Thin Cut

$16.99

NY 12 oz. Traditional Cut

$20.99

10oz. Ribeye

$19.49

12oz. Ribeye

$21.49

20oz. Porterhouse Steak

$27.99

Gurus Combos

8oz. Sirloin Combo

$18.49

10oz. Sirloin Combo

$21.49

Grilled BBQ Chicken Combo

$19.49

10oz. Ribeye Combo

$23.99

12oz. Ribeye Combo

$28.99

Lobster Combo

$21.99

Half Rack Ribs Combo

$16.99

10oz. Prime Rib Combo

$26.50

12oz. Prime Rib Combo

$28.50

Rib Lovers

Half Rack Ribs

$16.99

Full Rack Ribs

$21.99

Chicken Lovers

Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Charbroiled Chicken | Topped with Sauteed Mushroom | Sauteed Onions | Jack Cheese Choice Two Sides

BBQ Chicken Breast

$14.99

Charbroiled Chicken Breast | Smothered in Smoked BBQ Sauce | Cheddar Cheese | Fried Onion Rings Choice of Two Sides

Country Fried Chicken

$12.99

House Breading | Topped with Old Fashion White Gravy Choice of Two Sides

Portobello Mushroom Chicken

$14.99

Charbroiled Chicken l Portobello Mushroom Sauce l Swiss Cheese l Parmesan Cheese l Parsley

Seaside Specials

4oz Lobster

$15.99

Alaskan Salmon

$17.99

8 oz Grilled Alaskan Salmon | Topped with Sauteed Garlic Spinich Choice of Two Sides

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Skewers

$18.99

Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp | Buttery Lemon Garlic Sauce | Served over Seasoned Rice Choice of Two Sides

New Orleans Tilapia

$19.99

Grilled New Orleans Tilapia | Signature White Sauce | 5 Jumbo Shrimp Choice of Two Sides

Fajitas

Choose From Charbroiled Chicken l Steak l Grilled Shrimp l Includes Onions l Bell Peppers l Diced Tomatoes l Lime l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Seasoned Rice l Black Beans l Smothered Your Fajita with Cheese $1.50

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

One Meat Fajita

$16.99

Two Meat Fajita

$19.49

Three Meat Fajita

$22.99

Sides

Sides a la Carte

$2.99

Dressings

$0.25

Sauces

Salad Extras

Salsa

$4.49+

Guacamole

$6.49+

Extra Chips

$1.25

Extra Tortillas

$1.00

Extra Meats

Side of Garlic Bread

$1.25

Side of Onion Rings

$3.49

Side Sour Cream

$0.69

Soup Of Day

$3.99+

TOGO Sauce 16oz

$8.99+

Carrots & Celery Sticks

$2.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Guru's B.L.T.T.

$11.99

Pita Flat Bread | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Turkey Breast

California Chicken Melt

$12.49

Toasted Sourdough Bread | Grilled Chicken | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Jack Cheese | Bacon | Avocado

Chicken Melt

$11.49

Toasted Sourdough Bread | Grilled Chicken | Jack Cheese | Bacon

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Guru's BBQ Wrap

$11.99

Sliced Chicken Breast | BBQ Sauce | Mixed Cheese | Lettuce | Ranch | Wrapped in 12" Spinach Tortilla

Prime Rib Sand

$12.99

Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

Shrimp | Mixed Cheese | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Ranch | Wrapped in a 12" Spinach Tortilla

Patty Melt

$11.49

Guru's Philly Sandwich

$13.99

House Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.49

1/2 lb Angus Beef | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | American Cheese | Bacon | Mayo

BBQ Chicken Burger

$12.49

Charbroiled Chicken Breast | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Smoked BBQ Sauce | Fried Onion Rings

Bleu Cheeseburger

$12.99

Open Faced | 1/2 lb Angus Beef | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Onion Peels | Signature Sauce

California Burger

$13.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef | Fresh Avocado Spread | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Monterey Jack Cheese | Bacon | Mayo

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Impossible Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Lettuce l Tomatoes l Mayo l Onions

Master Burger

$16.99

Mushroom Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef | Lettuce | Tomato | Sauteed Mushroom | Swiss Cheese | Mayo

Smokehouse Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef | Caramelized Onion | Pickles | Cheddar Cheese | Smoked BBQ Sauce | Mayo

Trailblazer Bison Burger

$16.49

Seasoned l Lean Ground Bison l Pepper Jack Cheese l BBQ Sauce l Lettuce l Tomatoes l Bacon l Onions l Mayo

Jalapeno Chicken Burger

$13.49

Pasta Favorties

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$17.49

Linguine Pasta | Spicy Sausage | Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Shrimp | Parsley | Tossed in House Made Marinara Sauce Served with Garlic Cheese Bread

Chicken Broccoli Pasta

$15.99

Penne Pasta | Alfredo Sauce | Grilled Chicken Breast | Broccoli | Diced Tomato | Parsley | Parmesan Cheese Served with Garlic Cheese Bread

Chicken & Shrimp Carbonara Pasta

$19.99

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Penne Pasta | Fried Chicken | Alfredo Sauce | Touch Marinara Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Diced Tomato | Parsley Served with Garlic Cheese Bread

Veggeterian Pasta

$14.49

Linguine Pasta | Broccoli | Carrot | Diced Tomato | Parsley | Parmesan | Choice of Marinara Sauce or Alfredo Sauce Served with Garlic Cheese Bread

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Ages 7 and Under 2 Chicken Tenders Choice of Side

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.50

Ages 7 and Under 6" Flour Tortilla | Mixed Cheese Choice of Side

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.50

Ages 7 and Under Angus Beef | American Cheese Choice of Side

Kid's Little Guru's Pasta

$5.50

Ages 7 and Under Penne Pasta | Choice of Alfredo or Marinara Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Parsley Add Chicken for only $0.99 Choice of Side

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Ages 7 and Under Toasted White Bread | Mixed Cheese Choice of Side

Desserts

Double Choc. Cake w/Ice Cream

$5.99

Lava Cake w/ Ice Cream

$5.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.49

Flavor Lemonades

GMO Vegan Gluten FREE

Bluberry

$2.69

Coconut

$2.69

Kiwi

$2.69

REFILL

$0.69

Strawberry

$2.69

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Decaff

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Juices

Apple

$3.99

Cranberry

$3.99

Orange

$3.99

Soft Drinks

Brisk Raspberry

$2.69

Cherry Pepsi

$2.69

Crush Orange

$2.69

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.69

Milk

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.69

Mug Root Beer

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Pepsi Zero

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.69

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.69
check markSports
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Guru's Sports Bar & Grill website!

1091 N Bluff St, Suite 1400, St. George, UT 84770

