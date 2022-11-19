Gus' Coney Island - New Baltimore imageView gallery

Gus' Coney Island - New Baltimore

review star

No reviews yet

50899 Gratiot Avenue

New Baltimore, MI 48051

Omelettes (Breakfast)

Cheese Omelette

$5.75

With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar

Mushroom & Cheese

$6.75

With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar

Bacon & Cheese

$6.75

With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar

Ham & Cheese

$6.75

With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar

Western

$7.50

With onion, green pepper, and ham

Fresh Vegetarian

$6.75

With broccoli, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach and cheese

Broccoli & Cheese

$6.75

With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar

Greek Omelette

$6.75

With Gyro meat, feta, green peppers, and onions

Southern Omelette

$6.75

With sausage and cheese, topped with sausage gravy. Served with a biscuit.

Mexican Omelette

$6.75

With onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese, topped with chili.

Egg Specialties (Breakfast)

One Egg, Any Style

$3.00

Two Eggs, Any Style

$4.00

Steak & Eggs, Any Style

$12.00

10 oz. New York Strip with two eggs

Big Beakfast

$6.50

Two eggs any style, with two strips of bacon, one slice of ham, two sausage links, hash browns, toast and jelly.

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Two housemade biscuits and sausage gravy.

From the Griddle (Breakfast)

Buttermilk Pancakes

$4.50

Served with butter and syrup.

Blueberry Pancakes

$5.50

Banana Pancakes

$5.50

Waffle

$5.00

Blueberry Waffle

$5.75

Strawberry Waffle

$5.75

French Toast

$4.50

Cereals & Sides (Breakfast)

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$3.00

With milk and brown sugar

Assorted Dry Cereals

$2.75

Ham

$2.75

Bacon

$2.75

Sausage Links

$2.75

Toast and Jelly

$1.25

English Muffin

$1.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Soups & Chili

Soup

$3.25

Chili

$3.50

Chili (No Beans)

$3.75

Crisp Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.75

Crisp tossed garden greens topped with grilled chicken strips, tomato, swiss, and american cheese, and hard boiled egg. Served with pita bread.

Chef Salad

$6.75

Crisp tossed garden greens topped with tomato, julienne strips of ham, turkey, swiss, and american cheese, and a hard boiled egg. Served with pita bread.

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$6.75

Crisp, tossed garden greens, tomato slices, Greek olives, beets, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and onions. Served with pita bread.

Chicken Fajita sald

$6.75

Fajita-style chicken breast with onions, green peppers, tomato, cheddar cheese, and our housemade fajita dressing. Served with pita bread.

Tossed salad

$2.75

Sandwiches

Gyros Sandwich

$6.00

Served on pita bread with diced tomato and onion. Topped with Greek cucumber sauce.

Chicken Gyros

$6.00

Served on pita with diced tomato, onion, and Greek cucmber sauce.

Chicken Pita

$6.00

Grilled chicken strips on pita bread with Swiss and American cheese, diced tomato, and shredded lettuce.

Breaded Chicken Pita

$6.00

Breaded and fried chicken strips on pita bread with Swiss and American cheese, diced tomato, and shredded lettuce.

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Boneless, marinated, grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Chicken Club

$6.00

Boneless, marinated, grilled chicken breast served with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Chicken Caesar Pita

$6.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing wrapped in a grilled pita

Chicken & Cheese Hoagie

$6.75

Grilled chicken with sauteed onions and green peppers topped with melted cheese on a grilled hoagie bun.

Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$6.75

Thinly sliced steak with sauteed onions and green peppers topped with melted cheese on a grilled hoagie bun.

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$6.50

Hot ham, cheese, lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie bun.

Fish Sandwich

$5.25

Icelandic Cod fillet on a toasted bun served with tomato and tartar

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.25

Tuna Melt

$5.75

Tuna salad on grilled rye with melted swiss cheese and grilled onions.

Patty Melt

$5.75

1/3lb. beef patty on grilled rye with melted swiss cheese and grilled onions.

Vegetarian Pita

$4.75

Shredded lettuce, diced tomato, feta cheese, and our own Greek dressing on a grilled pita.

Club Sandwich

$6.50

Triple-decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and mayonnaise.

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

$5.25

Hamburger

$4.50

1/3 lb. ground beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Hamburger with Cheese

$4.95

1/3 lb. ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Double Hamburger

$7.25

2 1/3 lb. ground beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Double Hamburger with Cheese

$7.75

2 1/3 lb. ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Deli Sandwiches

Corned Beef

$6.75

Thinly-sliced and served on rye.

Corned Beef with Cheese, Cole Slaw, & Russian Dressing

$7.75

Thinly-sliced and served on rye.

Turkey Sandwich

$6.75

Sliced breast of turkey with swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Reuben

$7.25

Thinly-sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye.

TurkeyReuben

$7.25

Thinly-sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye.

Favorites

Fish & Chips

$9.00

Icelandic cod fillets batter-dipped and served with french fries, tossed salad, or soup, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge.

Chicken Breast Dinner

$8.75

Marinated boneless chicken breast grilled and served with french fries or rice, and tossed salad or soup.

Chicken Strips

$8.75

Batter-dipped and served with french fries or rice and tossed salad or soup.

Chicken Wings

$8.75

Served with french fries, tossed salad, or soup.

Chicken Chop-Chop

$8.75

Chopped chicken breast grilled with mushrooms, onion, and green pepper, over rice, topped with red sauce. Served with soup or salad.

"Lite" Plate

$7.75

Choice of 1/3 lb. hamburger patty, marinated chicken breast, or tuna salad. Served with cottage cheese, boiled egg, tomato slices and pita bread.

Steak Dinner

$12.00

10 oz. New York strip with french fries and tossed salad or soup.

Southwestern

Quesadillas

$6.75

Chicken or beef quesadillas in a crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa.

Nachos Supreme

$6.75

A bed of crisp tortilla chips topped with chili, spiced ground beef, shredded cheddar, chopped hot peppers and sliced black olives. Served with sopur cream and salsa.

Burrito Supreme

$6.75

Spiced ground beed and bean chili, wrapped in a soft tortilla and topped with shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and black olives.

Pita Fajitas

$6.75

A combination of grilled chicken or thinly-sliced steak, green peppers, onion, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in grilled pita. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Greek Specialties

Gyros Dinner

$8.75

Served on a pita with rice or french fries, onions, tomato, cucumber sauce, dinner Greek salad or soup.

Chicken Gyros Dinner

$8.75

Served on a pita with rice or french fries, onions, tomato, cucumber sauce, dinner Greek salad or soup.

Shish Kebab

$8.75

Served with rice or french fries, dinner Greek salad or soup and grilled pita.

Chicken Kebab

$8.75

Served with rice or french fries, dinner Greek salad or soup and grilled pita.

Spinach & Cheese Pie

$8.75

Home-made, served with rice, dinner Greek sald or soup and pita bread.

Coney Islands

Coney Island

$2.25

Served with chili, mustard, and onions in a steamed bun

Coney Special

$3.50

Spiced ground beef covering a coney hot dog topped with chili, mustard, and onions. Served in a steamed bun.

Loose Hamburger

$3.25

Spiced ground beef packed in a steamed bun topped with chili, mustard, and onions.

Coney Taco

$4.50

Spiced ground beef topped with chili, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes, packed in a steamed bun.

Fench Fries

$2.50

Small Chili Fries

$3.25

Small Chili Cheese Fries

$3.75

Large Chili Fries

$4.00

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$4.75

Rice with Red Sauce

$2.50

Cheese Fries

$3.25

Onion Rings

$3.25

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$5.50

Chicken Wings (8)

$7.50

Chicken Strips

$6.50

Cheese Nachos

$3.75

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cheescake

$3.75

Assorted Fruit Pies

$2.75

Rice Pudding

$3.00

Gus' Own Recipe

1 scoop of ice cream

$3.00

2 scoops of ice cream

$3.00

Sundaes

$3.75

Chocolate or strawberry topped with whipped cream

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.50

Made with Sanders Hot Fudge

Hot Fudge Cream Puff

$5.00

Made with Sanders Hot Fudge

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Cake

$5.50

Made with Sanders Hot Fudge

Juice (12oz.)

$2.25

Lemonade

$1.75

Lemon Iced Tea

$2.25

Milkshake

$3.75

Made with hand-dipped ice cream

Coffee

$1.75

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50
All hours
Sunday 6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

50899 Gratiot Avenue, New Baltimore, MI 48051

Gus' Coney Island - New Baltimore image

