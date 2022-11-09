- Home
Gu's Dumplings Halcyon
No reviews yet
6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Combos
Gu's Lunch Special
Chicken Fried Rice and half order of Pork Dumplings.
Halcyon Lunch Special
Szechuan Spicy Popcorn Chicken and half order of Pork Dumplings.
Vegan Lunch Special
Full Order of Veggie Dumplings and side of Spring Rolls. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Hungry Gu's Dinner for Two
Full Order Pork Dumplings, Spicy Crispy Beef, Stir-Fried String Beans, and Chicken Fried Rice.
Halcyon Dinner Combo
Full Order Pork Dumplings, Kung Pao Chicken, Stir-Fried String Beans, 2 Orders of White Rice. Kung Pao Chicken contains peanuts.
Vegan Dinner Combo
Full Order Veggie Dumplings, Stir-Fried String Beans, Spicy Dried Eggplant, and Spring Rolls. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Dumplings
Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
6 of our famous boiled pork dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
Half Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings
6 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
Half Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
12 of our famous boiled pork dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings
12 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
Full Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Noodles
Dan Dan Noodles
Warm noodles served in a spicy sauce topped with fresh green onions, fresh seasonal vegetable, and seasoned ground beef. Spice level 1.
Spicy Dried Beef Noodles
Warm noodles tossed with hot chili peppers, chopped peanuts, spicy ground beef, robust minced garlic, fresh seasonal vegetable, and fresh cilantro. Contains peanuts. Spice level 3.
Handmade Sweet and Spicy Thick Noodles
Handmade thick chewy noodles with homemade sweet sauce and chili oil; sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. One of the most famous street foods in Chengdu. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Chengdu Cold Noodles
Cold noodles tossed in a homemade sweet and spicy sauce with robust minced garlic and bean sprouts; sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Meats
Chicken Fried Rice
White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.
Curry Chicken Fried Rice
White rice sautéed with juicy cubes of chicken, curry powder, scrambled eggs, and fresh onions.
Kung Pao Chicken
Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
General Tso's Chicken
Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
Sesame Chicken
Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and savory sauce. White rice not included.
Chicken with Broccoli and Cilantro
Delicious lightly breaded fried chicken stir-fried with dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder, crunchy broccoli and fresh cilantro. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
Chongqing Spicy Chicken
Flash fried spicy chicken nuggets sautéed with sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns, and fresh green onions. Spice level 3. White rice not included.
Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers
Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, roasted peanuts and assorted chili peppers. Contains peanuts. Spice level 4. White rice not included.
Szechuan Chicken Po'Boy
Delicious lightly breaded fried chicken stir-fried with numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder, chili powder, and fresh cilantro placed in an 8-inch hoagie roll. Served with a side of our homemade spicy coleslaw. Spice level 1.
Spicy Crispy Beef
Crispy fried beef stir-fried with sliced robust garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh cilantro, numbing Szechuan peppercorn and dried red chili peppers. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
Mongolian Beef
Stir-fried beef with onions and green onions in a slightly sweet sauce. White rice not included.
Ma Po Tofu
Silky tofu, ground beef, and Chinese leeks sautéed in a homemade spicy black bean paste sauce; sprinkled with numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder. Spice level 2. White rice not included.
Veggie
Spicy Dried Eggplant
Battered sticks of crispy eggplant stir-fried with sliced garlic, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and fresh cilantro. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 2. White rice not included.
Stir-fried Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli with dried chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Stir-fried Chinese Cabbage
Stir-fried cabbage with dried chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Stir-fried String Beans
String beans stir-fried with little bits of marinated pickled Chinese cabbage, minced garlic, and green onions. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. White rice not included.
Szechuan Tofu Po'Boy
Delicious lightly breaded fried tofu stir-fried with numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder, chili powder, and fresh cilantro placed in an 8-inch hoagie roll. Served with a side of our homemade spicy coleslaw. Vegetarian friendly. Spice level 1.
Sides
White Rice
Steamed jasmine rice. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Spring Rolls
Two vegetable spring rolls, served with our homemade sweet sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Crab Rangoon
Six pieces of homemade wontons stuffed with cream cheese, egg, crab, green onions and spices. Served with a sweet and sour sauce. Vegetarian friendly.
Szechuan Spicy Popcorn Chicken
Lightly breaded and deep fried chicken dusted with Chef Gu's special spice rub. Served with a choice of spicy mayo, honey mustard, or ketchup. Spice level 1.
Szechuan French Fries
Battered sticks of crispy potato stir-fried with minced garlic, dried red chili peppers, ground cumin, and fresh cilantro. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 2.
Egg Drop Soup
Egg drop soup flavored with salt and pepper. Vegetarian friendly.
Hot and Sour Soup
Vinegar, soy sauce, eggs, and pepper based vegetarian soup with crunchy bamboo shoots, silky tofu and black mushrooms. Vegetarian friendly. Spice level 1.
Side of Veggie
A choice of stir-fried broccoli or stir-fried cabbage with dried chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Large Coleslaw
Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
Small Coleslaw
Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
Drinks
Soda
Black Milk Tea
Homemade bubble black tea, with or without tapioca bubbles. Vegetarian friendly, contains dairy.
Jasmine Milk Tea
Homemade bubble jasmine green tea, with or without tapioca bubbles. Vegetarian friendly, contains dairy.
Smart Water
San Pellegrino
Mexico Coke
Mango Orange Juice
Peach Tea
Blackberry
Original Ginger Ale
Blood Orange Ginger Ale
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Hot Tea
Sauce
Side Dumpling Sauce
A side of our homemade award winning dumpling sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Side Chili Oil
A side of our homemade chili oil. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Spicy Mayo
A side of our homemade spicy mayo (mayonnaise and chili peppers). Vegetarian friendly.
Honey Mustard
A side of our homemade honey mustard (mayonnaise, honey, and mustard). Vegetarian friendly.
Ketchup
A side of our ketchup. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Bottle Amazing Sauce
A bottle of our homemade award winning dumpling sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Bottle Chili Oil
A bottl of our homemade chili oil. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Crab Rangoon Sauce
A side of our sweet and sour sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Spring Roll Sauce
A side of our homemade sweet sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Lunch
Kung Pao Chicken Combo
Lunch portion of Kung Pao Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1.
General Tso's Chicken Combo
Lunch portion of General Tso's Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1.
Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers Combo
Lunch portion of Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers, rice and vegetable of the day. Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, roasted peanuts and assorted chili peppers. Contains peanuts. Spice level 4.
Sesame Chicken Combo
Lunch portion of Sesame Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and savory sauce.
String Beans Combo
Lunch portion of stir-fried string beans, rice and vegetable of the day. String beans stir-fried with little bits of marinated pickled Chinese cabbage, minced garlic, and green onions. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta, GA 30005