FOOD

Appetizers

LATS (3)
$6.50
LATS (5)
$9.50
Pickle Fries
$10.50
Onions Rings
$10.50
CBGB Bites
$10.50

Plates

Tri Tip Plate
$22.00
St Louis Ribs Plate
$22.00
Chicken Breast Plate
$17.00
Chicken Quarter Plate
$17.00
Pulled Pork Plate
$18.00
1/2 Rack Plate
$28.00
Full Rack Plate
$49.00
2 Meat Combo
$22.00
3 Meat Combo
$24.00
Gus Bowl
$10.50

Meats a la Cart

Beef Ribs (1)
$18.00
Beef Ribs (2)
$34.00
Beef Ribs Full Rack
$65.00
Chicken Breast 1 LB
$14.00
Chicken Breast 1/2 LB
$7.00
Chicken Quarter (1)
$3.50
Pulled Pork 1 LB
$24.00
Pulled Pork 1/2 LB
$12.00
St Louis Ribs Full Rack
$36.00
St. Louis Ribs 1/2 Rack
$18.00
Tri Tip 1 LB
$36.00
Tri Tip 1/2 LB
$18.00
Special Meat

Salads

Lompoc Salad
$24.00
Lompoc Salad (Small)
$17.00
Ceasar Salad (Small)
$4.50
Ceasar Salad (Large)
$10.50
Green Salad (Side)
$3.50
Green Salad (Large)
$9.50

Sandos

Classic Tri Tip Sando
$17.50
Tri Tip Dip
$17.50
Pulled Pork Sando
$15.50
Chicken Breast Sando
$15.50
Special Sando
Special Sliders

Sides

Beans (Large)
$6.50
Beans (Small)
$3.50
Cole Slaw (Large)
$4.50
Cole Slaw (Small)
$2.50
Fries (Large)
$6.50
Fries (Small)
$3.50
Garlic Bread 1/2 Loaf
$4.50
Garlic Bread 1/4 Loaf
$2.50
Garlic Bread Full Loaf
$8.00
Mac n Cheese (Large)
$10.50
Mac n Cheese (Small)
$5.50
Veggies (Large)
$6.50
Veggies (Small)
$3.50

Kids

Kids Cheese Melt / Fries
$7.50
Kids Chicken Breast / Fries
$8.50
Kids Chicken Quarter / Fries
$7.50
Kids Pulled Chicken / Fries
$7.50
Kids Pulled Pork / Fries
$8.50
Kids Ribs / Mac n Cheese
$9.50
Kids Tri Tip / Fries
$9.50

Desserts

IT'S IT
$3.50
Root Beer Float
$5.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
$5.00

LIQUOR

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo
$15.00
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00
Casamigos Reposado
$15.00
Cazadores Reposado
$10.00
Don Julio 1942
$35.00
Don Julio 70th
$18.00
Don Julio Anejo
$15.00
Mezcal
$12.00
Well Tequila
$6.00

Vodka

Absolut Mandarin
$8.00
Ketel One Citroen
$8.00
Titos
$8.00
Absolut Raspberry
$8.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Tahoe Blue
$7.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$8.00

Rum

Bacardi
$7.00
Myers's
$8.00
Malibu
$7.00
Goselings
$8.00

Gin

Beefeater
$7.00
Bombay Saphire
$9.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Uncle Val's
$9.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy
$14.00
Basil Hayden's
$14.00
Blanton's
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Buillet
$12.00
Buillet Rye
$12.00
Crown Roayal
$10.00
Four Roses
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Knob Creek
$14.00
Maker's Mark
$12.00
Sazerac Rye
$12.00
Tullamore Dew
$8.00

Special Whiskey Drinks

Premium Manhattan
$19.00
Call Manhattan
$14.00
Well Manhattan
$9.00
Basil Hayden Manhtn
$19.00
Knob Creek Manhtn
$19.00

Misc Liquor

Rumpleminz
$7.00
Jeramiah Weed
$7.00
Fernet Branca
$7.00

WINE

By the Glass

House Cabernet
$6.00
House Chardonnay
$6.00
House Malbec
$7.00
House Pinot Noir
$6.00
House Sauv Blanc
$7.00
G - Rombauer Chard
$22.00
G - FC Chard
$14.00

Bottle Wine

B - House Cabernet
$22.00
B - House Chard
$22.00
B - House Pinot
$22.00
B - House Sauv Blanc
$22.00
B - Rombauer Chard
$86.00
B - Scotto Malbec
$26.00
B - Sparkling 187ml
$14.00

BEER

Bottles/Cans

50/50 Haze
$12.00
Bud
$6.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Coors Light
$6.00
Corona
$7.00
Flying Embers
$9.00
Guiness
$10.00
Hamms
$3.00
High Life
$3.50
Long Drink
$7.00
Mickey's
$6.00
Modelo
$7.00

Draft Beer

Cali Squeeze
$9.00
Icky IPA
$9.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

Sodas

Coke
$2.75
Diet Coke
$2.75
Sprite
$2.75
Arnold Palmer
$2.75
Club Soda
$2.75
Ginger Ale
$2.75
Ginger Beer
$3.50
Ice Tea
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Roy Rogers
$2.75
Shirley Temple
$2.75
Sparkling Water
$4.00
Tonic Water
$2.75