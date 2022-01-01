Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Gus's Carryout Brighton

307 Reviews

$$

8694 W Grand River Ave

Brighton, MI 48116

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Bag Breadsticks
16" Cheese
1/2 Bag Breadsticks

Breadsticks

1/2 Bag Breadsticks

$4.99

Full Bag Breadsticks

$6.99

Dips & Extras

4oz Cheese Dip

$2.25

4oz Pizza Dip

$1.75

4oz Ranch Dip

$1.75

4oz BBQ Sauce

$1.75

4oz Poppyseed Dip

$1.75

4oz Greek Dressing

$1.75

4oz Meat Sauce

$1.75

4oz Marinara Sauce

$1.75

Pint Ranch Dressing

$6.99

Quart Ranch Dressing

$9.99

Pint House Dressing

$6.99

Quart House Dressing

$9.99

Pint Poppy Seed Dressing

$6.99

Quart Poppy Seed Dressing

$9.99

Raspberry Vin

$1.50

Glass Greek

$6.95

Sides

Chips

$0.99

8oz. Mostaccioli

$3.99

8oz. Mac & Cheese

$3.99

8oz. Broasted Potatoes

$3.99

8oz. Coleslaw

$3.99

12oz. Mostaccioli

$4.99

12oz. Mac & Cheese

$4.99

12oz. Broasted Potatoes

$4.99

12oz. Coleslaw

$4.99

A la Carte

Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte

$22.99

a whole slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce

1/2 Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte

$15.99

a half slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce

Lasagna Ala Carte

$11.99

Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, italian sausage, cheese and tomato sauce

Mostaccioli Ala Carte

$9.99

Served with meat sauce or marinara

Stromboli

Our homemade pizza dough wrapped around the freshest ingredients, then folded and baked to perfection. Includes cheese and your choice of 3 toppings.

Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$8.99

Our famous mozzarella and muenster cheese blend and freshly diced ham wrapped in our bread dough. Served with a side of pizza sauce.

Pepperoni Stromboli

$8.99

Pizza Stromboli

$9.99

Salad

PT Greek Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.

SM Greek Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 2)

RG Greek Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)

MD Greek Salad

$29.99

Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 6-8)

LG Greek Salad

$32.99

Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 10-15)

PT Tossed Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper.

SM Tossed Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 2)

RG Tossed Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 3-4)

MD Tossed Salad

$24.99

Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. ( Feeds 6-8)

LG Tossed Salad

$28.99

Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 10-15)

PT Cobb Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese.

SM Cobb Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 2-3)

RG Cobb Salad

$14.99

Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 3-4)

MD Cobb Salad

$34.99

Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 6-8)

LG Cobb Salad

$38.99

Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese.(Feeds 10-15)

PT Apple Orchard

$6.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side.

SM Apple Orchard

$10.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 2-3)

RG Apple Orchard

$14.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 3-4)

MD Apple Orchard

$34.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 6-8)

LG Apple Orchard

$38.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 10-15)

PT Blackened Chicken

$6.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken.

SM Blackened Chicken

$10.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 2-3)

RG Blackened Chicken

$14.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 3-4)

MD Blackened Chicken

$34.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 6-8)

LG Blackened Chicken

$38.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 10-15)

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.79

2L

$2.99

Water

$1.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.00

Sandwich Specials

Turkey Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.

Ham Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.

Club Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato,Chips,Soda.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Blacken Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Ranch on side,Chips,Soda.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Italian Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing,Chips,Soda.

Greek Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing,Chips,Soda.

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,

Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Blacken Chicken, bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Ranch on side

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

BBQ Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion,Chips,Soda.

Italian Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.99

Brownie

$2.99

Cookie

$0.99

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Fresh Chicken

4pc. Fresh Chicken

$10.99

1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thigh, 1 Leg

8pc. Fresh Chicken

$17.99

(2 Breast, 2 Wing, 2 Leg, 2 Thigh)

12pc. Fresh Chicken

$24.99

( 3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh)

16pc. Fresh Chicken

$29.99

(4 Breast, 4 Wing, 4 Leg, 4 Thigh)

24pc. Fresh Chicken

$39.99

( 6 Breast, 6 Wing, 6 Leg, 6 Thigh)

4 P.C. Fresh Dinner Special

$17.99

Four piece's of our fresh broasted chicken.(Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh) Served with your choice of two sides and 6 bread sticks.

12 P.C Fresh Family Dinner

$35.99

Twelve piece's (3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh) of our fresh broasted chicken. Served with your choice of two sides and a dozen bread sticks.

Pizza

12" Cheese

$11.99

16" Cheese

$13.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

Specialty Pizza Menu

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Grilled Chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheeses, white onions, jalapeños, drizzled with our house ranch.

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Grilled Chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheeses, white onions, jalapeños, drizzled with our house ranch.

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.

16" Greek Pizza

$19.99

Our Famous Greek Dressing, Feta Cheese, mozzarella & muenster , red onion, diced tomatoes, mild yellow peppers &. sliced black. olives.

12" Greek Pizza

$16.99

Our Famous Greek Dressing, Feta Cheese, mozzarella & muenster , red onion, diced tomatoes, mild yellow peppers &. sliced black. olives.

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.

16" BLT Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella & Muenster cheeses, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, our House Ranch Dressing.

12" BLT Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella & Muenster cheeses, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, our House Ranch Dressing.

16" Gus's Special Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.

12" Gus's Special Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.

Dinner Specials 4\1

Ribs Special 4/1

$19.99

6 Rib Bones, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad , side mostaccioli, 6 breadsticks

Ribs and Chicken Special 4/1

$19.99

4 Rib Bones, 1/4 piece chicken, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 6 breadsticks

Chicken Special 1/2

$14.99

1/2 Chicken, 1 petite Greek or Tossed Salad , Side mostaccioli, 6 Breadsticks

Lasagna Special 4/1

$12.99

1/2 LB of lasagna, 1 petite Greek Salad, 6 breadsticks.

Mostaccioli Special 4/1

$11.99

1/2 LB baked mostaccioli served with marinara or meat sauce, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad and 6 breadsticks

Dinner Specials 4\2

Ribs Special 4/2

$34.99

Slab Of Ribs (12bones), 1. Small Greek or Tossed Salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadstick.

Chicken Special 4/2

$24.99

Whole Chicken (2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs), 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks

Ribs & Chicken Special 4/2

$27.99

1/2 Slab Of Ribs ( 6 Bones), 1/2 Chicken ( 1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thighs, 1 Leg) 1 Small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks.

Lasagna Special 4/2

$15.99

1 LB of Lasagna, 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, 12 breadsticks.

Mostaccioli Special 4/2

$14.99

1 LB Mostaccioli, 1 Small Greek or Tossed, and 12 Breadsticks.

COUPONS

Pizza/Salad Combo

$24.99

Large one topping pizza a dozen bread sticks and a small greek salad.

Gus's Colossal Family Style Dinner

$54.99

Full Slab Of Ribs (12 Bones), Whole Chicken( Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh), 1LB Mosctacciloi, 1 Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks.

Mostaccioli Family Special

$32.99

3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people

Lasagna Family Special

$34.99

3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people

3lb Tray Mostaccioli

$19.99

3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli

3lb Tray Lasagna

$20.00

3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna

10pc Wings Coupon

$17.99

These awesome wings are marinated and lightly seasoned, cooked to golden brown. Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.

25pc Wings Coupon

$43.99

These awesome wings are marinated and lightly seasoned, cooked to golden brown. Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.

Mac & Cheese Family Special

$28.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

For over 60 years, it has been our family's tradition to provide our guests the finest food and highest quality of service. All of our restaurants and carry outs use only the freshest ingredients and produce.

Location

8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton, MI 48116

Directions

Gallery
Gus's Carryout image
Gus's Carryout image
Gus's Carryout image

Search similar restaurants

