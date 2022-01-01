Gus's Carryout Brighton
307 Reviews
$$
8694 W Grand River Ave
Brighton, MI 48116
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Dips & Extras
4oz Cheese Dip
4oz Pizza Dip
4oz Ranch Dip
4oz BBQ Sauce
4oz Poppyseed Dip
4oz Greek Dressing
4oz Meat Sauce
4oz Marinara Sauce
Pint Ranch Dressing
Quart Ranch Dressing
Pint House Dressing
Quart House Dressing
Pint Poppy Seed Dressing
Quart Poppy Seed Dressing
Raspberry Vin
Glass Greek
Sides
A la Carte
Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte
a whole slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce
1/2 Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte
a half slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce
Lasagna Ala Carte
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, italian sausage, cheese and tomato sauce
Mostaccioli Ala Carte
Served with meat sauce or marinara
Stromboli
Salad
PT Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.
SM Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 2)
RG Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)
MD Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 6-8)
LG Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 10-15)
PT Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper.
SM Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 2)
RG Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 3-4)
MD Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. ( Feeds 6-8)
LG Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 10-15)
PT Cobb Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese.
SM Cobb Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 2-3)
RG Cobb Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 3-4)
MD Cobb Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 6-8)
LG Cobb Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese.(Feeds 10-15)
PT Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side.
SM Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 2-3)
RG Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 3-4)
MD Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 6-8)
LG Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 10-15)
PT Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken.
SM Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 2-3)
RG Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 3-4)
MD Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 6-8)
LG Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 10-15)
Sandwich Specials
Turkey Sandwich Combo
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.
Ham Sandwich Combo
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.
Club Sandwich Combo
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato,Chips,Soda.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich Combo
Blacken Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Ranch on side,Chips,Soda.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo
Italian Sandwich Combo
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing,Chips,Soda.
Greek Chicken Sandwich Combo
Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing,Chips,Soda.
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,
Ham Sandwich
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blacken Chicken, bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Ranch on side
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion,Chips,Soda.
Italian Sandwich
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing
Greek Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing.
Fresh Chicken
4pc. Fresh Chicken
1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thigh, 1 Leg
8pc. Fresh Chicken
(2 Breast, 2 Wing, 2 Leg, 2 Thigh)
12pc. Fresh Chicken
( 3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh)
16pc. Fresh Chicken
(4 Breast, 4 Wing, 4 Leg, 4 Thigh)
24pc. Fresh Chicken
( 6 Breast, 6 Wing, 6 Leg, 6 Thigh)
4 P.C. Fresh Dinner Special
Four piece's of our fresh broasted chicken.(Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh) Served with your choice of two sides and 6 bread sticks.
12 P.C Fresh Family Dinner
Twelve piece's (3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh) of our fresh broasted chicken. Served with your choice of two sides and a dozen bread sticks.
Specialty Pizza Menu
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheeses, white onions, jalapeños, drizzled with our house ranch.
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheeses, white onions, jalapeños, drizzled with our house ranch.
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.
16" Greek Pizza
Our Famous Greek Dressing, Feta Cheese, mozzarella & muenster , red onion, diced tomatoes, mild yellow peppers &. sliced black. olives.
12" Greek Pizza
Our Famous Greek Dressing, Feta Cheese, mozzarella & muenster , red onion, diced tomatoes, mild yellow peppers &. sliced black. olives.
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.
16" BLT Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheeses, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, our House Ranch Dressing.
12" BLT Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheeses, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, our House Ranch Dressing.
16" Gus's Special Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.
12" Gus's Special Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.
Dinner Specials 4\1
Ribs Special 4/1
6 Rib Bones, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad , side mostaccioli, 6 breadsticks
Ribs and Chicken Special 4/1
4 Rib Bones, 1/4 piece chicken, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 6 breadsticks
Chicken Special 1/2
1/2 Chicken, 1 petite Greek or Tossed Salad , Side mostaccioli, 6 Breadsticks
Lasagna Special 4/1
1/2 LB of lasagna, 1 petite Greek Salad, 6 breadsticks.
Mostaccioli Special 4/1
1/2 LB baked mostaccioli served with marinara or meat sauce, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad and 6 breadsticks
Dinner Specials 4\2
Ribs Special 4/2
Slab Of Ribs (12bones), 1. Small Greek or Tossed Salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadstick.
Chicken Special 4/2
Whole Chicken (2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs), 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks
Ribs & Chicken Special 4/2
1/2 Slab Of Ribs ( 6 Bones), 1/2 Chicken ( 1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thighs, 1 Leg) 1 Small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks.
Lasagna Special 4/2
1 LB of Lasagna, 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, 12 breadsticks.
Mostaccioli Special 4/2
1 LB Mostaccioli, 1 Small Greek or Tossed, and 12 Breadsticks.
COUPONS
Pizza/Salad Combo
Large one topping pizza a dozen bread sticks and a small greek salad.
Gus's Colossal Family Style Dinner
Full Slab Of Ribs (12 Bones), Whole Chicken( Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh), 1LB Mosctacciloi, 1 Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks.
Mostaccioli Family Special
3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people
Lasagna Family Special
3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people
3lb Tray Mostaccioli
3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli
3lb Tray Lasagna
3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna
10pc Wings Coupon
These awesome wings are marinated and lightly seasoned, cooked to golden brown. Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.
25pc Wings Coupon
These awesome wings are marinated and lightly seasoned, cooked to golden brown. Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.
Mac & Cheese Family Special
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
For over 60 years, it has been our family's tradition to provide our guests the finest food and highest quality of service. All of our restaurants and carry outs use only the freshest ingredients and produce.
8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton, MI 48116