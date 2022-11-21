Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Gus's Carryout - Hartland

No reviews yet

10590 Highland Rd

Highland, MI 48353

Popular Items

Full Bag Breadsticks
16" Cheese
1/2 Bag Breadsticks

Bread & Dips

Full Bag Breadsticks

$6.99

1/2 Bag Breadsticks

$4.99

4oz Cheese Dip

$2.25

4oz Ranch Dip

$1.75

4oz Pizza Dip

$1.75

4oz Poppyseed Dip

$1.75

4oz BBQ Dip

$1.75

4oz Meat Sauce

$1.75

Quart Greek Dressing

$9.99

Pint Greek Dressing

$6.99

Quart Ranch Dressing

$9.99

Pint Ranch Dressing

$6.99

Piece Of Bread

$0.89

A la Carte

Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte

$22.99

a whole slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce

1/2 Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte

$15.99

a half slab (6 Bones) of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce

Lasagna Ala Carte

$11.99

Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, italian sausage, cheese and tomato sauce

Mostaccioli Ala Carte

$9.99

Choice of meat sauce or marinara

Salad

PT Greek Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese

SM Greek Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. Feeds 2-3

RG Greek Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.. Feeds 4-5

MD Greek Salad

$29.99

Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. Feeds 7-10 people

LG Greek Salad

$32.99

Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. Feeds 10-12 people

PT Tossed Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. Feed 1

SM Tossed Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. Feeds 2-3

RG Tossed Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. Feeds 4-5

MD Tossed Salad

$24.99

Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. Feeds 6-8

LG Tossed Salad

$28.99

Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. Feeds 10-12

PT Cobb Salad

$6.99

Fresh lettuce, rows of turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, egg, and crumbled cheese. With your choice of dressing Feeds 1

SM Cobb Salad

$10.99

Fresh lettuce, rows of turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, egg, and crumbled cheese. With your choice of dressing Feeds 2-3

RG Cobb Salad

$14.99

Fresh lettuce, rows of turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, egg, and crumbled cheese. With your choice of dressing Feeds 4-5

MD Cobb Salad

$34.99

Fresh lettuce, rows of turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, egg, and crumbled cheese. With your choice of dressing Feeds 6-8

PT Apple Orchard

$6.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. Feeds 1

SM Apple Orchard

$10.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. Feeds 2-3

RG Apple Orchard

$14.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. Feeds 4-5

MD Apple Orchard

$34.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. Feed 6-8

LG Apple Orchard

$38.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. Feeds 10-12

PT Blackened Chicken

$6.99

Crisp lettuce topped with cheese, diced cucumber, diced tomato, green pepper, yellow pepper, red onion and our spicy blackened chicken. Feeds 1

SM Blackened Chicken

$10.99

Crisp lettuce topped with cheese, diced cucumber, diced tomato, green pepper, yellow pepper, red onion and our spicy blackened chicken. Feeds 2-3

RG Blackened Chicken

$14.99

Crisp lettuce topped with cheese, diced cucumber, diced tomato, green pepper, yellow pepper, red onion and our spicy blackened chicken. feeds 4-5

MD Blackened Chicken

$34.99

LG Blackened Chicken

$38.99

Stromboli

Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$8.99

Pepperoni Stromboli

$8.99

Pizza Stromboli

$9.99

Sides

Chips

$0.99

8oz. Mostaccioli

$3.99

8oz. Mac & Cheese

$2.99

8oz. Broasted Potatoes

$3.99

8oz. Coleslaw

$3.99

12oz. Mostaccioli

$4.99

12oz. Mac & Cheese

$4.99

12oz. Broasted Potatoes

$4.99

12oz. Coleslaw

$4.99

Sandwich Specials

Turkey Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.

Ham Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.

Club Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato,Chips,Soda.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Blacken Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Ranch on side,Chips,Soda.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

BBQ Chicken, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion,Chips,Soda.

Italian Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing,Chips,Soda.

Greek Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing,Chips,Soda.

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,

Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Blacken Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Ranch on side

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

BBQ Chicken, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Italian Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.99

Brownie

$2.99

Cookie

$0.99

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Drinks

2L

$2.99

Soft Drinks

$1.79

Bottle Water

$1.50

Fresh Chicken

4pc. Fresh Chicken

$10.99

1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thigh, 1 Leg

8pc. Fresh Chicken

$17.99

(2 Breast, 2 Wing, 2 Leg, 2 Thigh)

12pc. Fresh Chicken

$24.99

( 3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh)

16pc. Fresh Chicken

$29.99

(4 Breast, 4 Wing, 4 Leg, 4 Thigh)

24pc. Fresh Chicken

$39.99

( 6 Breast, 6 Wing, 6 Leg, 6 Thigh)

4 pc. Fresh Dinner Special

$17.99

Four piece's of our fresh broasted chicken.(Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh) Served with your choice of two sides and 6 bread sticks.

12 pc Fresh Dinner Special

$35.95

Twelve piece's (3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh) of our fresh broasted chicken. Served with your choice of two sides and a dozen bread sticks.

Pizza

12" Cheese

$11.99

16" Cheese

$13.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

Specialty Pizza Menu

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Grilled Chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheeses, white onions, jalapeños, drizzled with our house ranch.

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Grilled Chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheeses, white onions, jalapeños, drizzled with our house ranch.

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.

16" Greek Pizza

$19.99

Our Famous Greek Dressing, Feta Cheese, mozzarella & muenster , red onion, diced tomatoes, mild yellow peppers &. sliced black. olives.

12" Greek Pizza

$16.99

Our Famous Greek Dressing, Feta Cheese, mozzarella & muenster , red onion, diced tomatoes, mild yellow peppers &. sliced black. olives.

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.

16" BLT Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella & Muenster cheeses, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, our House Ranch Dressing.

12" BLT Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella & Muenster cheeses, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, our House Ranch Dressing.

16" Gus's Special Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.

12" Gus's Special Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.

Dinner Specials 4\1

Ribs Special 4/1

$19.99

A half a slab of ribs served with four of our fresh bread sticks, a side of mostaccioli and with your choice of petite Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a petite Cobb, apple, or blackened chicken salad is a 1.50 up-charge.

Ribs and Chicken Special 4/1

$19.99

Four bones of ribs, a quarter piece of chicken with your choice of lemon pepper or BBQ sauce. Served with four of our fresh bread sticks, a side of mostaccioli and with your choice of petite Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a petite Cobb, apple, or blackened chicken salad is a 1.50 upcharge.

Chicken Special 4/1

$14.99

A half piece of chicken, your choice of BBQ or Lemon pepper sauce. Served with side of pasta, petite Greek salad and 6 breadsticks.

Lasagna Special 4/1

$12.99

A half pound of our famous lasagna. Served with side of pasta, petite Greek salad and 6 breadsticks.

Mostaccioli Special 4/1

$11.99

A half a pound of baked mostaccioli choice marinara or meat sauce. Served with side of pasta, petite Greek salad and 6 breadsticks.

Dinner Specials 4\2

Ribs Dinner Special 4/2

$34.99

Full slab of ribs served with a dozen of our fresh bread sticks, a side of mostaccioli and with your choice of small Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a small Cobb, apple, or blackened chicken salad is a 3.00 upcharge.

Chicken Dinner Special 4/2

$24.99

Whole Chicken (2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs), 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks

Ribs & Chicken Dinner Special 4/2

$27.99

A combination or a half a chicken with your choice of BBQ or lemon pepper sauce and eight bones of ribs. Served with a dozen of our fresh bread sticks, a side of mostaccioli and with your choice of small Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a small Cobb, apple, or blackened is a 3.00 up charge.

Lasagna Dinner Special 4/2

$15.99

A pound of our fresh Lasagna. Served with a dozen of our fresh bread sticks and your choice of small Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a small Cobb, apple, or blackened is a 3.00 upcharge.

Mostaccioli Dinner Special 4/2

$14.99

Penne' noodles topped with our home made meat sauce,baked with cheese on top. served with a dozen of our fresh bread sticks,and with your choice of Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a small Cobb, apple, or blackened chicken salad is a 3.00 up charge.

COUPONS

Pizza/Salad Combo

$24.99

Gus's Colossal Family Style Dinner

$54.99

Full Slab Of Ribs (12 Bones), Whole Chicken( Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh), 1LB Mosctacciloi, 1 Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks.

Mostaccioli Family Special

$32.99

3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people

Lasagna Family Special

$34.99

3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people

3lb Tray Mostaccioli

$19.99

3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli

3lb Tray Lasagna

$20.00

3lbs of our famous Lasagna

10pc Wings Coupon

$19.99

These awesome wings are marinated and lightly seasoned, cooked to golden brown. Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.

25pc Wings Coupon

$43.99

These awesome wings are marinated and lightly seasoned, cooked to golden brown. Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
10590 Highland Rd, Highland, MI 48353

