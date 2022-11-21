Gus's Carryout - Hartland

Ribs and Chicken Special 4/1

$19.99

Four bones of ribs, a quarter piece of chicken with your choice of lemon pepper or BBQ sauce. Served with four of our fresh bread sticks, a side of mostaccioli and with your choice of petite Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a petite Cobb, apple, or blackened chicken salad is a 1.50 upcharge.