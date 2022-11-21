Gus's Carryout - Hartland
10590 Highland Rd
Highland, MI 48353
Popular Items
Bread & Dips
A la Carte
Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte
a whole slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce
1/2 Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte
a half slab (6 Bones) of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce
Lasagna Ala Carte
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, italian sausage, cheese and tomato sauce
Mostaccioli Ala Carte
Choice of meat sauce or marinara
Salad
PT Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese
SM Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. Feeds 2-3
RG Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.. Feeds 4-5
MD Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. Feeds 7-10 people
LG Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. Feeds 10-12 people
PT Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. Feed 1
SM Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. Feeds 2-3
RG Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. Feeds 4-5
MD Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. Feeds 6-8
LG Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. Feeds 10-12
PT Cobb Salad
Fresh lettuce, rows of turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, egg, and crumbled cheese. With your choice of dressing Feeds 1
SM Cobb Salad
Fresh lettuce, rows of turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, egg, and crumbled cheese. With your choice of dressing Feeds 2-3
RG Cobb Salad
Fresh lettuce, rows of turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, egg, and crumbled cheese. With your choice of dressing Feeds 4-5
MD Cobb Salad
Fresh lettuce, rows of turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, egg, and crumbled cheese. With your choice of dressing Feeds 6-8
PT Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. Feeds 1
SM Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. Feeds 2-3
RG Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. Feeds 4-5
MD Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. Feed 6-8
LG Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. Feeds 10-12
PT Blackened Chicken
Crisp lettuce topped with cheese, diced cucumber, diced tomato, green pepper, yellow pepper, red onion and our spicy blackened chicken. Feeds 1
SM Blackened Chicken
Crisp lettuce topped with cheese, diced cucumber, diced tomato, green pepper, yellow pepper, red onion and our spicy blackened chicken. Feeds 2-3
RG Blackened Chicken
Crisp lettuce topped with cheese, diced cucumber, diced tomato, green pepper, yellow pepper, red onion and our spicy blackened chicken. feeds 4-5
MD Blackened Chicken
LG Blackened Chicken
Sides
Sandwich Specials
Turkey Sandwich Combo
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.
Ham Sandwich Combo
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.
Club Sandwich Combo
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato,Chips,Soda.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich Combo
Blacken Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Ranch on side,Chips,Soda.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo
BBQ Chicken, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion,Chips,Soda.
Italian Sandwich Combo
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing,Chips,Soda.
Greek Chicken Sandwich Combo
Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing,Chips,Soda.
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,
Ham Sandwich
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blacken Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Ranch on side
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Chicken, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Italian Sandwich
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing
Greek Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing.
Fresh Chicken
4pc. Fresh Chicken
1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thigh, 1 Leg
8pc. Fresh Chicken
(2 Breast, 2 Wing, 2 Leg, 2 Thigh)
12pc. Fresh Chicken
( 3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh)
16pc. Fresh Chicken
(4 Breast, 4 Wing, 4 Leg, 4 Thigh)
24pc. Fresh Chicken
( 6 Breast, 6 Wing, 6 Leg, 6 Thigh)
4 pc. Fresh Dinner Special
Four piece's of our fresh broasted chicken.(Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh) Served with your choice of two sides and 6 bread sticks.
12 pc Fresh Dinner Special
Twelve piece's (3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh) of our fresh broasted chicken. Served with your choice of two sides and a dozen bread sticks.
Specialty Pizza Menu
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheeses, white onions, jalapeños, drizzled with our house ranch.
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheeses, white onions, jalapeños, drizzled with our house ranch.
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.
16" Greek Pizza
Our Famous Greek Dressing, Feta Cheese, mozzarella & muenster , red onion, diced tomatoes, mild yellow peppers &. sliced black. olives.
12" Greek Pizza
Our Famous Greek Dressing, Feta Cheese, mozzarella & muenster , red onion, diced tomatoes, mild yellow peppers &. sliced black. olives.
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.
16" BLT Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheeses, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, our House Ranch Dressing.
12" BLT Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheeses, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, our House Ranch Dressing.
16" Gus's Special Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.
12" Gus's Special Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.
Dinner Specials 4\1
Ribs Special 4/1
A half a slab of ribs served with four of our fresh bread sticks, a side of mostaccioli and with your choice of petite Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a petite Cobb, apple, or blackened chicken salad is a 1.50 up-charge.
Ribs and Chicken Special 4/1
Four bones of ribs, a quarter piece of chicken with your choice of lemon pepper or BBQ sauce. Served with four of our fresh bread sticks, a side of mostaccioli and with your choice of petite Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a petite Cobb, apple, or blackened chicken salad is a 1.50 upcharge.
Chicken Special 4/1
A half piece of chicken, your choice of BBQ or Lemon pepper sauce. Served with side of pasta, petite Greek salad and 6 breadsticks.
Lasagna Special 4/1
A half pound of our famous lasagna. Served with side of pasta, petite Greek salad and 6 breadsticks.
Mostaccioli Special 4/1
A half a pound of baked mostaccioli choice marinara or meat sauce. Served with side of pasta, petite Greek salad and 6 breadsticks.
Dinner Specials 4\2
Ribs Dinner Special 4/2
Full slab of ribs served with a dozen of our fresh bread sticks, a side of mostaccioli and with your choice of small Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a small Cobb, apple, or blackened chicken salad is a 3.00 upcharge.
Chicken Dinner Special 4/2
Whole Chicken (2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs), 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks
Ribs & Chicken Dinner Special 4/2
A combination or a half a chicken with your choice of BBQ or lemon pepper sauce and eight bones of ribs. Served with a dozen of our fresh bread sticks, a side of mostaccioli and with your choice of small Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a small Cobb, apple, or blackened is a 3.00 up charge.
Lasagna Dinner Special 4/2
A pound of our fresh Lasagna. Served with a dozen of our fresh bread sticks and your choice of small Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a small Cobb, apple, or blackened is a 3.00 upcharge.
Mostaccioli Dinner Special 4/2
Penne' noodles topped with our home made meat sauce,baked with cheese on top. served with a dozen of our fresh bread sticks,and with your choice of Greek or tossed salad. Upgrading to a small Cobb, apple, or blackened chicken salad is a 3.00 up charge.
COUPONS
Pizza/Salad Combo
Gus's Colossal Family Style Dinner
Full Slab Of Ribs (12 Bones), Whole Chicken( Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh), 1LB Mosctacciloi, 1 Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks.
Mostaccioli Family Special
3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people
Lasagna Family Special
3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people
3lb Tray Mostaccioli
3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli
3lb Tray Lasagna
3lbs of our famous Lasagna
10pc Wings Coupon
These awesome wings are marinated and lightly seasoned, cooked to golden brown. Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.
25pc Wings Coupon
These awesome wings are marinated and lightly seasoned, cooked to golden brown. Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
10590 Highland Rd, Highland, MI 48353