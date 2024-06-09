- Home
- /
- new hudson
- /
- Gus's Carryout New Hudson
Gus's Carryout New Hudson
30804 Lyon Center DrNew Hudson, MI 48165
new hudson, MI 48165
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Dips & Extras
- 4oz Cheese Dip$3.00
- 4oz Pizza Dip$2.00
- 4oz Ranch Dip$2.00
- 4oz Marinara Dip$2.00
- 4oz BBQ Sauce$2.00
- 4oz Poppyseed Dip$2.00
- 4oz Greek Dressing$2.00
- 4oz Meat Sauce$2.00
- Pint Ranch Dressing$7.00
- Quart Ranch Dressing$10.00
- Pint Greek Dressing$7.00
- Quart Greek Dressing$10.00
- Pint Poppy Seed Dressing$7.00
- Quart Poppy Seed Dressing$10.00
- Pint Meat Sauce$7.00
- Quart Meat Sauce$10.00
- Pint Pizza Sauce$7.00
- Quart Pizza Sauce$10.00
- Pint BBQ Sauce$7.00
- Quart BBQ Sauce$10.00
- Pint Marinara Sauce$7.00
- Quart Marinara Sauce$10.00
- 8 Oz Cold Alfredo Sauce$5.00
Sides
A la Carte
- Slab of Ribs Ala Carte
a whole slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce$28.00
- 1/2 Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte
a half slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce$17.00
- Lasagna Ala Carte
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, italian sausage, cheese and tomato sauce$13.00
- Mostaccioli Ala Carte
Served with meat sauce or marinara$11.00
- Mac N Cheese Ala Carte
1lb$10.00
- Alfredo Ala Carte
1lb$12.00
- 3lb Tray Mostaccioli
3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli$20.00
- 3lb Tray Mac & Cheese
3lb$20.00
- 3lb Tray Lasagna
3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna$25.00
- 3lb Tray Alfredo$25.00
Salad
- PT Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.$6.00
- SM Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 2)$8.00
- RG Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)$13.00
- MD Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 6-8)$30.00
- LG Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 10-15)$35.00
- PT Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper.$5.00
- SM Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 2)$7.00
- RG Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 3-4)$12.00
- MD Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. ( Feeds 6-8)$25.00
- LG Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 10-15)$30.00
- PT Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese.$8.00
- SM Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 2-3)$11.00
- RG Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 3-4)$18.00
- MD Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 6-8)$35.00
- LG Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese.(Feeds 10-15)$40.00
- PT Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side.$8.00
- SM Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 2-3)$11.00
- RG Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 3-4)$18.00
- MD Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 6-8)$35.00
- LG Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 10-15)$40.00
- PT Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken.$8.00
- SM Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 2-3)$11.00
- RG Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 3-4)$18.00
- MD Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 6-8)$35.00
- LG Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 10-15)$40.00
Drinks
Sandwiches
- Turkey Sandwich Combo
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.$13.00
- Ham Sandwich Combo
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.$13.00
- Club Sandwich Combo
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato,Chips,Soda.$13.00
- Italian Sandwich Combo
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing,Chips,Soda.$13.00
- Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,$11.00
- Ham Sandwich
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato$11.00
- Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$11.00
- Italian Sandwich
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing$11.00
FRESH CHICKEN
- 4pc. Fresh Chicken
1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thigh, 1 Leg$12.00
- 8pc. Fresh Chicken
(2 Breast, 2 Wing, 2 Leg, 2 Thigh)$18.00
- 12pc. Fresh Chicken
( 3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh)$26.00
- 16pc. Fresh Chicken
(4 Breast, 4 Wing, 4 Leg, 4 Thigh)$33.00
- 24pc. Fresh Chicken
( 6 Breast, 6 Wing, 6 Leg, 6 Thigh)$48.00
- 50pc. Fresh Chicken$80.00
- 10pc Chicken Wings
Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.$20.00
- 25pc Chicken Wings
Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.$44.00
- 60pc Chicken Wings
Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.$96.00
PIZZA
Specialty Pizza
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.$21.00
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.$18.00
- 16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.$21.00
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.$18.00
- 16" Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.$21.00
- 12" Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.$18.00
- 12" Gus's Special Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.$18.00
- 16" Gus's Special Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.$21.00
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple$21.00
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple$18.00
SPECIALS
Specials 4/1
- Alfredo Special 4/1
1/2 pound Alfredo with Greek Salad and 6 Breadsticks$15.00
- Chicken Special 4/1
1/2 Chicken, 1 petite Greek or Tossed Salad , Side mostaccioli, 6 Breadsticks$18.00
- Chicken Wings 4/1
6 Wings, Greek Salad, 6 Breadsticks$20.00
- Lasagna Special 4/1
1/2 LB of lasagna, 1 petite Greek Salad, 6 breadsticks.$15.00
- Mac N Cheese Special 4/1
1/2 Pound Mac N Cheese, Greek Salad, 6 Breadsticks$14.00
- Mostaccioli Special 4/1
1/2 LB baked mostaccioli served with marinara or meat sauce, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad and 6 breadsticks$14.00
- BBQ Ribs Special 4/1
6 Rib Bones, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad , side mostaccioli, 6 breadsticks$22.00
Specials 4/2
- Alfredo Special 4/2
1lb, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks$18.00
- Chicken Special 4/2
Whole Chicken (2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs), 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks$28.00
- Chicken Wings Special 4/2
12 Wings, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks$32.00
- Lasagna Special 4/2
1 LB of Lasagna, 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, 12 breadsticks.$20.00
- Mac N Cheese Special 4/2
1lb Mac N Cheese, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks$17.00
- Mostaccioli Special 4/2
1 LB Mostaccioli, 1 Small Greek or Tossed, and 12 Breadsticks.$17.00
- BBQ Ribs & Chicken Special 4/2
1/2 Slab Of Ribs ( 6 Bones), 1/2 Chicken ( 1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thighs, 1 Leg) 1 Small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks.$30.00
- BBQ Ribs Special 4/2
Slab Of Ribs (12bones), 1. Small Greek or Tossed Salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadstick.$36.00
Specials 4/4
- 12 PC Chicken Special 4/4
Twelve piece's (3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh) of our fresh chicken. Served with your choice of two 12oz sides and a 12 breadsticks.$44.00
- Alfredo Special 4/4
3 lbs of Alfredo With a regular Greek salad And 12 breadsticks$38.00
- Chicken Wings Special 4/4
20 Wings, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks$50.00
- Gus's Colossal Special 4/4
Full Slab Of Ribs (12 Bones), Whole Chicken( Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh), 1LB Mosctacciloi, 1 Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks.$60.00
- Lasagna Special 4/4
3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people$38.00
- Mac & Cheese Special 4/4
3lb Mac N Cheese, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks$35.00
- Mostaccioli Special 4/4
3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people$35.00
- Pizza/Salad Combo 4/4
Large one topping pizza a dozen bread sticks and a small greek salad.$30.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
30804 Lyon Center DrNew Hudson, MI 48165, new hudson, MI 48165