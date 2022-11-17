Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gus' Coney Island

review star

No reviews yet

55 N Main St

Mount Clemens, MI 48043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Chicken Salad
Big Beakfast
Baby Greek

Omelettes (Breakfast)

Cheese Omelette

$7.00

With Swiss, American, Feta & Cheddar

Mushroom & Cheese

$8.50

With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar

Bacon & Cheese

$8.50

With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar

Western

$8.50

With onion, green pepper, and ham

Fresh Vegetarian

$8.50

With broccoli, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach and cheese

Broccoli & Cheese

$8.50

With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar

Greek Omelette

$8.50

With Gyro meat, feta, green peppers, and onions

Southern Omelette

$8.50

With sausage and cheese, topped with sausage gravy. Served with a biscuit.

Mexican Omelette

$8.50

With onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese, topped with chili.

Sausage & Cheese

$8.50

With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar

Egg Specialties (Breakfast)

One Egg, Any Style

$4.50

One Egg (NO MEAT)

$4.50

Special #1 (Two Eggs)

$7.00

Special #1 (NO MEAT)

$5.50

Steak & Eggs, Any Style

$14.00

10 oz. New York Strip with two eggs

Big Beakfast

$8.00

Two eggs any style, with two strips of bacon, one slice of ham, two sausage links, hash browns, toast and jelly.

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Two housemade biscuits and sausage gravy.

Half Order Biscuits and Gravy

$5.00

Single Egg

$1.50

Southern Tot Scrambler

$10.49

Griddle (Breakfast)

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.00

Served with butter and syrup.

French Toast

$6.00

Three Slices Sprinkled with Powder Sugar - served with Syrup.

Waffle

$6.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.00

1/2 Order Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.50

Served with butter and syrup.

1/2 French Toast

$5.50

Three Slices Sprinkled with Powder Sugar - served with Syrup.

Banana Pancakes

$7.00

Strawberry Pancakes

$7.00

Blueberry Waffle

$7.00

Topped with Whipped Cream

Strawberry Waffle

$7.00

Topped with Whipped Cream

1/2 Order Blueberry Pancakes

$6.50

1/2 Order Banana Pancakes

$6.50

1/2 Order Strawberry Pancakes

$6.50

Banana Pudding French Toast

$9.49

Cinnamon Apple Pancakes

$7.00

Cereals & Sides (Breakfast)

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$4.25

With milk and brown sugar

Assorted Dry Cereals

$3.50

Ham

$3.50

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage Links

$3.50

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Toast and Jelly

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.75

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.75

Grits

$4.25

Pita

$1.99

Donut

$2.00

Coney Island

Coney Island

$2.85

Served with chili, mustard, and onions in a steamed bun

Two on One

$5.70

Hot Dog

$2.15

Served with chili, mustard, and onions in a steamed bun

Coney Special

$4.50

Spiced ground beef covering a coney hot dog topped with chili, mustard, and onions. Served in a steamed bun.

Loose Hamburger

$4.25

Spiced ground beef packed in a steamed bun topped with chili, mustard, and onions.

Coney Taco

$5.75

Spiced ground beef topped with chili, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes, packed in a steamed bun.

71 Cent Special Coney

$0.71Out of stock

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.00

1/3 lb. ground beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Cheese Burger

$6.50

1/3 lb. ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Double Hamburger

$8.50

2 1/3 lb. ground beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Double Cheese Burger

$9.50

2 1/3 lb. ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Patty Melt

$7.75

1/3lb. beef patty on grilled rye with melted swiss cheese and grilled onions.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.75

1/3 lb. ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.75

2 1/3 lb. ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Gus Melt

$9.49

Sandwiches

Gyros Sandwich

$7.75

Served on pita bread with diced tomato and onion. Topped with Greek cucumber sauce.

Chicken Gyros

$7.75

Served on pita with diced tomato, onion, and Greek cucmber sauce.

Chicken Pita

$7.75

Grilled chicken strips on pita bread with Swiss and American cheese, diced tomato, and shredded lettuce.

Breaded Chicken Pita

$7.75

Breaded and fried chicken strips on pita bread with Swiss and American cheese, diced tomato, and shredded lettuce.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.75

Boneless, marinated, grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Chicken Club

$7.75

Boneless, marinated, grilled chicken breast served with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Turkey Club

$8.25

Boneless, marinated, grilled chicken breast served with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Chicken Caesar Pita

$7.75

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing wrapped in a grilled pita

Chicken & Cheese Hoagie

$8.50

Grilled chicken with sauteed onions and green peppers topped with melted cheese on a grilled hoagie bun.

Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$8.75

Thinly sliced steak with sauteed onions and green peppers topped with melted cheese on a grilled hoagie bun.

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$8.50

Hot ham, cheese, lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie bun.

Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Icelandic Cod fillet on a toasted bun served with tomato and tartar

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Tuna Melt

$7.75

Tuna salad on grilled rye with melted swiss cheese and grilled onions.

Vegetarian Pita

$6.50

Shredded lettuce, diced tomato, feta cheese, and our own Greek dressing on a grilled pita.

Club Sandwich

$8.25

Triple-decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and mayonnaise.

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

$6.75

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.25

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$6.25

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich (Copy)

$6.45

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.75

Egg Salad Sandwhich

$5.75

Deli Sandwiches

Corned Beef

$8.50

Thinly-sliced and served on rye.

Corned Beef with Cheese, Cole Slaw, & Russian Dressing

$9.50

Thinly-sliced and served on rye.

Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

Sliced breast of turkey with swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Reuben

$9.50

Thinly-sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye.

TurkeyReuben

$9.50

Thinly-sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye.

Main Street Melt

Main Street Melt

$12.99

Hot corned beef topped with grilled onions, melted Swiss & American cheeses, and two strips of savory bacon layered into a soft onion roll!

Cowboy Reuben

$12.99

Crisp Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Crisp tossed garden greens topped with grilled chicken strips, tomato, swiss, and american cheese, and hard boiled egg. Served with pita bread.

Breaded Chicken Salad

$9.00

Crisp tossed garden greens topped with grilled chicken strips, tomato, swiss, and american cheese, and hard boiled egg. Served with pita bread.

Chef Salad

$9.00

Crisp tossed garden greens topped with tomato, julienne strips of ham, turkey, swiss, and American cheese, and a hard-boiled egg. Served with pita bread.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$9.00

Crisp, tossed garden greens, tomato slices, Greek olives, beets, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and onions. Served with pita bread.

Chicken Fajita sald

$9.00

Fajita-style chicken breast with onions, green peppers, tomato, cheddar cheese, and our housemade fajita dressing. Served with pita bread.

Tossed salad

$3.75

Baby Greek

$6.95

Taco Salad

$9.00

Spiced ground beed and bean chili, wrapped in a soft tortilla and topped with shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and black olives.

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Crisp tossed garden greens topped with breaded chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes & chopped hard-boiled egg. Served with pita bread.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic caesar dressing

Greek Chicken Salad

$12.00

Favorites

Fish & Chips

$12.95

Icelandic cod fillets batter-dipped and served with french fries, tossed salad, or soup, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge.

Shrimp & Chips

$11.75

Icelandic cod fillets batter-dipped and served with french fries, tossed salad, or soup, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge.

Chicken Breast Dinner

$10.75

Marinated boneless chicken breast grilled and served with french fries or rice, and tossed salad or soup.

Chicken Strips

$10.75

Batter-dipped and served with french fries or rice and tossed salad or soup.

Chicken Wings

$11.25

Served with french fries, tossed salad, or soup.

Chicken Chop-Chop

$10.75

Chopped chicken breast grilled with mushrooms, onion, and green pepper, over rice, topped with red sauce. Served with soup or salad.

"Lite" Plate

$9.50

Choice of 1/3 lb. hamburger patty, marinated chicken breast, or tuna salad. Served with cottage cheese, boiled egg, tomato slices and pita bread.

Steak Dinner

$14.95

10 oz. New York strip with french fries and tossed salad or soup.

Southwestern

Quesadillas

$8.50

Chicken or beef quesadillas in a crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa.

Nachos Supreme

$8.50

A bed of crisp tortilla chips topped with chili, spiced ground beef, shredded cheddar, chopped hot peppers and sliced black olives. Served with sopur cream and salsa.

Burrito Supreme

$8.50

Spiced ground beed and bean chili, wrapped in a soft tortilla and topped with shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and black olives.

Pita Fajitas

$8.50

A combination of grilled chicken or thinly-sliced steak, green peppers, onion, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in grilled pita. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Greek Specialties

Gyros Dinner

$11.00

Served on a pita with rice or french fries, onions, tomato, cucumber sauce, dinner Greek salad or soup.

Chicken Gyros Dinner

$11.00

Served on a pita with rice or french fries, onions, tomato, cucumber sauce, dinner Greek salad or soup.

Shish Kebab

$11.00

Served with rice or french fries, dinner Greek salad or soup and grilled pita.

Chicken Kebab

$11.00

Served with rice or french fries, dinner Greek salad or soup and grilled pita.

Spinach & Cheese Pie

$11.00

Home-made, served with rice, dinner Greek sald or soup and pita bread.

Soups & Chili

Chicken Lemon Rice

$4.00

Chili

$4.50

Chili (No Beans)

$4.75

Soup Of the Day

$4.00

Quart of Soup

$10.25

Quart of Chill

$13.50

Quart of Chilli W/Beans

$12.50

Block of Chilli

$24.99

Kids Menu

Kiddie Hot Dog & Fries

$6.00

Kiddie Hamburger & Fries

$6.00

Kiddie Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kiddie Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.00

Kids One Egg

$5.75

Kids Pancakes

$5.75

Kids French Toast

$5.75

Dressings & Sauces

Extra Sauce

Fries & Sides

French Fries

$3.25

Large Fries

$4.25

Small Chili Fries

$4.50

Large Chili Fries

$5.75

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Large Cheese Fries

$5.75

Small Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$6.75

Onion Rings

$4.25

Large Onion Ring

$5.75

Hash Browns

$4.25

Rice with Red Sauce

$3.25

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Chicken Strips

$6.75

Cheese Nachos

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.75

Cottage Cheese

$3.75

Pita

$1.99

Tater Tots

$4.25

Sweet & Spicy BBQ Wings

$11.00

Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Strips

$11.00

COFFEE & TEA

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.00

Hot Chocalte

$2.75

WATER

Bottled Water

$2.25

Water

SODA

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Mug Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Raseberry Ice Tea

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Cherry Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Mug Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Raseberry Ice Tea

$2.25

JUICES

Orange Juice (12oz.)

$2.75

Apple Juice (12oz.)

$2.75

Cranberry Juice (12oz.)

$2.75

Tomato Juice (12oz.)

$2.75

Orange Juice (21oz.)

$3.75

Apple Juice (21oz.)

$3.75

Cranberry Juice (21oz.)

$3.75

Tomato Juice (21oz.)

$3.75

MILKSHAKES

Vanilla

$4.50

Chocolate

$4.50

Strawberry

$4.50

Milk

Small Milk

$2.75

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Large Milk

$3.75

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.75

DESSERTS

Cheescake

$4.00

Assorted Fruit Pies

$3.50

Rice Pudding

$3.75

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$3.75

Sundaes

$4.75

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.50

Hot Fudge Cream Puff

$5.75

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Cake

$5.95

Greek Custard Pie

$3.75

Homemade Slice Of Cake

$4.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Best Chili Fries On The Planet!

Location

55 N Main St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043

Directions

Gallery
Gus' Coney Island image
Gus' Coney Island image

Similar restaurants in your area

New Age Noodles - 143 North Main St
orange star4.5 • 122
143 N Main St Mt Clemens, MI 48043
View restaurantnext
OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN
orange starNo Reviews
152 N River Rd Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View restaurantnext
Johnny Z's Pizza - Cass - Mount Clemens
orange starNo Reviews
428 Cass Ave. Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo - Clinton Twp - 26 S Groesbeck Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
26 S Groesbeck Hwy Clinton Township, MI 48036
View restaurantnext
Smoothie Heaven - 21404 cass
orange starNo Reviews
21404 cass Clinton Township, MI 48036
View restaurantnext
Foundation Cafe' - Martha T. Berry MCF
orange starNo Reviews
43533 Elizabeth Rd Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston