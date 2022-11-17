- Home
- /
- Mount Clemens
- /
- Downtown Mount Clemens
- /
- Gus' Coney Island
Gus' Coney Island
No reviews yet
55 N Main St
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Omelettes (Breakfast)
Cheese Omelette
With Swiss, American, Feta & Cheddar
Mushroom & Cheese
With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar
Bacon & Cheese
With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar
Ham & Cheese
With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar
Western
With onion, green pepper, and ham
Fresh Vegetarian
With broccoli, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach and cheese
Broccoli & Cheese
With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar
Greek Omelette
With Gyro meat, feta, green peppers, and onions
Southern Omelette
With sausage and cheese, topped with sausage gravy. Served with a biscuit.
Mexican Omelette
With onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese, topped with chili.
Sausage & Cheese
With Swiss, American, Feta or Cheddar
Egg Specialties (Breakfast)
One Egg, Any Style
One Egg (NO MEAT)
Special #1 (Two Eggs)
Special #1 (NO MEAT)
Steak & Eggs, Any Style
10 oz. New York Strip with two eggs
Big Beakfast
Two eggs any style, with two strips of bacon, one slice of ham, two sausage links, hash browns, toast and jelly.
Biscuits and Gravy
Two housemade biscuits and sausage gravy.
Half Order Biscuits and Gravy
Single Egg
Southern Tot Scrambler
Griddle (Breakfast)
Buttermilk Pancakes
Served with butter and syrup.
French Toast
Three Slices Sprinkled with Powder Sugar - served with Syrup.
Waffle
Blueberry Pancakes
1/2 Order Buttermilk Pancakes
Served with butter and syrup.
1/2 French Toast
Three Slices Sprinkled with Powder Sugar - served with Syrup.
Banana Pancakes
Strawberry Pancakes
Blueberry Waffle
Topped with Whipped Cream
Strawberry Waffle
Topped with Whipped Cream
1/2 Order Blueberry Pancakes
1/2 Order Banana Pancakes
1/2 Order Strawberry Pancakes
Banana Pudding French Toast
Cinnamon Apple Pancakes
Cereals & Sides (Breakfast)
Coney Island
Coney Island
Served with chili, mustard, and onions in a steamed bun
Two on One
Hot Dog
Served with chili, mustard, and onions in a steamed bun
Coney Special
Spiced ground beef covering a coney hot dog topped with chili, mustard, and onions. Served in a steamed bun.
Loose Hamburger
Spiced ground beef packed in a steamed bun topped with chili, mustard, and onions.
Coney Taco
Spiced ground beef topped with chili, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes, packed in a steamed bun.
71 Cent Special Coney
Burgers
Hamburger
1/3 lb. ground beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Cheese Burger
1/3 lb. ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Double Hamburger
2 1/3 lb. ground beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Double Cheese Burger
2 1/3 lb. ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Patty Melt
1/3lb. beef patty on grilled rye with melted swiss cheese and grilled onions.
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/3 lb. ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Double Bacon Cheese Burger
2 1/3 lb. ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Gus Melt
Sandwiches
Gyros Sandwich
Served on pita bread with diced tomato and onion. Topped with Greek cucumber sauce.
Chicken Gyros
Served on pita with diced tomato, onion, and Greek cucmber sauce.
Chicken Pita
Grilled chicken strips on pita bread with Swiss and American cheese, diced tomato, and shredded lettuce.
Breaded Chicken Pita
Breaded and fried chicken strips on pita bread with Swiss and American cheese, diced tomato, and shredded lettuce.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Boneless, marinated, grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.
Chicken Club
Boneless, marinated, grilled chicken breast served with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.
Turkey Club
Boneless, marinated, grilled chicken breast served with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.
Chicken Caesar Pita
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing wrapped in a grilled pita
Chicken & Cheese Hoagie
Grilled chicken with sauteed onions and green peppers topped with melted cheese on a grilled hoagie bun.
Steak & Cheese Hoagie
Thinly sliced steak with sauteed onions and green peppers topped with melted cheese on a grilled hoagie bun.
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Hot ham, cheese, lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie bun.
Fish Sandwich
Icelandic Cod fillet on a toasted bun served with tomato and tartar
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad on grilled rye with melted swiss cheese and grilled onions.
Vegetarian Pita
Shredded lettuce, diced tomato, feta cheese, and our own Greek dressing on a grilled pita.
Club Sandwich
Triple-decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and mayonnaise.
Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Bacon & Cheese
Meat & Cheese Sandwich
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich (Copy)
Breakfast Quesadilla
Egg Salad Sandwhich
Deli Sandwiches
Corned Beef
Thinly-sliced and served on rye.
Corned Beef with Cheese, Cole Slaw, & Russian Dressing
Thinly-sliced and served on rye.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced breast of turkey with swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Reuben
Thinly-sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye.
TurkeyReuben
Thinly-sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye.
Main Street Melt
Hot corned beef topped with grilled onions, melted Swiss & American cheeses, and two strips of savory bacon layered into a soft onion roll!
Cowboy Reuben
Crisp Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp tossed garden greens topped with grilled chicken strips, tomato, swiss, and american cheese, and hard boiled egg. Served with pita bread.
Breaded Chicken Salad
Crisp tossed garden greens topped with grilled chicken strips, tomato, swiss, and american cheese, and hard boiled egg. Served with pita bread.
Chef Salad
Crisp tossed garden greens topped with tomato, julienne strips of ham, turkey, swiss, and American cheese, and a hard-boiled egg. Served with pita bread.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Crisp, tossed garden greens, tomato slices, Greek olives, beets, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and onions. Served with pita bread.
Chicken Fajita sald
Fajita-style chicken breast with onions, green peppers, tomato, cheddar cheese, and our housemade fajita dressing. Served with pita bread.
Tossed salad
Baby Greek
Taco Salad
Spiced ground beed and bean chili, wrapped in a soft tortilla and topped with shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and black olives.
Cobb Salad
Crisp tossed garden greens topped with breaded chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes & chopped hard-boiled egg. Served with pita bread.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic caesar dressing
Greek Chicken Salad
Favorites
Fish & Chips
Icelandic cod fillets batter-dipped and served with french fries, tossed salad, or soup, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge.
Shrimp & Chips
Icelandic cod fillets batter-dipped and served with french fries, tossed salad, or soup, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge.
Chicken Breast Dinner
Marinated boneless chicken breast grilled and served with french fries or rice, and tossed salad or soup.
Chicken Strips
Batter-dipped and served with french fries or rice and tossed salad or soup.
Chicken Wings
Served with french fries, tossed salad, or soup.
Chicken Chop-Chop
Chopped chicken breast grilled with mushrooms, onion, and green pepper, over rice, topped with red sauce. Served with soup or salad.
"Lite" Plate
Choice of 1/3 lb. hamburger patty, marinated chicken breast, or tuna salad. Served with cottage cheese, boiled egg, tomato slices and pita bread.
Steak Dinner
10 oz. New York strip with french fries and tossed salad or soup.
Southwestern
Quesadillas
Chicken or beef quesadillas in a crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa.
Nachos Supreme
A bed of crisp tortilla chips topped with chili, spiced ground beef, shredded cheddar, chopped hot peppers and sliced black olives. Served with sopur cream and salsa.
Burrito Supreme
Spiced ground beed and bean chili, wrapped in a soft tortilla and topped with shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and black olives.
Pita Fajitas
A combination of grilled chicken or thinly-sliced steak, green peppers, onion, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in grilled pita. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Greek Specialties
Gyros Dinner
Served on a pita with rice or french fries, onions, tomato, cucumber sauce, dinner Greek salad or soup.
Chicken Gyros Dinner
Served on a pita with rice or french fries, onions, tomato, cucumber sauce, dinner Greek salad or soup.
Shish Kebab
Served with rice or french fries, dinner Greek salad or soup and grilled pita.
Chicken Kebab
Served with rice or french fries, dinner Greek salad or soup and grilled pita.
Spinach & Cheese Pie
Home-made, served with rice, dinner Greek sald or soup and pita bread.
Soups & Chili
Kids Menu
Dressings & Sauces
Fries & Sides
French Fries
Large Fries
Small Chili Fries
Large Chili Fries
Cheese Fries
Large Cheese Fries
Small Chili Cheese Fries
Large Chili Cheese Fries
Onion Rings
Large Onion Ring
Hash Browns
Rice with Red Sauce
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Chicken Wings
Chicken Strips
Cheese Nachos
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Pita
Tater Tots
Sweet & Spicy BBQ Wings
Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Strips
SODA
JUICES
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Best Chili Fries On The Planet!
55 N Main St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043