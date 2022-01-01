Gus's Diner One Eight Five imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Gus's Diner One Eight Five 797 E. 185th Street

35 Reviews

$

797 E. 185th Street

Cleveland, OH 44119

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$5.49

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Western Omelet

$7.99

ham, onions and peppers

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Corned Beef & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Meatlover's Omelet

$9.99

ham, bacon, sausage, corned beef & gyro

Vegetable Omelet

$7.49

onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms

Crazy Omelet

$8.79

onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, ham, bacon, sausage, American & Swiss cheese

Greek Omelet

$7.99

gyro, onions, tomatoes and Feta cheese

Turkey Omelet

$6.99

Gyro Omelet

$7.99

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$7.79

Everything Omelet

$9.99

4 eggs, onions, tomatoes, peppers,mushrooms, ham, bacon, sausage, gyro, corned beef, Swiss & American cheese

Mediterranean Omelet

$7.99

onions, tomatoes, spinach & Feta cheese

Giant Omelet

$11.99

5 eggs, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, ham, bacon, sausage, corned beef, gyro, American & Swiss cheese

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$7.49

BYO Omelet

$4.99

Griddle

3 Pancakes

$6.49

3 French Toast

$6.49

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.99

2 pancakes

Short Stack French Toast

$4.99

2 french toast

Belgian Waffle

$6.89

3 Coconut French Toast

$7.69

3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.69

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$7.69

2 French Toast w/eggs

$6.99

2 Pancakes w/eggs

$6.99

traditional breakfast

Breakfast Special

$5.89

One Egg

$3.99

Two Eggs

$4.99

Two Eggs w/bacon

$6.39

Two Eggs w/sausage

$6.39

Two Eggs w/ham

$6.39

Gyro meat & eggs

$9.99

Corned Beef Hash & eggs

$8.99

Italian Sausage & eggs

$7.39

Pork Chops & eggs

$9.99

Chopped Sirloin & eggs

$9.99

Turkey Sausage Patties & eggs

$7.19

Ribeye Steak & eggs

$10.99

Ham Steak & eggs

$8.99

Country Fried Steak & eggs

$9.99

Polish Sausage & eggs

$7.59

Corned Beef & Eggs

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwich

English Muffin Sandwich

$5.89

Croissant Sandwich

$5.89

2 Egg Sandwich on Toast

$5.89

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Classic Breakfasts

Crazy Eight

$8.49

2 eggs with 2 pancakes or 2 french toast, 2 bacon & 2 sausage

Crazy Ten

$9.49

2 eggs with 2 pancakes or 2 french toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage & Homefries

Eggs Benedict

$8.59

Eggs Florentine

$8.49

Hungry Man's Combo

$16.99

4 eggs, ribeye, gyro,

Steak Skillet

$12.99

2 eggs, steak, mushrooms, onions, cheddar over homefries

Greek Skillet

$10.99

2 eggs, gyro, tomatoes, onions, olives, Feta over Home Fries

Garden Skillet

$7.99

2 eggs, spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheddar over home fries

Italian Skillet

$8.99

2 eggs, Italian sausage, tomatoes, peppers, onions, Provolone over Home Fries

Belly Buster

$7.79

2 eggs, home fries, biscuit all smothered with sausage gravy

Small Biscuit & Gravy

$5.79

1 biscuit smothered in sausage gravy

Large Biscuit & Gravy

$6.79

2 biscuits smothered in sausage gravy

Breakfast Skillet

$8.79

2 eggs, biscuit with choice of bacon, sausage or ham over home fries and smothered in sausage gravy

appetizers

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.79

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

French Fries

$3.49

Fried Onion Rings

$5.49

Fried Mushrooms

$5.29

soups

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Cup of Soup

$3.49

Quart of Soup

$9.00

to go only

salads

Garden Salad

$6.29

assorted greens, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers and onions

Greek Salad

$6.99

assorted greens, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, onions and topped with Feta cheese

Chef Salad

$7.99

assorted greens, topped with ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions

Gyro Salad

$9.99

assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese topped with gyro meat

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, topped with grilled chicken

Side Salad

$4.49

Soup and Salad Combo

$6.99

a cup of soup and a side salad

sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.49

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Club

$7.99

turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo

Hot Corned Beef on Rye

$8.99

Reuben Sandwich

$9.49

Turkey Reuben

$8.99

Tuna Melt

$7.59

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$6.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

sliced steak with grilled onions, mushrooms and Provolone cheese

Chicken Philly

$8.99

sliced chicken with grilled onions, mushrooms and Provolone cheese

Patty Melt

$8.49

hamburger patty with grilled onions, American and Swiss cheese

burgers

Gus's Burger

$8.99

grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and American Cheese

Mushroom Burger

$8.79

grilled onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese

Louie's Burger

$8.99

ham, tomato, lettuce and American cheese

185th Burger

$9.99

1/2lb burger, mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss and American cheese

Hamburger

$6.49

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Double Cheeseburger

$9.19

gyros

Traditional Greek Gyro

$9.99

Jumbo Gyro

$11.99

Philly Gyro

$9.99

grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms

Chicken Gyro

$9.99

dinners

Gyro Dinner

$12.99

gyro topped with onions and tomatoes, served with Pita bread and tzatziki sauce

Ribeye Steak

$12.99

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Pork Chops

$10.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Chopped Sirloin

$9.99

Liver & Onions

$9.99

3 pc. Fried Chicken

$10.99

Meatloaf

$10.99

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Ham Steak

$9.99

Fish & Chips

$9.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's one egg

$4.99

Kid's cheese omelet

$4.99

Kid's Two french toast

$4.99

with bacon or sausage

Kid's Two pancakes

$4.99

with bacon or sausage

Crazy 4

$5.25

one egg, one pancake or one french toast, one bacon and one sausage

Kid's Hamburger & Fries

$5.99

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Kid's Battered Fish & Fries

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.99

Side Orders

One Egg

$1.49

S.O. Home Fries

$2.99

S.O. Grits

$2.99

S.O. Sausage

$3.99

S.O. Bacon

$3.99

S.O. Ham

$3.99

S.O. Sausage Patties

$4.29

S.O. Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.59

S.O. Gyro Meat

$5.69

S.O. Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Cheese

$0.75

Toast

$1.49

English Muffin

$1.99

Croissant

$2.49

Bagel

$2.49

Biscuit

$2.49

Pita Bread

$1.99

Gyro Sauce (Tzatziki)

$1.25

Brown Gravy

$1.25

Sausage Gravy

$2.49

Onions

$0.75

S.O. Sliced tomatoes

$1.09

Bowl of Oatmeal

$5.49

Applesauce

$1.99

One Pancake

$2.99

One French Toast

$2.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Cream Cheese

$1.09

S.O. Polish Sausage

$4.99

S.O. Ribeye

$6.99

S.O. Italian Sausage

$4.99

Dessert

Apple Pie

$2.99

Baklava

$3.75

Rice Pudding

$3.50

Muffin

$2.25

Specials

Smothered Chopped Steak

$10.99

Chicken Parmesean Over Spaghetti

$8.99

Grilled Porkchops

$10.99

Meatloaf

$10.99

Fish Dinner

$9.99

Ham Steak

$9.99

Chicken Paprikash

$10.99

Beef Goulash

$10.99

Beef Stroganoff

$10.99

Baked Chicken

$10.99

Stuffed Cabbagge

$11.99

Stuffed Peppers

$11.99

Roast Beef

$9.99

Roast Pork

$9.99

Roast Turkey

$9.99

Baked Fish

$9.99

Turkey Club Croissant

$7.99

Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Ham Club Wrap

$7.99

Tuna Croissant

$7.99

Tuna Salad Wrap

$7.99

Reuben Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Chicken Melt

$7.99

Open Face Roast Beef

$8.99

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Gyro Salad

$9.99

185th Burger

$9.99

Gus Burger

$8.99

Mushroom Burger

$8.79

Louie Burger

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Bacon Cheddar Chicken Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$6.99

Salisbury Steak

$10.99

Chicken Schnitzel

$11.99

Schnitzel

$11.99

Monte Cristo

$7.99

Beef Stew

$10.99

Beef Brisket

$10.99

Breaded Porkchops

$10.99

Pastrami Reuben

$8.99

Swiss Steak

$11.99

Pierogies (5)

$6.99

Shish Kebab over Rice

$11.99

Chicken CordonBleu on a Bun

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

CranApple Walnut Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

10oz Porkchops

$10.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Pastrami & Swiss Wrap

$8.99

Turkey Club Ciabatta

$7.99

Blueberry Chicken Salad

$9.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.99

DaveWeekend

3 eggs scrambled

$6.39

4 sausage

coffee

$2.29

DaveSpecial

3 eggs scrambled

$5.89

4 sausage

coffee

$2.29

Condiments

BBQ

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

Mustard

Ketchup

Thousand Island

$0.50

Steak Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Syrup

$0.50

Grape Jelly

Strawberry Jelly

Honey

$0.50

Lemons

$0.50

Bowl of Lemons

$1.50

Cedric

S.O. Hamburger Patty

$3.99

S.O. Grilled Chicken

$4.99

St. Patrick's Day

Corned Beef & Eggs

$9.99

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$8.99

Corned Beef & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$7.49

Potato Pancakes

$6.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Reuben Sandwich

$9.49

Potato Pancake Reuben

$9.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner

$12.99

Beverage (Copy)

Coffee

$2.29

Decaf Coffee

$2.29

To go small coffee

$1.55

To go medium coffee

$1.75

To go large coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Large milk

$3.25

Small milk

$2.75

Large chocolate milk

$3.25

Small chocolate milk

$2.75

Large juice

$3.25

Small juice

$2.75

Soft Drinks

$2.29

To go Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come as a stranger, leave as a friend!

797 E. 185th Street, Cleveland, OH 44119

Gus's Diner One Eight Five image

