- Gus's Diner One Eight Five - 797 E. 185th Street
Gus's Diner One Eight Five 797 E. 185th Street
35 Reviews
$
797 E. 185th Street
Cleveland, OH 44119
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
Western Omelet
ham, onions and peppers
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Corned Beef & Cheese Omelet
Sausage & Cheese Omelet
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Meatlover's Omelet
ham, bacon, sausage, corned beef & gyro
Vegetable Omelet
onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms
Crazy Omelet
onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, ham, bacon, sausage, American & Swiss cheese
Greek Omelet
gyro, onions, tomatoes and Feta cheese
Turkey Omelet
Gyro Omelet
Spinach & Feta Omelet
Everything Omelet
4 eggs, onions, tomatoes, peppers,mushrooms, ham, bacon, sausage, gyro, corned beef, Swiss & American cheese
Mediterranean Omelet
onions, tomatoes, spinach & Feta cheese
Giant Omelet
5 eggs, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, ham, bacon, sausage, corned beef, gyro, American & Swiss cheese
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
BYO Omelet
Griddle
traditional breakfast
Breakfast Special
One Egg
Two Eggs
Two Eggs w/bacon
Two Eggs w/sausage
Two Eggs w/ham
Gyro meat & eggs
Corned Beef Hash & eggs
Italian Sausage & eggs
Pork Chops & eggs
Chopped Sirloin & eggs
Turkey Sausage Patties & eggs
Ribeye Steak & eggs
Ham Steak & eggs
Country Fried Steak & eggs
Polish Sausage & eggs
Corned Beef & Eggs
Breakfast Sandwich
Classic Breakfasts
Crazy Eight
2 eggs with 2 pancakes or 2 french toast, 2 bacon & 2 sausage
Crazy Ten
2 eggs with 2 pancakes or 2 french toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage & Homefries
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Florentine
Hungry Man's Combo
4 eggs, ribeye, gyro,
Steak Skillet
2 eggs, steak, mushrooms, onions, cheddar over homefries
Greek Skillet
2 eggs, gyro, tomatoes, onions, olives, Feta over Home Fries
Garden Skillet
2 eggs, spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheddar over home fries
Italian Skillet
2 eggs, Italian sausage, tomatoes, peppers, onions, Provolone over Home Fries
Belly Buster
2 eggs, home fries, biscuit all smothered with sausage gravy
Small Biscuit & Gravy
1 biscuit smothered in sausage gravy
Large Biscuit & Gravy
2 biscuits smothered in sausage gravy
Breakfast Skillet
2 eggs, biscuit with choice of bacon, sausage or ham over home fries and smothered in sausage gravy
appetizers
salads
Garden Salad
assorted greens, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers and onions
Greek Salad
assorted greens, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, onions and topped with Feta cheese
Chef Salad
assorted greens, topped with ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions
Gyro Salad
assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese topped with gyro meat
Grilled Chicken Salad
assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, topped with grilled chicken
Side Salad
Soup and Salad Combo
a cup of soup and a side salad
sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
BLT Sandwich
Turkey Club
turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo
Hot Corned Beef on Rye
Reuben Sandwich
Turkey Reuben
Tuna Melt
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak
sliced steak with grilled onions, mushrooms and Provolone cheese
Chicken Philly
sliced chicken with grilled onions, mushrooms and Provolone cheese
Patty Melt
hamburger patty with grilled onions, American and Swiss cheese
burgers
Gus's Burger
grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and American Cheese
Mushroom Burger
grilled onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese
Louie's Burger
ham, tomato, lettuce and American cheese
185th Burger
1/2lb burger, mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss and American cheese
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
gyros
dinners
Gyro Dinner
gyro topped with onions and tomatoes, served with Pita bread and tzatziki sauce
Ribeye Steak
Shrimp Basket
Pork Chops
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast
Chopped Sirloin
Liver & Onions
3 pc. Fried Chicken
Meatloaf
Country Fried Steak
Ham Steak
Fish & Chips
Kid's Menu
Kid's one egg
Kid's cheese omelet
Kid's Two french toast
with bacon or sausage
Kid's Two pancakes
with bacon or sausage
Crazy 4
one egg, one pancake or one french toast, one bacon and one sausage
Kid's Hamburger & Fries
Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kid's Battered Fish & Fries
Chicken Nuggets & Fries
Side Orders
One Egg
S.O. Home Fries
S.O. Grits
S.O. Sausage
S.O. Bacon
S.O. Ham
S.O. Sausage Patties
S.O. Turkey Sausage Patties
S.O. Gyro Meat
S.O. Corned Beef Hash
Cheese
Toast
English Muffin
Croissant
Bagel
Biscuit
Pita Bread
Gyro Sauce (Tzatziki)
Brown Gravy
Sausage Gravy
Onions
S.O. Sliced tomatoes
Bowl of Oatmeal
Applesauce
One Pancake
One French Toast
Hollandaise Sauce
Cream Cheese
S.O. Polish Sausage
S.O. Ribeye
S.O. Italian Sausage
Specials
Smothered Chopped Steak
Chicken Parmesean Over Spaghetti
Grilled Porkchops
Meatloaf
Fish Dinner
Ham Steak
Chicken Paprikash
Beef Goulash
Beef Stroganoff
Baked Chicken
Stuffed Cabbagge
Stuffed Peppers
Roast Beef
Roast Pork
Roast Turkey
Baked Fish
Turkey Club Croissant
Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Wrap
Ham Club Wrap
Tuna Croissant
Tuna Salad Wrap
Reuben Wrap
Buffalo Bleu Cheese Chicken Melt
Open Face Roast Beef
Country Fried Steak
Gyro Salad
185th Burger
Gus Burger
Mushroom Burger
Louie Burger
Chicken Philly
Philly Cheesesteak
Bacon Cheddar Chicken Salad
Greek Salad
Salisbury Steak
Chicken Schnitzel
Schnitzel
Monte Cristo
Beef Stew
Beef Brisket
Breaded Porkchops
Pastrami Reuben
Swiss Steak
Pierogies (5)
Shish Kebab over Rice
Chicken CordonBleu on a Bun
Chicken Caesar Salad
CranApple Walnut Chicken Salad
Chicken Caesar Wrap
10oz Porkchops
Southwest Chicken Salad
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pastrami & Swiss Wrap
Turkey Club Ciabatta
Blueberry Chicken Salad
Spaghetti & Meatballs
DaveWeekend
DaveSpecial
Condiments
St. Patrick's Day
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come as a stranger, leave as a friend!
797 E. 185th Street, Cleveland, OH 44119