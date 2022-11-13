Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Gus's Diner Verona

1,206 Reviews

$$

110 Keenan Court

Verona, WI 53593

Breakfast Specials

Country Fried Chicken & Eggs

$14.29

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$19.49

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.69

Egg Muffin Sandwich

$9.99

Meat & Eggs

$11.49

Eggs (No Meat)

$8.69

Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$17.69

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.99

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$13.49

Full Biscuit and Gravy

$9.29

Half Biscuit and Gravy

$5.99

Prime Rib and Eggs

$18.99

Catfish and Eggs

$14.49

Pork Chops and Eggs

$10.99

From The Griddle

One Pc French Toast

$4.49

Two Pc French Toast

$7.99

Three Pc French Toast

$8.99

Diner Special

$11.49

Homestyle French Toast

$11.49

HmSt Fr Tst (No Eggs/Meat)

$8.99

Stuffed French Toast

$9.69

One Crepe

$4.49

Two Crepes

$7.99

Three Crepes

$8.99

One Pancake

$4.49

Two Pancakes

$7.99

Three Pancakes

$8.99

Early Bird

$11.49

Elvis Pancake Sandwich

$9.99

Waffle

$7.69

Waffle Combo

$11.99

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Scramblers

Veggie Scrambler

$12.99

Bleu Cheese Scrambler

$12.99

Steak Scrambler

$15.99

Vera Cruz Scrambler

$13.99

Salmon Scrambler

$15.49

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$13.49

Country Style Benedict

$13.49

Spinach Tomato Benedict

$12.99

Salmon Benedict

$15.49

Crispy Chicken Benedict

$12.99

Half Classic Benedict

$10.49

Half Country Benedict

$10.49

Half Spinach Tom Benedict

$10.49

Half Chicken Benedict

$10.49

Omelets

Garden Omelet

$11.99

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$12.49

Diner Omelet

$13.29

Greek Omelet

$13.29

Southwest Omelet

$13.29

Meat Lover's Omelet

$14.29

Vegetarian Omelet

$13.29

Make OWN Omelet

$9.69

Skillets

Bacon and Spinach Skillet

$13.99

Chicken Fajita Skillet

$13.29

Country Skillet

$13.49

Greek Skillet

$13.29

Half Bacon & Spinach Skillet

$10.49

Half Chicken Fajita Skillet

$10.49

Half Greek Skillet

$10.49

Half Mt Lover's Skillet

$10.49

Half Salmon Skillet

$10.49

Half Southwest Skillet

$10.49

Make Your OWN Skillet

$9.99

Meat Lover's Skillet

$14.29

Salmon Skillet

$15.49

Southwest Skillet

$13.99

Salads

Chicken Spinach Salad

$13.99

Half Chicken Spinach Salad

$10.49

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Half Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.49

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Half Cobb Salad

$10.49

Taco Salad

$12.99

Salmon BLT Salad

$13.99

1/2 Salmon BLT Salad

$10.49

One Trip Salad Bar & Soup

$8.49

AUCE Salad Bar & Soup

$10.99

ADD Trip Salad Bar

$2.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Reuben

$13.99

Philly Steak

$14.49

Turkey Club

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Gyro

$13.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.29

Hot Beef Sandwich

$13.29

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$13.29

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

French Dip

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Basic Sandwiches

Two Mini Cheeseburgers

$10.99

TLT Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.69

Grilled Cheese

$8.69

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

1/4lb Ch Burger

$6.49

Burgers

Bacon & Pepper Jack Burger

$14.49

Cheese Curd Burger

$14.99

Bleu Cheeseburger

$14.49

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Vegetarian Burger

$10.99

The Big BBQ Burger

$14.29

Hamburger

$10.99

Cheddar BLT Burger

$14.49

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.29

Guacapeño Burger

$14.29

Wraps

California Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Club Wrap

$13.99

Senior Menu

Sr Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Sr Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Sr Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Sr. Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Sr Chopped Steak & Eggs

$13.49

Sr Egg & Pancake

$9.99

Sr French Toast

$7.99

Sr Butterflied Shrimp

$10.99

Sr Roast Turkey

$12.99

Sr Chicken Strips

$10.99

Sr Spaghetti

$10.49

Sr Chopped Steak

$13.49

Sr 2pc Cod

$12.99

Sr Lake Perch

$14.99

Sr Walleye

$14.99

Sr. Meatloaf

$10.99

Daily Specials

3 Piece Fried Cod

$14.99

3 Piece Baked Cod

$12.49

2 Piece Fried Cod

Lake Perch

$18.49

Walleye

$18.49

Butterflied Shrimp

$14.99

Blue Gill

$13.99

Tuna Casserole

$9.49

Chicken Pot Pie

$9.29

Prime Rib & Shrimp

$19.99

12oz Prime Rib

$17.99

8oz Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak & Shrimp

$17.69

Ribeye & Shrimp

$19.99

Half Baked Chicken

$9.99

American Goulash

$8.99

Beef Stir Fry

$13.49

Chicken Stir Fry

$12.49

Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$14.99

Beef Tips Over Noodles

$9.99

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$10.49

Chicken Spinach Alfredo

$12.99

Full BBQ BEEF Ribs

$16.99

Half BBQ BEEF Ribs

$11.49

1 Pc Pork Chop

$10.99

2 Pc Pork Chop

$12.99

Baked Pork Chop

$8.49

Steak Alfredo

$13.49

Shrimp Stirfy

$13.49

Ham Steak Dinner

$16.99

Baked Swiss Steak

$9.69

Lamb Shank

$11.99

AUCE Shrimp

$15.99

AUCE Fried Cod

$15.99

AUCE Combo

$15.99

Combo RO

Cod RO

Shrimp RO

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Roast Turkey Dinner

$14.99

Chopped Steak Dinner

$15.99

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$15.69

Smothered Chopped Steak

$15.49

Smothered Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.69

Half Fried Chicken

$14.99

Quarter Fried Chicken

$9.99

Full BBQ Pork Ribs

$23.99

Half BBQ Pork Ribs

$15.49

Catfish

$15.99

Salmon Steak

$15.99

Pot Roast Over Noodles

$13.99

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$19.99

Baked Lasagna

$14.69

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Parmasean

$14.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.29

Chicken Tender Meal

$13.99

Dinner for Two

$34.99

Kids Menu

Junior Grand Slam

$5.99

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Mini Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Appetizers

Chicken Wings (10)

$11.49

Chicken Wings (5)

$6.49

Onion Rings (12)

$10.99

Onion Rings (6)

$6.69

Full Order Cheese Curds

$11.99

Half Order Cheese Curds

$8.49

Chicken Tenders

$10.29

Chicken Quesadilla (Single)

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla (Double)

$14.29

Sides

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$2.99

3 Eggs

$3.99

American Fries

$4.29

Bacon (2)

$2.99

Bacon (4)

$4.99

Baked Potato

$4.29

Biscuit

$2.99

Bowl of Chili

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Broccoli Vegetable

$3.79

CB Hash

$5.99

Coleslaw

$3.79

Corn Vegetable

$3.79

Cottage Cheese

$3.79

French Fries

$4.29

Fruit

$2.99

Full Oatmeal

$5.49

Half Oatmeal

$3.79

Hashbrowns

$4.29

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Mashed Potato

$4.29

Sausage Gravy

$1.00

Sausage Links (2)

$2.99

Sausage Links (4)

$4.99

Sausage Patty

$4.99

Smoked Ham

$4.99

Sub Cakes

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Toast

$3.49

Tossed Salad

$3.79

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Gyro Meat

$4.99

Large Soup TOGO

$7.00

EAT STREET SANDWICHES

All In Sandwich

$9.00

B.G.T Sandwich

$8.50

The Bodega Sandwich

$7.50

The Drive Thru Sandwich

$8.00

Veggie Sandwich

$8.00

Huevo Ranchero Sandwich

$8.50

Milk Shake

Adult Shake

$6.29

Kids Shake

$4.49

Sundaes

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.99

Pies

Pie Slice

$4.99

Pie Pan Return

-$4.00

Whole Pie

$28.00

Cakes

Cake Slice

$5.99

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$1.29

2 Scoop

$1.99

3 Scoop

$2.99

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.49

Drinks

Coffee

$2.69

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.69

Adult Juice

$3.49

Soda

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Milk

$2.39+

Chocolate Milk

$2.39+

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Coffee TO GO

$1.50

SHIRT

1 SHIRT

$15.99

$10 CATERING MEAL

$10 Catering Meal

$10.00

$12 CATERING MEAL

$12 Catering Meal (Include 10% Fee)

$13.20
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whatever you may be hungry for, we have it. If you're thirsty for a cup of coffee to warm you up or a milkshake to cool you off after a walk around the neighborhood, stop by and enjoy the friendly staff at the counter.

Website

Location

110 Keenan Court, Verona, WI 53593

Directions

