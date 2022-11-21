- Home
- /
- Cleveland
- /
- Old Brooklyn
- /
- Gus's Old Brooklyn-Family Restaurant
Gus's Old Brooklyn-Family Restaurant
151 Reviews
$
4377 STATE RD
Cleveland, OH 44109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Traditional Breakfast
Two Eggs, Any Style Breakfast
Three Eggs, Any Style Breakfast
Homemade Corned Beef Hash And Eggs
Niko's own recipe and the only homemade hash in Old Brooklyn.
Pork Chops And Eggs
Rib-Eye Steak & Eggs
Polish Sausage & Eggs
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Golden Crispy country fried steak served with your choice of sausage gravy or brown gravy.
Ham Steak & Eggs
Gyro Meat & Eggs
Chopped Sirloin Steak & Eggs
Griddle
Buttermilk Hotcakes
Three buttermilk pancakes cooked golden brown.
Hotcakes & Eggs
Two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs any style.
Chocolate Chip Hotcakes
Served with the famous Hershey's Chocolate Chips.
Blueberry Hotcakes
Oh yes! Blueberry hotcakes stacked high. These berries are fresh and full of antioxidants. Yum Yum.
Short Hotcakes
French Toast
Six fluffy triangle-shaped slices, dusted with powdered sugar.
French Toast & Eggs
Four triangle-shaped slices served with two eggs any style.
Short French Toast
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Ham Omelet
Add Cheese for $1.00
Vegetable Omelet
With onions, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms.
Crazy Omelet
With onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, ham, bacon, sausage, American and Swiss cheese.
Mediterranean Omelet
Fresh Spinach, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese. This omelet will make you think your sailing in the Greek Isles...Ok, maybe not, but its delicious.
Mushroom Omelet
Meat Lover's Omelet
Who hates their Veggies? Diced Ham, Sausage, Bacon, and Gyro Meat in this incredible all meat omelet.
Western Omelet
With ham, onions, and green peppers.
Greek Omelet
With Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, and Feta cheese.
Corned Beef Omelet
Freshly cooked corned beef in a fluffy omelet served our fresh-cut home fries.
Turkey Omelet
Smoked turkey breast, and Choice of cheese.
Sausage Omelet
Gyro Omelet
With Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, and Feta cheese.
Chorizo Omelet
Gus's Breakfast Classics
Small Biscuits & Gravy
Large Biscuits & Gravy
Belly Buster
Two eggs any style, home fries, and a biscuit, all under a layer of our homemade sausage gravy.
Super Belly Buster
Just what the doctor ordered. Two eggs, fresh-cut home fries, biscuit, and two sausage patties, all smothered with our homemade sausage gravy. This will get your morning started right!
Crazy Eight
Two pancakes or two French toast with two eggs any style, two bacon, and two sausage.
Crazy Ten
Two French toast or hotcakes, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage, fresh-cut home fries and toast.
Breakfast Burrito
3 eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage and cheddar jack cheese, wrapped with a soft tortilla and topped with our Chipotle Baja sauce, salsa, and sour cream on the side and served with hash browns.
Chorizo Burrito
Spicy chorizo sausage, wrapped in a flour tortilla with tomato and onion and topped with our chipotle sauce.
Eggs Benedict
The Classic Benedict! Served with Homefries.
Eggs Benedict Florentine
Tomato, Spinach, Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce and served with Homefries.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sides
Side Bacon (4)
Side Sausage (4)
Side Ham
Side Gyro Meat
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Sausage Patty (2)
Turkey Sausage Patty (2)
Side Polish Sausage
Side Cheese
Side Sliced Tomato
Side Hash Browns
Homfries With Onion
Side Homefries with Onion and Green Peppers
Side Homfries with Cheese
Side Brown Gravy
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Side Chipotle Sauce
Side Gyro Sauce
Side One Egg
Side Two Eggs
Side Toast
Side English Muffin
Side Biscuit
Side Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Side Croissant
Extra Syrup
Soup & Salads
Soup Cup
Soup Bowl
Side Salad
Greek Salad
Assorted greens, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, onions, and topped with Feta cheese.
Chef Salad
Assorted greens topped with ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Assorted greens with tomatoes, cucumber, and onions, topped with Grilled Chicken.
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on bread of your choice.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Breaded flounder served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce. Served with French Fries.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Greek Chicken Sandwich
Our marinated chicken breast, served on a brioche bun, with Tzaziki sauce (gyro Sauce), feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast
Niko's marinade makes sure that this bird comes out juicy and tender.
Ham Croissant
Smoked ham, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese, served on a fluffy croissant.
Tuna Croissant
Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese served on a fluffy croissant
Turkey Croissant
Smoked Turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese served on a fluffy croissant.
Hot Corned Beef on Rye
Sliced corned beef served on grilled rye bread, with Swiss or American cheese. Served with French fries
Turkey Reuben
Shaved turkey, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on grilled rye bread.
Reuben Sandwich
Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on grilled rye bread.
Rib-Eye Steak Sandwich
Grilled Rib-eye cooked your way, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, lettuce and tomato.
Triple Decker Ham Club
Smoked Ham piled high, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bread of your choice.
Triple Decker Turkey Club
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad, melted Swiss and American cheese, served on grilled rye bread.
Patty Melt
⅓ lb beef patty with fresh grilled onions, Swiss and American cheese served on grilled rye bread.
Philly Steak
Thinly sliced steak topped with grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms with melted Swiss cheese.
Spicy Country Fried Steak Sandwhich
Gyros
Greek Gyro
The Best in Town! Tender seasoned, thinly sliced meat, served on grilled pita bread and topped with fresh onions, tomato and Homemade Tzatziki Sauce.
Jumbo Gyro
Same as the traditional Gyro, but for the hearty appetite.
Grilled Chicken Gyro
Grilled Chicken Breast with all the Gyro trimmings.
Philly Gyro
Tender slices of Gyro, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, smothered with Swiss cheese.
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Gus Burger
⅓ lb beef patty with fresh grilled onions, sizzling bacon, melted American cheese and served with lettuce and tomato.
Mushroom Burger
⅓ lb beef patty topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, smothered with Swiss cheese and served with lettuce, and tomato.
State Road Burger
⅓ lb beef patty with grilled onions and peppers, smothered with Swiss cheese and served with lettuce and tomato.
Old Brooklyn Burger
Wow! What a Burger! A juicy patty topped with bacon, Swiss, American Cheese, one egg, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Entrées
Chopped Sirloin Steak
8 oz ground sirloin topped with grilled onions.
Fish Platter
Battered dipped and golden brown, served with crispy French fries.
Ham Steak
8 oz cut of Smoked Ham grilled to perfection.
Liver & Onions
Tender baby calf liver grilled and topped with grilled onions.
Rib-Eye Steak
Grilled to perfection.
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken tenders served with crispy fries.
Pork Chops
Two 4 oz center cut pork chops grilled to perfection.
Gyro Dinner
A tasty seasoned blend of beef and lamb slices topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, slices of grilled pita bread and topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce.
Kid's Menu
Sides
Official Gus's T-shirt
Small
This t-shirt is made in the USA and is considered a premium shirt. It is made of tri-blend materials that doesn't fade or shrink.
Medium
This t-shirt is made in the USA and is considered a premium shirt. It is made of tri-blend materials that doesn't fade or shrink.
Large
This t-shirt is made in the USA and is considered a premium shirt. It is made of tri-blend materials that doesn't fade or shrink.
XL
This t-shirt is made in the USA and is considered a premium shirt. It is made of tri-blend materials that doesn't fade or shrink.
Double XL
This t-shirt is made in the USA and is considered a premium shirt. It is made of tri-blend materials that doesn't fade or shrink.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4377 STATE RD, Cleveland, OH 44109