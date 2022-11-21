Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gus's Old Brooklyn-Family Restaurant

151 Reviews

$

4377 STATE RD

Cleveland, OH 44109

Order Again

Popular Items

Crazy Ten
Two Eggs, Any Style Breakfast
Croissant Egg Sandwich

Limited Time Special

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

$7.00Out of stock

Chef Carlos brings you a perfect fall treat. This sweet and decadent morning dessert will make your day better. Topped with a light icing and whip cream.

Traditional Breakfast

Two Eggs, Any Style Breakfast

Two Eggs, Any Style Breakfast

$6.00

Three Eggs, Any Style Breakfast

$7.00
Homemade Corned Beef Hash And Eggs

Homemade Corned Beef Hash And Eggs

$9.00

Niko's own recipe and the only homemade hash in Old Brooklyn.

Pork Chops And Eggs

$11.00
Rib-Eye Steak & Eggs

Rib-Eye Steak & Eggs

$13.00

Polish Sausage & Eggs

$8.00

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$10.00

Golden Crispy country fried steak served with your choice of sausage gravy or brown gravy.

Ham Steak & Eggs

$9.00

Gyro Meat & Eggs

$9.00

Chopped Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$10.00

Griddle

Buttermilk Hotcakes

Buttermilk Hotcakes

$8.00

Three buttermilk pancakes cooked golden brown.

Hotcakes & Eggs

$9.00

Two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs any style.

Chocolate Chip Hotcakes

$9.00

Served with the famous Hershey's Chocolate Chips.

Blueberry Hotcakes

$9.00

Oh yes! Blueberry hotcakes stacked high. These berries are fresh and full of antioxidants. Yum Yum.

Short Hotcakes

$7.00

French Toast

$8.00

Six fluffy triangle-shaped slices, dusted with powdered sugar.

French Toast & Eggs

$9.00

Four triangle-shaped slices served with two eggs any style.

Short French Toast

$7.00

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Ham Omelet

$8.00

Add Cheese for $1.00

Vegetable Omelet

$8.00

With onions, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms.

Crazy Omelet

$9.00

With onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, ham, bacon, sausage, American and Swiss cheese.

Mediterranean Omelet

$9.00

Fresh Spinach, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese. This omelet will make you think your sailing in the Greek Isles...Ok, maybe not, but its delicious.

Mushroom Omelet

$8.00

Meat Lover's Omelet

$9.00

Who hates their Veggies? Diced Ham, Sausage, Bacon, and Gyro Meat in this incredible all meat omelet.

Western Omelet

$8.00

With ham, onions, and green peppers.

Greek Omelet

$9.00

With Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, and Feta cheese.

Corned Beef Omelet

$9.00

Freshly cooked corned beef in a fluffy omelet served our fresh-cut home fries.

Turkey Omelet

$8.00

Smoked turkey breast, and Choice of cheese.

Sausage Omelet

$8.00

Gyro Omelet

$8.00

With Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, and Feta cheese.

Chorizo Omelet

$8.00

Gus's Breakfast Classics

Small Biscuits & Gravy

Small Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Large Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Belly Buster

$9.00

Two eggs any style, home fries, and a biscuit, all under a layer of our homemade sausage gravy.

Super Belly Buster

$11.00

Just what the doctor ordered. Two eggs, fresh-cut home fries, biscuit, and two sausage patties, all smothered with our homemade sausage gravy. This will get your morning started right!

Crazy Eight

Crazy Eight

$9.00

Two pancakes or two French toast with two eggs any style, two bacon, and two sausage.

Crazy Ten

Crazy Ten

$10.00

Two French toast or hotcakes, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage, fresh-cut home fries and toast.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

3 eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage and cheddar jack cheese, wrapped with a soft tortilla and topped with our Chipotle Baja sauce, salsa, and sour cream on the side and served with hash browns.

Chorizo Burrito

$9.00

Spicy chorizo sausage, wrapped in a flour tortilla with tomato and onion and topped with our chipotle sauce.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$10.00

The Classic Benedict! Served with Homefries.

Eggs Benedict Florentine

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$10.00

Tomato, Spinach, Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce and served with Homefries.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Egg Sandwich on Toast

$3.00

English Muffin Sandwich

$3.00

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Sides

Side Bacon (4)

$3.50

Side Sausage (4)

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Gyro Meat

$5.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Side Sausage Patty (2)

$3.50

Turkey Sausage Patty (2)

$4.00

Side Polish Sausage

$4.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Side Hash Browns

$3.00

Homfries With Onion

$3.50

Side Homefries with Onion and Green Peppers

$4.00

Side Homfries with Cheese

$4.00

Side Brown Gravy

$1.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.50

Side Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Side Gyro Sauce

$1.00

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side English Muffin

$2.00

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Side Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side Croissant

$3.00

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Jr. Breakfast

$5.00

Kid's Jr. Cheese Omelet

$4.00

Kid's Jr. Griddle

$5.00

Appetizers

Battered Mushrooms

Battered Mushrooms

$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Soup & Salads

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Greek Salad

$8.00

Assorted greens, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, onions, and topped with Feta cheese.

Chef Salad

$9.00

Assorted greens topped with ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Assorted greens with tomatoes, cucumber, and onions, topped with Grilled Chicken.

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on bread of your choice.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00
Fish Fillet Sandwich

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$9.00

Breaded flounder served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce. Served with French Fries.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00
Greek Chicken Sandwich

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Our marinated chicken breast, served on a brioche bun, with Tzaziki sauce (gyro Sauce), feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Niko's marinade makes sure that this bird comes out juicy and tender.

Ham Croissant

$8.00

Smoked ham, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese, served on a fluffy croissant.

Tuna Croissant

$8.00

Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese served on a fluffy croissant

Turkey Croissant

$8.00

Smoked Turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese served on a fluffy croissant.

Hot Corned Beef on Rye

Hot Corned Beef on Rye

$11.00

Sliced corned beef served on grilled rye bread, with Swiss or American cheese. Served with French fries

Turkey Reuben

$8.00

Shaved turkey, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on grilled rye bread.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on grilled rye bread.

Rib-Eye Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Rib-eye cooked your way, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, lettuce and tomato.

Triple Decker Ham Club

$8.00

Smoked Ham piled high, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bread of your choice.

Triple Decker Turkey Club

Triple Decker Turkey Club

$9.00

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Tuna Salad, melted Swiss and American cheese, served on grilled rye bread.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.00

⅓ lb beef patty with fresh grilled onions, Swiss and American cheese served on grilled rye bread.

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$10.00

Thinly sliced steak topped with grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms with melted Swiss cheese.

Spicy Country Fried Steak Sandwhich

$10.00

Gyros

Tender seasoned, thinly sliced meat, served on grilled pita bread and topped with fresh onions, tomato and Homemade Tzatziki Sauce.
Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$9.00

The Best in Town! Tender seasoned, thinly sliced meat, served on grilled pita bread and topped with fresh onions, tomato and Homemade Tzatziki Sauce.

Jumbo Gyro

$10.00

Same as the traditional Gyro, but for the hearty appetite.

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with all the Gyro trimmings.

Philly Gyro

$9.00

Tender slices of Gyro, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, smothered with Swiss cheese.

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00
Gus Burger

Gus Burger

$10.00

⅓ lb beef patty with fresh grilled onions, sizzling bacon, melted American cheese and served with lettuce and tomato.

Mushroom Burger

$10.00

⅓ lb beef patty topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, smothered with Swiss cheese and served with lettuce, and tomato.

State Road Burger

State Road Burger

$10.00

⅓ lb beef patty with grilled onions and peppers, smothered with Swiss cheese and served with lettuce and tomato.

Old Brooklyn Burger

Old Brooklyn Burger

$11.00

Wow! What a Burger! A juicy patty topped with bacon, Swiss, American Cheese, one egg, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Entrées

8 oz ground sirloin topped with grilled onions.

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$10.00

8 oz ground sirloin topped with grilled onions.

Fish Platter

$12.00

Battered dipped and golden brown, served with crispy French fries.

Ham Steak

$9.00

8 oz cut of Smoked Ham grilled to perfection.

Liver & Onions

$9.00

Tender baby calf liver grilled and topped with grilled onions.

Rib-Eye Steak

$13.00

Grilled to perfection.

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Chicken tenders served with crispy fries.

Pork Chops

$10.00

Two 4 oz center cut pork chops grilled to perfection.

Gyro Dinner

Gyro Dinner

$12.00

A tasty seasoned blend of beef and lamb slices topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, slices of grilled pita bread and topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Burger& Fries

$6.00

Sides

Side Brown Gravy

$1.50

Side Feta

$1.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Gyro Sauce

$1.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Gyro Meat

$5.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Milk/Juices

Milk

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.75

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Baklava

Baklava

Baklava

$2.50

Cookies

Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Danish

Cheese Danish

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Danish

$2.50Out of stock

Cherry Danish

$2.50Out of stock

Official Gus's T-shirt

Small

Small

$25.00

This t-shirt is made in the USA and is considered a premium shirt. It is made of tri-blend materials that doesn't fade or shrink.

Medium

Medium

$25.00

This t-shirt is made in the USA and is considered a premium shirt. It is made of tri-blend materials that doesn't fade or shrink.

Large

Large

$25.00

This t-shirt is made in the USA and is considered a premium shirt. It is made of tri-blend materials that doesn't fade or shrink.

XL

XL

$25.00

This t-shirt is made in the USA and is considered a premium shirt. It is made of tri-blend materials that doesn't fade or shrink.

Double XL

Double XL

$25.00

This t-shirt is made in the USA and is considered a premium shirt. It is made of tri-blend materials that doesn't fade or shrink.

Mural Koozie

Mural Koozie

Mural Koozie

$10.00

Designed by artists Eileen Dorsey and Garrett Weider, this koozie features the mural that the artists painted on the Gus's outdoor wall.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland, OH 44109

Directions

