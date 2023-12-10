Gus's Snug Irish Pub 38 South Main Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Gus' Snug we are telling the story of Ireland's rich history. We celebrate the Pub & Snug culture- a culture of hospitable surroundings, good food, good drinks and friendly conversation, what we call "Craic".
Location
38 South Main Street, Clawson, MI 48017
Gallery
