Bagels
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Gussy’s Bagels & Deli

review star

No reviews yet

3606 5th avenue

Oakland, PA 15213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel with Schmear $4.50-$8
Dozen Bagels

Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$10.00
Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$18.00
Bagel Lox

Bagel Lox

$14.00

Gravlax or Pastrami Lox

Bagel with Schmear $4.50-$8

Bagel with Schmear $4.50-$8

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$2.00
2 Bagels

2 Bagels

$4.00
3 Bagels

3 Bagels

$6.00
4 Bagels

4 Bagels

$8.00
5 Bagels

5 Bagels

$10.00

Bulk Schmear (Half Pound)

Plain Schmear (Bulk)

$7.00

Caper Schmear (Bulk)

$7.00
Wild Berry Schmear (Bulk)

Wild Berry Schmear (Bulk)

$7.00

Honey Walnut Schmear (Bulk)

$7.00

Peanut Butter Schmear (Bulk)

$7.00Out of stock

Avocado Schmear (Bulk)

$8.00

Bacon-Pimento Schmear (Bulk)

$8.00Out of stock
Smoked Whitefish Schmear (Bulk)

Smoked Whitefish Schmear (Bulk)

$12.00
Smoked Salmon Schmear (Bulk)

Smoked Salmon Schmear (Bulk)

$12.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Schmear (Bulk)

Chocolate Hazelnut Schmear (Bulk)

$7.00
Scallion Schmear (Bulk)

Scallion Schmear (Bulk)

$7.00
Garden Veggie Schmear

Garden Veggie Schmear

$8.00

Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar

$7.00

Cranberry Schmear (Bulk)

$8.00

Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

Top Gunnar

Top Gunnar

$9.00

Bacon, Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Gussy's Famous Sauce, on a Sesame Bagel

Smiling Sarah

Smiling Sarah

$9.00

Bacon, Egg, White American, Hash Brown, Maple Sauce, Plan Bagel

Big Bootch

Big Bootch

$9.00

Corned Beef, Egg, Swiss, Hash Brown, Gussy's Famous Sauce, Pumpernickel Bagel

Big Kedon

Big Kedon

$10.00

Sesame Bagel, double egg, extra bacon and sausage, pepper jack, cheddar, crispy hashbrown and famous Gussy sauce

Build Your Own Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Signature Lunch Sandwiches

Triple-Layer Old World Rye, Pastrami, Corned Beef, White American, Horseradish, Red Onion, Pickle, Gussy's Famous Sauce.
Big GUSSY

Big GUSSY

$18.00

Triple-Layer Old World Rye, Pastrami, Corned Beef, White American, Horseradish, Red Onion, Pickle, Gussy's Famous Sauce

Da Malppy

Da Malppy

$14.00

Pastrami, Red Onion, White American, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing, Soft Italian Bread

Big Tuna

Big Tuna

$14.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Italian Vinaigrette, Everything Bagel

Slyly Rye-ly

Slyly Rye-ly

$14.00

Shaved Turkey, Cheddar, Coleslaw, Pickle, Gussy's Famous Sauce, Pumpernickel Bagel

I’m All-Yinz

I’m All-Yinz

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Coleslaw, Pickle, Soft Italian Bread

Robin “Who’s Rachel?”

Robin “Who’s Rachel?”

$15.00

Turkey Pastrami, Swiss, Coleslaw, Horseradish, Gussy's Famous Sauce, Marble Rye

Big Liz-Bowski

Big Liz-Bowski

$14.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, White American, Tomato, Mayo, Sof Italian Bread

MWM Grand

MWM Grand

$14.00

Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Horseradish, Swiss, Pickle, Gussy's Famous Sauce, Marble Rye

Build Your Own Lunch Sandwich $10-$12

BYO Lunch Sandwich (Start Order Here)

BYO Lunch Sandwich (Start Order Here)

BYO Gussied Up

BYO Gussied Up

$16.00

Chips

Original

$2.00

Sea Salt Vinegar

$2.00

Barbecue

$2.00

Jalapeño

$2.00

Gussy's Famous Chicken Noodle Soup

Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00
Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup

Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.00

Gussy's Everything Jumbo Cookie

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Coated in Gussy's Sweet Everything Spice: Walnut, Sesame, Poppy, Cinnamon, Sea Salt
Gussy's Cookie

Gussy's Cookie

$3.00

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Coated in Gussy's Sweet Everything Spice: Walnut, Sesame, Poppy, Cinnamon, Sea Salt

Gussy's Cookie Dozen

Gussy's Cookie Dozen

$30.00

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Coated in Gussy's Sweet Everything Spice: Walnut, Sesame, Poppy, Cinnamon, Sea Salt

Gussy's Deli Takeout & Delivery

Turkey Pastrami Pound

$12.00

Turkey Pastrami Half Pound

$6.00

Turkey Pastrami 1/4 Pound

$3.00

Oven Roasted Turkey Pound

$12.00

Oven Roasted Turkey Half Pound

$6.00

Oven Roasted Turkey 1/4 Pound

$3.00

Pastrami Pound

$20.00

Pastrami Half Pound

$10.00

Pastrami 1/4 Pound

$5.00

Corned Beef Pound

$20.00

Corned Beef Half Pound

$10.00

Corned Beef 1/4 Pound

$5.00

Amish Chicken Salad Pound

$14.00

Amish Chicken Salad Half Pound

$7.00

Amish Buffalo Chicken Salad Pound

$16.00

Amish Buffalo Chicken Salad Half Pound

$8.00

Albacore Tuna Salad Pound

$12.00

Albacore Tuna Salad Half Pound

$6.00

Gravlax Pound

$36.00

Gravlax Half Pound

$18.00

Gravlax 1/4 Pound

$9.00

Pastrami Lox Pound

$36.00

Pastrami Lox Half Pound

$18.00

Pastrami Lox 1/4 Pound

$9.00

Whitefish Spread Pound

$24.00

Whitefish Spread Half Pound

$12.00

Whitefish Spread 1/4 Pound

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Spread Pound

$24.00

Smoked Salmon Spread Half Pound

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Spread 1/4 Pound

$6.00

Kick Off For Kids UPMC Childrens Hospital Donation

$1.00 Donation

$1.00

KLVN Coffee

KLVN Small Coffee

KLVN Small Coffee

$2.00
KLVN Large Coffee

KLVN Large Coffee

$4.00
KLVN Small Decaf Coffee

KLVN Small Decaf Coffee

$2.00
KLVN Large Decaf Coffee

KLVN Large Decaf Coffee

$4.00
KLVN Iced Coffee

KLVN Iced Coffee

$4.50

KLVN Coffee Box

$20.00

Soft Drinks

Soda (Pepsi, Diet, Rootbeer, Mtn Dew)

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Gatorade (Red Blue Or Lemon-lime)

$3.50

Starbucks (Regular, Vanilla, Caramel)

$3.50Out of stock

Tea (Cold)

$3.00

Millies Pints

Strawberry Jam

Strawberry Jam

$8.00
Dairy Free Mango

Dairy Free Mango

$8.00
Coffee Break

Coffee Break

$8.00

Millies Scoops

Chads Vanilla

Chads Vanilla

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our bagels are better! We use a long fermentation process, unbleached flour and no sugar or preservatives. We kettle boil and bake our bagels fresh on premise every day. We cure our lox in-house and smoke our own meats and fish. Order your bagel sandwich Gussied Up for a taste of our famous sauce.

Location

3606 5th avenue, Oakland, PA 15213

Directions

