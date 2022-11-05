Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gussy's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

292 Newark Avenue

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Order Again

Popular Items

The BEC-ky Sandwich
The Gussy
Side French Fries

Coffee & Tea Drinks.

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

House Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Macchiato

$3.85

Cortado

$4.00

Churro Latte

$5.25+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Mocha Cappuccino

$5.00+

Flat White

$4.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Red Eye

$4.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.25+

White Chocolate Latte

$5.25

Cafe Noisette

$5.25+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino/Kafe Freddo

$4.75

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

Iced Tea

$4.25+

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Iced Snickerdoodle Latte

$6.90

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.90

Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte

$6.90

Iced White Chocolate Latte

$6.90

Iced Noisette

$6.90
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Tea

$4.25+

Latte Frappe/Frozen

$6.00

Chai Frappe/Frozen

$6.00

Matcha Frappe/Frozen

$6.00

Cappuccino Frappe/Frozen

$6.00

Smoothies & Juice

Build Your Own Smoothie 20oz

$7.25

The AM

$7.25

Zinger

$7.25

Berry Blaster

$7.25

Tropical

$7.25

Refresher

$7.25

Hulk Smash

$7.25

Beety Beety Bam Bam

$7.25

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.50
Lemonade 16oz

Lemonade 16oz

$4.25

Hot Apple Cider

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.00

Beverage Bottles/Boxes.

BAI

$3.50

Canada Dry Seltzer

$1.75

Chocolate Milk box

$2.75

Coke

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Fiji Water

$2.50

Gogo Squeez Yogurt

$2.70

Pellergino Sprakling Water

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$1.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Spindrift seltzer can

$2.95

Sprite

$1.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Whole Milk box

$2.75

Glish

$3.25

Brunch Specialties

Avo Toast

$11.45

Slightly Mashed Avocado, Topped with Cherry Tomato, Feta, Olive Oil & Zaatar Seasoning on Multigrain Toast.

Breakfast Grain Bowl

Breakfast Grain Bowl

$13.95

Sauteed Farro, Spinach & Cherry Tomato, 1 Poached Egg, Topped with Feta, Olive Oil & Zaatar Seasoning.

Brioche French Toast

$11.25

2 Thick Slices Brioche French Toast cut in Halves, Served with Fresh Berries, Maple Syrup & Butter.

Homemade Pancakes

Homemade Pancakes

$11.25

Fluffy Pieces of our Homemade Pancakes Served with Fresh Berries, Maple Syrup & Butter.

Country Eggs

Country Eggs

$8.25

Two Eggs Cooked Any Style, Served with Signature Home Fries & Freshly Buttered Toast.

Canadian Eggs Benedict

Canadian Eggs Benedict

$13.75

Two Poached Eggs on an English Muffin with Canadian Bacon, Topped with Homemade Hollandaise Sauce, and a Sprinkle of Paprika. Served with Home Fries.

Assorted Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.50

Assortment of Fresh Fruit.

Gluten Free Pancakes

$12.75

Two Fluffy Pieces of our Homemade Buttermilk *Gluten Free* Pancakes Served with Fresh Berries, Maple Syrup & Butter.

Veggie Benedict

$13.50

Two Poached Eggs on an English Muffin with Sauteed Spinach, Tomato, Pepper & Onion, Topped with Homemade Hollandaise Sauce, and a Sprinkle of Paprika. Served with Home Fries.

Yogurt Parfait

$7.50
Lox Platter

Lox Platter

$15.25

Fresh Alaskan Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Arugula Served with a Toasted Bagel and Homemade Cream Cheese.

Squash Hash

Squash Hash

$13.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$6.25

2 eggs any style on choice of bread.

The BEC-ky Sandwich

The BEC-ky Sandwich

$8.95

2 Fried Eggs, Bacon, American on Choice of Bread.

Sausage and Onions Brioche

$9.95

2 Fried Eggs, Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Tomato, Gochujang Aioli

Lean Machine Wrap

$10.95

Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon, Gruyere, Mixed Greens in a Wheat Wrap

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

2 Fried Eggs, Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Home Fries with Grilled Pepper and Onion. Side of salsa.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.50

Ham and mozzarella cheese.

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$1.95

Cream cheese Bagel

$3.50
Lox and Cream Cheese Bagel

Lox and Cream Cheese Bagel

$12.95

Topped with an Arugula, Cucumber, Kalamata Olive & Red Onion Medley

PB& J Bagel

$5.95

Bagel with butter

$2.50

Omelettes

All omelettes are 3 eggs.

Build Your Own Omelette

$7.50

Greek Omelette

$12.75

Sauteed Spinach, Tomato, Feta. Served with our signature home fries or a side salad.

Western Omelette

$11.95

Ham, Peppers, and Onions. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.

Meat Lovers Omelette

$14.50

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, American. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.

BLT Omelette

$11.95

Bacon, Spinach, Tomato. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.

Garden Vegetable Omelette

$11.75

Mushroom, Pepper, Onion, Tomato. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.

Italian Omelette

$12.95

Sausage, Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Mozzarella. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.

Spicy Turkey Omelette

$13.75

Turkey Bacon, Pepperoncini, Gruyere. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.

Parisian Omelette

$12.55

Gruyere, Creme Fraiche, Tarragon. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.

Hot & Cold Sandwiches

The Gussy

The Gussy

$11.25

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo on Garlic Buttered Ciabatta.

Goin' Back 2 Cali

Goin' Back 2 Cali

$11.50

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Gruyere, Pesto Mayo on Ciabatta

Jersey Cheese Steak

$10.45

Grilled Roast Beef, Sauteed Onion & Pepper, American on a Brioche Bun

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Melted Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese on Multigrain

Cajun Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.45

Cajun Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, House Ceasar dressing

Turkey BLT sandwich

$12.54

Spicy Italian Turkey Sandwich

$10.25

Sliced Roasted Turkey, Calabrian Chili, Lemon- Zested Arugula, Mozzarella, Pesto Mayo on Ciabatta

Grilled Veggie Melt

$10.25

Roasted Pepper and Onion, Zucchini, Sundried Tomato, Mozzarella and Pesto Mayo on Multigrain

Hummus, Olive and Veggie Sandwich

Hummus, Olive and Veggie Sandwich

$9.45

Hummus, Olive Tapenade, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato

Chicken Waldorf Wrap

Chicken Waldorf Wrap

$10.45

Chicken, Grape, Walnut, and Cranberry Mayo Salad, Romaine, on a Wrap.

Burgers

Award-winning Pat Lafrieda, special blend patty. All burgers served on a brioche bun.
Hamburger LTO

Hamburger LTO

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

House Burger

$12.45

Applewood Smoke Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Pickles with Gochujang Aioli

The Brekkie Burger

The Brekkie Burger

$12.25

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Country Egg, Cheddar

Salads & Soups

Build Your Salad

$8.25

Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine, Home-Made Crouton, Shredded Parmesan topped with Cajun Grilled Chicken. House Caesar Dressing

Farro and Champagne Vinaigratte Salad

Farro and Champagne Vinaigratte Salad

$10.45

Spinach, Farro, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Grilled Corn, Herbs. Champagne Vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$10.25

Greek Salad

$11.25
Vegan Cobb Salad

Vegan Cobb Salad

$12.45

Romaine, Roasted Tofu, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Grilled Corn, Coconut “Bacon”, Sunflower Seed. Creamy Cashew dressing. All 100% Vegan

Waldorf Salad

$13.95

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Grape, Walnut, Dried Cranberry. House Vinaigrette

Hummus Platter with Veggies

$11.25

House Hummus, served with Fresh Veggies to dip.

Side Salad

$6.50

Chicken Farro Soup

$5.95+

Chicken, Veggies, and Farro in a chicken broth.

Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup

Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup

$6.95+Out of stock
Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.45

Mixed Greens. Green Apple, Roasted Butternut Squash, Raspberries, and Candied Walnuts.

Tomato Bisque

$5.95+

Chipotle Corn Chowder

$6.95+Out of stock

Creamy chipotle and corn.

Sides

Side Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$6.25

Side Home Fries

$4.25

Signature Roasted Potatoes with onion and pepper.

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Side Salad

$6.50

Side Brussel Sprouts

$6.00
Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$8.25

Battered, Crispy Cauliflower Florets, Served with Tzatziki Sauce.

Desserts & Pastries

Cookie

Cookie

$5.50

Yogurt Muffin

$4.25
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Cinnamon Bun

$4.75

Kids

American Cheese on choice of bread

PB & J Sandwich

$5.45

Chicken Tenders

$8.45

Served with french fries or fruit.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.45

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.45

Candy and Chocolate.

Candy Club Sour Belts

$6.58
Candy Club Strawberry Sour Belts

Candy Club Strawberry Sour Belts

$6.58

Candy Club Gummy Butterflies

$7.58

Candy Club Gummy Dinos

$7.58

Candy Club Triple-Decker Gummy Bears

$6.58

Candy Club Cocho-PB Pretzel Pillows

$7.58

Candy Club Caramel Clusters

$7.58

Raaka Coconut Milk Mini bar

$1.00

Raaka Sea Salt Mini Bar

$1.00
Raaka Waffle Cone

Raaka Waffle Cone

$4.98

Chips & Popcorn.

Siete Tortilla Chips

$2.65

The Good Crisp Company Chips

$2.50
Bjorn Popcorn

Bjorn Popcorn

$4.99

Pipcorn Puffs

$2.65

Nuts, butters, bars and trail mix.

Karmalize Roasted Almonds

$2.24

Karmalize Trail Mix

$1.50

Karmalize Chocolate Covered Pistachios

$3.49

Karmalize mini Pistachio Butter satchet

$2.50
Karmalize Pistachio Butter

Karmalize Pistachio Butter

$13.99

Karmalize Hazelnut Butter

$9.99

Kind bar

$2.50

Refrigerated

Assorted Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.50

Assortment of Fresh Fruit.

Yogurt Parfait

$7.50

Overnight Oats & Fruit

$7.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Consumer pic
Main pic

