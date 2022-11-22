Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gustave

366 MIRACLE MILE

CORAL GABLES, FL 33134

Eggs Corner

Benedict Bacon

$19.00

open face croissant, crispy bacon, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad

Benedict Jambon De Paris

$19.00

open face croissant, parsian ham, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad

Benedict Salmon Avocado

$20.00

open face croissant, smoked salmon, avocado, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad

Scramble Croissant

$16.00

open face croissant, scrambled eggs, fingerlings, green salad

French Omelette

$18.00

omelette with truffles, fingerlings, green salad

Spanish Omelette

$18.00

oven roasted omelette, chorizo, onion, fingerlings, green salad

Omelette Florentine

$16.00

omelette with spinach, fingerlings, green salad

Omelette

$14.00

omelette, fingerlings, green salad

2 Eggs any Style

$15.00

with bacon, fingerlings, green salad

Gustave Original

Avocado Bowl

$15.00

quinoa, avocado, cucumber, pineapple, cherry tomatoes

French Toast

$12.00

traditional french toast with berries & Maple syrup

Avocado Toast

$18.00

toast white bread, seasoned avocado smashed, tomato coulis, 2 egg, fingerling, salad

Sandwich Croissant

$11.00

ham & swiss cheese croissant, green salad

Fruit Bowl

$10.00

Bakery

Croissant

$3.50

Pain au Chocolat

$3.80

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Chaussons aux pommes

$4.50

Torsade

$4.00

French Tartine

$6.00

Raisin

$4.50

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso machiato

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Chocolat Viennois

$5.50

cafe Viennois

$5.50

Tea

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Sides

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side French fries

$6.00

Side Garlic Potatoes

$6.50

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.50

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.50

Side Veggies

$6.00

Appetizers

Soup of the day

$10.00

freshly made, ask your server

Terrine de Canard

$18.00

duck terrine with green pepper corn sauce

Assiette de Salmon Fumee

$17.00

atlantic smoked salmon, toast, cream cheese

6- Escargot A La Provencale

$15.00

escargot with garlic parsley butter

12- Escargot A La Provencale

$25.00

Tartare de Saumon A L'Avocat

$18.00

salmon tartar, avocado and cucumber

Soupe A L' Oignon

$11.00

onion soup, bread and grartinated cheese

Foie Gras Aux Fruits Secs

$28.00

homemade foie gras stuffed with dry fruits

Salads

Salade De Quinoa

$19.00

quinoa salad, avocado, shrimps, pineapple, homemade dressing

Salad Ocean

$19.00

green salad, tomatoes, smoked salmon, shrimps

Salad Grecque

$18.00

green salad, grilled chicken, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes

Salad Gustave

$18.00

green salad, truffle turkey breast, berries, cherry tomatoes

JP'S Favorite Salad

$17.00

Parisian ham, hardboiled eggs, tomatoes, green salad, parmesan, olive oil

Salad Cesar

$14.00

romaine, bread, parmesan, dressing

Tomato Burrata

$18.00

tomatoes, natural burrata, green salad, balsamic, olive oil

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich Parisien

$16.00

club ham & swiss cheese, french fries, salad, tomatoes, mayonnaise

Club Sandwich Poulet Bacon

$18.00

club chicken & bacon, french fries, salad, tomatoes, mayonnaise

Club Sandwich Saumon Avocat

$19.00

club smoked salmon & avocado, french fries, salad, tomatoes, mayonnaise

Turkey Club

$18.00

club trufle turkey breast, french fries, salad, tomatoes, mayonnaise

Croque Monsieur Ham

$17.00

bechamel, white bread, ham, cheese, french fries, green salad

Croque Monsieur Salmon

$19.00

Croque Madame Ham

$18.00

fried egg, bechamel, white bread, ham, cheese, french fries, green salad

Croque Madame Salmon

$19.00

Quiche du Jour

$16.00

quiche of the day, green salad

Fish

Mahi Mahi A La Martiniquaise

$25.00

exotic fruits julienne, jasmine, rice and veggies

Filet De Salmon Grille

$26.00

grilled salmon filet, lemon butter sauce, jasmine rice and veggies

Meat

Confit de Canard

$30.00

duck confit, sautéed potatoes, salad

Poulet Grillé Au Thym

$21.00

thyme roasted chicken breast, mushrooms, creamy sauce, mashed potatoes

Faux filet Grillé, Béarnaise

$28.00

grilled NY strip, Béarnaise sauce, french fries, green salad

Coquillettes Jambon Fromage

$19.00

french mac & cheese with ham and truffle

Burger Frites

$20.00

black angus, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, french fries

Desserts

Crème Brulée

$10.00

Mousse Au chocolat

$10.00

Ile Flotante

$10.00

Tarte Tatin

$10.00

Cafe Gourmant

$12.00

Pâtisserie

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso machiato

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Chocolat Viennois

$5.50

cafe Viennois

$5.50

Tea

$4.50

Sides

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side French fries

$6.00

Side Garlic Potatoes

$6.50

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.50

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.50

Side Veggies

$6.00

Appetizers

Soup of the day

$10.00

freshly made, ask your server

Bisque de Homard

$12.00

lobster bisque

Terrine de Canard

$18.00

duck terrine with green pepper corn sauce

Assiette de Saumon Fumee

$17.00

atlantic smoked salmon, toast, cream cheese

6- Escargot A La Provencale

$15.00

escargot with garlic parsley butter

12-Escargot A La Provencale

$25.00

Tartare de Saumon A L'Avocat

$19.00

salmon tartar, avocado and cucumber

Soupe A L' Ognion

$13.00

onion soup, bread and grartinated cheese

Foie Gras Aux Fruits Secs

$28.00

homemade foie gras stuffed with dry fruits

Salade Cesar

$14.00

romaine, bread, parmesan, dressing

Tomate Burrata

$18.00

tomatoes, natural burrata, green salad, balsamic, olive oil

Steak Tartare

$22.00

tartar steak, greens, toasted bread

MIxed Board

$30.00

cold cuts and cheese board

Main Course

Poulet Grillé Au Thym

$27.00

thyme roasted chicken breast, mushrooms, creamy sauce, mashed potatoes

Entrecôte Beurre Truffé, Frites

$42.00

12 oz angus ribeye, truffle butter, french fries

Confit de Canard

$36.00

duck confit, sauteed potatoes, salad

Saumon Rôti, Basilic & Fenouil

$32.00

roasted scottish salmon, basil, fennel, evoo, rutabage purée

Gustave Burger, Frites Maison

$24.00

8oz angus, bacon, brie, lettuce, tomato, french fries

Moules Á La Provençale, Frites Maison

$28.00

mussles provençales, white wine sauce with shallots, homemade french fries

Ravioles De Homard, Sauce Safran

$26.00

lobster ravioli, saffron sauce

Boeuf Bourguignon, Purée Maison

$32.00

slow cooked angus short ribs, bourguignon sauce, mashed potatoes

Filet de Boeuf Forestier, Fingerling

$45.00

8 oz oven roasted angus filet mignon, cream and mushrooms sauce, fingerling potatoes

Loup de Mer au Citron Vert

$29.00

oven roasted branzino, lime sauce, jasmine rice, veggies

Carré D' Agneau au Thym, Fingerling

$34.00

pan seared lamb rack with thyme, fingerling, potatoes

Magret De Canard Aux Fruits Rouges, Flambée Au Grand Marnier

$44.00

roasted duck breast with red fruits, grand marnier flambee, rutabaga puree

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso machiato

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Chocolat Viennois

$5.50

cafe Viennois

$5.50

Tea

$4.50

Sides

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side French fries

$6.00

Side Garlic Potatoes

$6.50

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.50

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.50

Side Veggies

$6.00

Desserts

Crème Brulée

$10.00

Mousse Au chocolat

$10.00

Ile Flotante

$10.00

Tarte Tatin

$10.00

Cafe Gourmant

$12.00

Pâtisserie

Eggs Corner

Salmon Croque Monsieur

$19.00

bechamel, white bread, ham, cheese, french fries, green salad

Ham Croque Monsieur

$17.00

Salmon Croque Madame

$19.00

fried egg, bechamel, white bread, ham, cheese, french fries, green salad

Ham Croque Madame

$18.00

Sandwich Croissant

$11.00

ham & swiss cheese croissant, green salad

Scramble Bagel

$16.00

toasted bagel, ham cheese, scrambled eggs, fingerlings, green salad

Scramble Croissant

$16.00

open face croissant, scrambled eggs, fingerlings, green salad

Truffle Baguette

$19.00

toasted french baguette, scrambled eggs with truffle and mozarella, green salad

Benedict Bacon

$19.00

open face croissant, crispy bacon, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad

Benedict Jambon De Paris

$19.00

open face croissant, parsian ham, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad

Benedict Saumon Avocat

$20.00

open face croissant, smoked salmon, avocado, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad

Benedict Dinde Trufée

$20.00

open face croissant, sliced truffle turkey breast, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad

French Omelette

$18.00

omelette with truffles, fingerlings, green salad

Omelette Florentine

$16.00

omelette with spinach, fingerlings, green salad

Omelette aux Fines herbes

$18.00

omelette, french chives, italian prosciutto, tomato coulis, fingerling, green salad

2 Eggs any Style

$15.00

with bacon, fingerlings, green salad

French Tartine

$6.00

Gustave Original

Salade De Quinoa

$19.00

quinoa salad, avocado, shrimps, pineapple, homemade dressing

Salade Ocean

$19.00

green salad, tomatoes, smoked salmon, shrimps

Soupe A L' Oignon

$12.00

onion soup, bread and grartinated cheese

Soup of the day

$10.00

freshly made, ask your server

Assiette de Saumon Fumee

$16.00

atlantic smoked salmon, toast, cream cheese

Confit de Canard

$30.00

duck confit, sauteed potatoes, salad

Steak Frites

$28.00

NY strip, fingerling, green salad,

Salade Cesar

$14.00

romaine, bread, parmesan, dressing

Kids

Bol de fruits Frais

$10.00

freshly cut fruits

Pancakes

$13.00

with berries, choose nutella or maple syrup

Croissant Nutella

$10.00

toasted croissant stuffed with nutella, side of berries

Sides

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side French fries

$6.00

Side Garlic Potatoes

$6.50

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.50

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.50

Side Veggies

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso machiato

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Chocolat Viennois

$5.50

cafe Viennois

$5.50

Tea

$4.50

Desserts

Crème Brulée

$10.00

Mousse Au chocolat

$10.00

Ile Flotante

$10.00

Tarte Tatin

$10.00

Cafe Gourmant

$12.00

Pâtisserie

NA Beverages

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$6.50

Small Bottled Water

$4.50

Sparkling Lemonade

$6.00

Diabolo

$6.00

Water & Syrup

$5.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Water

$0.50

ice tea

$4.50

Beer

La Rubia

$9.00

Funky Buddha - Lager

$9.00

Chti Blonde

$9.00

Cadette

$9.00

Cigar City

$9.00

All Day IPA

$9.00

Red Wine GLASS

GLS Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Brouilly

$13.00

GLS Malbec

$12.00

GLS Cote de blayes

$13.00

GLS Saint Emilion 2019

$16.00

Red Wine BOTTLE

BTL Pinot Noir

$53.00

BTL Brouilly

$45.00

BTL Chinon

$43.00

BTL Malbec

$42.00

BTL Cote de blayes

$46.00

BTL Crozes Hermitage

$65.00

BTL Saint Emilion 2019

$59.00

BTL chateau Neuf du pape

$98.00

BTL Nuit St. Georges

$149.00

BTL Saint Emilion 2018 reserve

$90.00

White Wine GLASS

GLS Petit Chablis

$14.00

GLS Sancerre

$15.00

GLS Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$11.00

White Wine BOTTLE

BTL Petit Chablis

$50.00

BTL Sancerre

$55.00

BTL Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Chablis Premier Crus reserve

$129.00

Rose & Champagne GLASS

GLS Louis

$12.00

GLS Bandole

$15.00

GLS Champagne

$15.00

GLS Parisot sparkling

$12.00

GLS Bottomless Mimosa

$25.00

GLS Mimosa Drink

$11.00

Rose & Champagne BOTTLE

BTL Louis

$44.00

BTL Bandole

$49.00

BTL Champagne

$75.00

BTL Parisot sparkling

$38.00

CORKAGE FEE

CORKAGE FEE

$35.00

Per guest $45

$45.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your local French restaurant in the heart of Coral Gables.

Website

Location

366 MIRACLE MILE, CORAL GABLES, FL 33134

Directions

