Gustave
366 MIRACLE MILE
CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
Popular Items
Eggs Corner
Benedict Bacon
open face croissant, crispy bacon, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad
Benedict Jambon De Paris
open face croissant, parsian ham, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad
Benedict Salmon Avocado
open face croissant, smoked salmon, avocado, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad
Scramble Croissant
open face croissant, scrambled eggs, fingerlings, green salad
French Omelette
omelette with truffles, fingerlings, green salad
Spanish Omelette
oven roasted omelette, chorizo, onion, fingerlings, green salad
Omelette Florentine
omelette with spinach, fingerlings, green salad
Omelette
omelette, fingerlings, green salad
2 Eggs any Style
with bacon, fingerlings, green salad
Gustave Original
Avocado Bowl
quinoa, avocado, cucumber, pineapple, cherry tomatoes
French Toast
traditional french toast with berries & Maple syrup
Avocado Toast
toast white bread, seasoned avocado smashed, tomato coulis, 2 egg, fingerling, salad
Sandwich Croissant
ham & swiss cheese croissant, green salad
Fruit Bowl
Bakery
Hot Drinks
Sides
Appetizers
Soup of the day
freshly made, ask your server
Terrine de Canard
duck terrine with green pepper corn sauce
Assiette de Salmon Fumee
atlantic smoked salmon, toast, cream cheese
6- Escargot A La Provencale
escargot with garlic parsley butter
12- Escargot A La Provencale
Tartare de Saumon A L'Avocat
salmon tartar, avocado and cucumber
Soupe A L' Oignon
onion soup, bread and grartinated cheese
Foie Gras Aux Fruits Secs
homemade foie gras stuffed with dry fruits
Salads
Salade De Quinoa
quinoa salad, avocado, shrimps, pineapple, homemade dressing
Salad Ocean
green salad, tomatoes, smoked salmon, shrimps
Salad Grecque
green salad, grilled chicken, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes
Salad Gustave
green salad, truffle turkey breast, berries, cherry tomatoes
JP'S Favorite Salad
Parisian ham, hardboiled eggs, tomatoes, green salad, parmesan, olive oil
Salad Cesar
romaine, bread, parmesan, dressing
Tomato Burrata
tomatoes, natural burrata, green salad, balsamic, olive oil
Sandwiches
Club Sandwich Parisien
club ham & swiss cheese, french fries, salad, tomatoes, mayonnaise
Club Sandwich Poulet Bacon
club chicken & bacon, french fries, salad, tomatoes, mayonnaise
Club Sandwich Saumon Avocat
club smoked salmon & avocado, french fries, salad, tomatoes, mayonnaise
Turkey Club
club trufle turkey breast, french fries, salad, tomatoes, mayonnaise
Croque Monsieur Ham
bechamel, white bread, ham, cheese, french fries, green salad
Croque Monsieur Salmon
Croque Madame Ham
fried egg, bechamel, white bread, ham, cheese, french fries, green salad
Croque Madame Salmon
Quiche du Jour
quiche of the day, green salad
Fish
Meat
Confit de Canard
duck confit, sautéed potatoes, salad
Poulet Grillé Au Thym
thyme roasted chicken breast, mushrooms, creamy sauce, mashed potatoes
Faux filet Grillé, Béarnaise
grilled NY strip, Béarnaise sauce, french fries, green salad
Coquillettes Jambon Fromage
french mac & cheese with ham and truffle
Burger Frites
black angus, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, french fries
Desserts
Main Course
Poulet Grillé Au Thym
thyme roasted chicken breast, mushrooms, creamy sauce, mashed potatoes
Entrecôte Beurre Truffé, Frites
12 oz angus ribeye, truffle butter, french fries
Confit de Canard
duck confit, sauteed potatoes, salad
Saumon Rôti, Basilic & Fenouil
roasted scottish salmon, basil, fennel, evoo, rutabage purée
Gustave Burger, Frites Maison
8oz angus, bacon, brie, lettuce, tomato, french fries
Moules Á La Provençale, Frites Maison
mussles provençales, white wine sauce with shallots, homemade french fries
Ravioles De Homard, Sauce Safran
lobster ravioli, saffron sauce
Boeuf Bourguignon, Purée Maison
slow cooked angus short ribs, bourguignon sauce, mashed potatoes
Filet de Boeuf Forestier, Fingerling
8 oz oven roasted angus filet mignon, cream and mushrooms sauce, fingerling potatoes
Loup de Mer au Citron Vert
oven roasted branzino, lime sauce, jasmine rice, veggies
Carré D' Agneau au Thym, Fingerling
pan seared lamb rack with thyme, fingerling, potatoes
Magret De Canard Aux Fruits Rouges, Flambée Au Grand Marnier
roasted duck breast with red fruits, grand marnier flambee, rutabaga puree
Eggs Corner
Salmon Croque Monsieur
bechamel, white bread, ham, cheese, french fries, green salad
Ham Croque Monsieur
Salmon Croque Madame
fried egg, bechamel, white bread, ham, cheese, french fries, green salad
Ham Croque Madame
Sandwich Croissant
ham & swiss cheese croissant, green salad
Scramble Bagel
toasted bagel, ham cheese, scrambled eggs, fingerlings, green salad
Scramble Croissant
open face croissant, scrambled eggs, fingerlings, green salad
Truffle Baguette
toasted french baguette, scrambled eggs with truffle and mozarella, green salad
Benedict Bacon
open face croissant, crispy bacon, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad
Benedict Jambon De Paris
open face croissant, parsian ham, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad
Benedict Saumon Avocat
open face croissant, smoked salmon, avocado, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad
Benedict Dinde Trufée
open face croissant, sliced truffle turkey breast, homemade hollandaise, poached eggs, fingerlings, green salad
French Omelette
omelette with truffles, fingerlings, green salad
Omelette Florentine
omelette with spinach, fingerlings, green salad
Omelette aux Fines herbes
omelette, french chives, italian prosciutto, tomato coulis, fingerling, green salad
2 Eggs any Style
with bacon, fingerlings, green salad
French Tartine
Gustave Original
Salade De Quinoa
quinoa salad, avocado, shrimps, pineapple, homemade dressing
Salade Ocean
green salad, tomatoes, smoked salmon, shrimps
Soupe A L' Oignon
onion soup, bread and grartinated cheese
Soup of the day
freshly made, ask your server
Assiette de Saumon Fumee
atlantic smoked salmon, toast, cream cheese
Confit de Canard
duck confit, sauteed potatoes, salad
Steak Frites
NY strip, fingerling, green salad,
Salade Cesar
romaine, bread, parmesan, dressing
Kids
Red Wine GLASS
Red Wine BOTTLE
White Wine BOTTLE
Rose & Champagne GLASS
Rose & Champagne BOTTLE
CORKAGE FEE
Sunday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Your local French restaurant in the heart of Coral Gables.
366 MIRACLE MILE, CORAL GABLES, FL 33134