Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Gustavos 85 N. Paint Street

-85 N. Paint Street

Chillicothe, OH 45601

Breakfast

Pancakes

$4.29

One pancake or 4 mini pancakes with meat of your choice

One Egg & Toast

$3.29

One egg cooked your way served with toast

Waffle

$4.59

One waffle served with meat of your choice

Lunch / Dinner

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Crispy chicken strips with a side of fries

Spaghetti

$6.00

Spaghetti noodles covered with our marinara sauce Add meatballs [+0.70]

Two Slider

$6.00

Two beef patty sliders with the option of cheese [+0.50] and a side of fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

A classic crispy, grilled cheese sandwich with a side of fries

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Macaroni noodles with a cheesy sauce

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Wings

$10.00+

Bone-in chicken wings served plain, BBQ, hot, or sriracha style

Chorizo Street Tacos

$10.00

Street tacos made with our signature house-made 3 chorizo blend

Chips Salsa & Queso

$7.00

Our house-made chips, salsa, & queso

Xtreme Fries

$9.00

Fries topped with bacon, chorizo, queso, garnished with green onions

Spicy Cauliflower Bites (V)

$7.00

Bite-sized cauliflower bites with fries

Cheesy Steak Bites

$10.00

Grilled steak strips with mozzarella cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried

Spanakopita

$10.00

Spinach, feta and fresh herbs wrapped in phyllo dough baked until golden brown, served with a side of tzatziki

Stuffed Peppers w/ Bread

$11.99

Yellow bell pepper stuffed with olives, cherry tomato, and feta cheese

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

-85 N. Paint Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601

