Food

Starters

Caesar

$9.00

Classic Caesar Salad with croutons, romaine, and house made Caesar dressing.

Fondue Pint To Go

$18.00

Nordrhein salad

$11.00

Roasted beets, fennel, chives, olive oil, lemon

Haus Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, apples, beets, red onion, house vinaigrette.

Mager's Lentil Soup

$6.00

House made lentil soup with bacon.

Bier Onion Soup

$11.00

Beer braised onions, beef broth, crostini, Emmentaler cheese.

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

Served with mustard.

Rosemary Garlic Cheesebread

$9.00

Potato Pancakes

$10.00Out of stock

Served with sour cream and chives.

Chicken Schnitzel Strips & Frites

$15.00

Fondue with Sausage

$15.00

legendary 1963 der Rheinlander fondue recipe. Swiss cheese, white wine, and spices. Served smoked bier sausage and German breads.

Fondue with Pretzel

$10.00

legendary 1963 der Rheinlander fondue recipe. Swiss cheese, white wine, and spices. Served with warm pretzel.

Fondue with Bread

$9.00

legendary 1963 der Rheinlander fondue recipe. Swiss cheese, white wine, and spices. Served with German breads.

Fondue with Apples (GF)

$10.00

legendary 1963 der Rheinlander fondue recipe. Swiss cheese, white wine, and spices. Served with Apples for a gluten free option.

Entrees

Das Steak

$38.00

12oz New York, Buerre café de Paris, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables.

Medallions of pork loin

$23.00

Pork Loin, caramelized apples, creamy stoneground mustard sauce, mashed potatoes, red cabbage.

Classic Chicken Schnitzel

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast, madeira sauce, lemon, mashed potatoes, red cabbage.

Hungarian Jager Schnitzel

$21.00

Breaded pork loin, Hungarian paprika mushroom sauce, house made spätzle.

Wild Salmon

$25.00

Grilled wild sockeye salmon, lemon caper sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables.

Bavarian Meatballs

$18.00

beef, veal, and pork meatballs, spätzle, caper crème sauce

Cabbage Rolls

$19.00Out of stock

beef, veal, and pork cabbage rolls, tomato stock, mashed potatoes

Bavarian Feast

$28.00

Chicken schnitzel, meatballs, bratwurst, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, German potato salad.

Sausage Duo

$18.00

Your choice of two sausages served with warm potato salad, sauerkraut, red cabbage, and stoneground mustard.

Sausage Trio

$21.00

Your choice of three sausages served with warm potato salad, sauerkraut, red cabbage, and stoneground mustard.

Sandwiches

Haus Cheeseburger

$15.00

Country Natural ground chuck, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, house spread, brioche bun, pomme frites.

Schnitzel Club

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast, bacon, swiss, herb cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sourdough, pomme fries.

Reuben

$17.75

Housemade corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island, grilled rye bread, pomme fries.

Prime Rib French Dip

$17.95

Prime rib, caramelized onions, swiss, horseradish crème sauce, pomme fries.

Sides

Side German Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Crusty Bread

$3.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Spatzel

$4.00

Side Potato Pankcake

$4.00

Side Kraut

$4.00

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side German Breads

$3.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Red Cabbage

$4.00

Side Fondue

$5.00

Desserts

One Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Two Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Housemade chocolate mousse.

Apple Strudel

$10.00

Housemade apple strudel, whipped cream.

Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla custard, caramelized sugar.

Brownie

$10.00

White chocolate hazelnut brownie, whiskey caramel, ice cream.

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Soda Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Draft Root Beer

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Mixed Berry Lemonade

$5.00

House Made Lemonade

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Umbria Coffee

$3.50

Stash Tea

$3.50