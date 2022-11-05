Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge

790 Reviews

$$

2067 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The word Gustazo means great pleasure and “darse or dar un Gustazo” means to treat oneself or someone else to something special. Located two blocks from Porter Square, Gustazo aims to bring authentic Cuban flavors to the vibrant Boston restaurant scene. Its festive and original decor embodies the spirit of Havana, with elements of Spanish colonial architecture, reminiscence of the 1950s and colorful Cuban modern art. In the kitchen, modern interpretations of classic Cuban dishes are crafted daily with the best available ingredients. When visiting this lively neighborhood restaurant, savoring our authentic Cuban fare and listening to our carefully selected compilation of Cuban music, we aim that you our guest, will have a Gustazo!

Website

Location

2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge image
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Colette Wine Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1924 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1815 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Painted Burro - Somerville, MA
orange starNo Reviews
219 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
1611 Massachusetts Ave. Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Orleans Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 482
65 Holland St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
orange starNo Reviews
400 Highland Avenue Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust - Cambridge
orange star4.4 • 1,538
1782 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - Porter
orange star4.0 • 1,021
822 Somerville Ave Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Bagelsaurus
orange star4.0 • 663
1796 Massachusetts Avenue Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Shaking Crab - Porter Square
orange star4.1 • 591
1815 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Yume Ga Arukara
orange star4.5 • 494
1815 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Harvard Square
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Kendall Square/MIT
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston