Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Waltham

240 Moody Street

Waltham, MA 02453

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
The word Gustazo means great pleasure and “darse or dar un Gustazo” means to treat oneself or someone else to something special. Located at 240 Moody street, Gustazo aims to bring authentic Cuban flavors to the vibrant Boston restaurant scene. Its festive and original decor embodies the spirit of Havana, with elements of Spanish colonial architecture, reminiscence of the 1950s and colorful Cuban modern art. In the kitchen, modern interpretations of classic Cuban dishes are crafted daily with the best available ingredients. When visiting this lively neighborhood restaurant, savoring our authentic Cuban fare and listening to our carefully selected compilation of Cuban music, we aim that you our guest, will have a Gustazo!

240 Moody Street, Waltham, MA 02453

